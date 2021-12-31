Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Buys Canadian Pacific Railway, BlackRock Inc, MKS Instruments Inc, Sells , L3Harris Technologies Inc, Medtronic PLC

New Purchases: CP, BLK, MKSI, VTV, EFA, OEF, VBR, VEU, LCID, IWM, IWR,

Added Positions: MCD, MDY, ASML, SQ, AXON, DOCU, TGT, VIGI, ROKU, PYPL, DHR, ADI, PINS, VOO, MA, SBUX, UNP, UNH, LLY, GOOGL, SMG, DE, DIS, ITW, PLD, VB, ETSY, DECK, SPOT, VO, VPU, VRSK, AWK, UTHR, SO, JNJ, KO, CME,

Reduced Positions: LHX, MDT, VCR, NVDA, SPY, PG, VDC, MSFT, GOOG, T, VHT, CLX, SHY, WMT, ANSS, IZRL, KKR, PM, INTC, CMCSA, CSCO, BMY, BRK.B, VYM,

Sold Out: KSU, CRWD, PTON, EWT, VOD, TFC, BNS, C, EWQ, DOW, CIM, ARCC, SIX, MRCC, NML, FPF, THQ, FIV, CPZ, BMEZ, FLOT, ETY, CAG, SVC, K, O, RDS.A, WY, VMO, DMF, EXG, DOC, LEO, KHC, LUV, TYG, VTRS, TTP, OGN, APTS, ACN, IEFA,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Canadian Pacific Railway, BlackRock Inc, MKS Instruments Inc, McDonald's Corp, S&P MidCap 400 ETF, sells , L3Harris Technologies Inc, Medtronic PLC, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC. As of 2021Q4, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC owns 191 stocks with a total value of $196 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 16,135 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.44% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 18,675 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.36% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 50,724 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.52% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 34,161 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.08% Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (MMC) - 34,422 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.08%

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC initiated holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $72.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 47,824 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC initiated holding in BlackRock Inc. The purchase prices were between $825.56 and $971.49, with an estimated average price of $913.93. The stock is now traded at around $815.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 2,917 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC initiated holding in MKS Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $141.92 and $177.58, with an estimated average price of $156.73. The stock is now traded at around $151.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 11,371 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $135.59 and $147.24, with an estimated average price of $142.08. The stock is now traded at around $147.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 458 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $196.36 and $220.94, with an estimated average price of $211.69. The stock is now traded at around $208.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 133 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.94 and $80.27, with an estimated average price of $78. The stock is now traded at around $76.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 265 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC added to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 2656.97%. The purchase prices were between $236.42 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $252.91. The stock is now traded at around $261.300100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 6,727 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC added to a holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF by 95.59%. The purchase prices were between $484.25 and $529.45, with an estimated average price of $507.81. The stock is now traded at around $480.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 3,507 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC added to a holding in ASML Holding NV by 58.27%. The purchase prices were between $712.94 and $879.12, with an estimated average price of $795.43. The stock is now traded at around $655.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 2,814 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC added to a holding in Axon Enterprise Inc by 34.41%. The purchase prices were between $138.89 and $185.27, with an estimated average price of $167.79. The stock is now traded at around $138.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 12,144 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC added to a holding in Block Inc by 31.85%. The purchase prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58. The stock is now traded at around $102.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 12,398 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC added to a holding in DocuSign Inc by 52.00%. The purchase prices were between $135.09 and $284.11, with an estimated average price of $226.68. The stock is now traded at around $115.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 8,673 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC sold out a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $194.71 and $293.18, with an estimated average price of $242.83.

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $34.56 and $96.6, with an estimated average price of $60.04.

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC sold out a holding in Vodafone Group PLC. The sale prices were between $14.62 and $16.1, with an estimated average price of $15.26.

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF. The sale prices were between $58.66 and $66.98, with an estimated average price of $62.9.

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI France ETF. The sale prices were between $36.35 and $39.37, with an estimated average price of $37.92.