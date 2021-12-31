Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Buys Canadian Pacific Railway, BlackRock Inc, MKS Instruments Inc, Sells , L3Harris Technologies Inc, Medtronic PLC

Author's Avatar
insider
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image
Investment company Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Canadian Pacific Railway, BlackRock Inc, MKS Instruments Inc, McDonald's Corp, S&P MidCap 400 ETF, sells , L3Harris Technologies Inc, Medtronic PLC, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC. As of 2021Q4, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC owns 191 stocks with a total value of $196 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tower+view+investment+management+%26+research+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC
  1. The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 16,135 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.44%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 18,675 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.36%
  3. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 50,724 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.52%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 34,161 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.08%
  5. Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (MMC) - 34,422 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.08%
New Purchase: Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC initiated holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $72.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 47,824 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: BlackRock Inc (BLK)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC initiated holding in BlackRock Inc. The purchase prices were between $825.56 and $971.49, with an estimated average price of $913.93. The stock is now traded at around $815.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 2,917 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: MKS Instruments Inc (MKSI)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC initiated holding in MKS Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $141.92 and $177.58, with an estimated average price of $156.73. The stock is now traded at around $151.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 11,371 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $135.59 and $147.24, with an estimated average price of $142.08. The stock is now traded at around $147.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 458 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares S&P 100 ETF (OEF)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $196.36 and $220.94, with an estimated average price of $211.69. The stock is now traded at around $208.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 133 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.94 and $80.27, with an estimated average price of $78. The stock is now traded at around $76.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 265 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: McDonald's Corp (MCD)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC added to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 2656.97%. The purchase prices were between $236.42 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $252.91. The stock is now traded at around $261.300100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 6,727 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC added to a holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF by 95.59%. The purchase prices were between $484.25 and $529.45, with an estimated average price of $507.81. The stock is now traded at around $480.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 3,507 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: ASML Holding NV (ASML)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC added to a holding in ASML Holding NV by 58.27%. The purchase prices were between $712.94 and $879.12, with an estimated average price of $795.43. The stock is now traded at around $655.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 2,814 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Axon Enterprise Inc (AXON)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC added to a holding in Axon Enterprise Inc by 34.41%. The purchase prices were between $138.89 and $185.27, with an estimated average price of $167.79. The stock is now traded at around $138.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 12,144 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Block Inc (SQ)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC added to a holding in Block Inc by 31.85%. The purchase prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58. The stock is now traded at around $102.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 12,398 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC added to a holding in DocuSign Inc by 52.00%. The purchase prices were between $135.09 and $284.11, with an estimated average price of $226.68. The stock is now traded at around $115.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 8,673 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: (KSU)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Sold Out: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC sold out a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $194.71 and $293.18, with an estimated average price of $242.83.

Sold Out: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $34.56 and $96.6, with an estimated average price of $60.04.

Sold Out: Vodafone Group PLC (VOD)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC sold out a holding in Vodafone Group PLC. The sale prices were between $14.62 and $16.1, with an estimated average price of $15.26.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (EWT)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF. The sale prices were between $58.66 and $66.98, with an estimated average price of $62.9.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI France ETF (EWQ)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI France ETF. The sale prices were between $36.35 and $39.37, with an estimated average price of $37.92.



Here is the complete portfolio of Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC. Also check out:

1. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus