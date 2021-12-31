Miller Howard Investments Inc Buys Johnson & Johnson, Snap-on Inc, iShares Select Dividend ETF, Sells Allstate Corp, Amcor PLC, Sabra Health Care REIT Inc

- New Purchases: JNJ, SNA, RIO, ETRN, KEYUF, GBNXF, HESM, AM, AEP, CP, AMJ, CTRA, AMLP, SUSA,
- Added Positions: DVY, WHR, TRGP, ENB, ABBV, EPD, LNG, OKE, TRP, FANG, MPC, WMB, EOG, ET, KMI, PAGP, CAG, MPLX, PBA, DTM, WES, WBA, ENLC, RF, D, TTE, LYB, DCP, VOD, XLU, MMP, GIS, EXC, SWN, NTR, MDC, CEQP, IWD, GPC, BK, RE, JEF, UPS, CSX, UNP, CCI, HEP, F, AMT, WM, RTLR, WHD, SNDR, FWRD, HAL, NGG, SBAC, SU, UGI, OMAB, FTS,
- Reduced Positions: ALL, KEY, BBY, CFG, CNQ, PXD, AB, OMC, CAH, OMF, MRK, CSCO, PPL, NEP, DUK, POR, CNP, PAA, SR, OGS, PSXP, NRG, SHLX, CQP, WEC, OXY, PSX, VST, BKR, VLO, SLB, SJW, PEG, OGE, ES, NEE, EIX, CVX, BKH, WTRG, AEE, LNT,
- Sold Out: AMCR, SBRA, BP, CBRL, WYNN, LAMR, KSU, PDCE,
These are the top 5 holdings of MILLER HOWARD INVESTMENTS INC
- Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 130,593 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.32%
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 488,174 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. New Position
- AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 614,024 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.53%
- Nutrien Ltd (NTR) - 1,030,632 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.24%
- Whirlpool Corp (WHR) - 308,616 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.51%
Miller Howard Investments Inc initiated holding in Johnson & Johnson. The purchase prices were between $155.93 and $173.01, with an estimated average price of $163.78. The stock is now traded at around $173.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.08%. The holding were 488,174 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Snap-on Inc (SNA)
Miller Howard Investments Inc initiated holding in Snap-on Inc. The purchase prices were between $202.03 and $228.02, with an estimated average price of $213.62. The stock is now traded at around $217.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 159,379 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Rio Tinto PLC (RIO)
Miller Howard Investments Inc initiated holding in Rio Tinto PLC. The purchase prices were between $59.9 and $71.09, with an estimated average price of $64.71. The stock is now traded at around $73.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 105,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Equitrans Midstream Corp (ETRN)
Miller Howard Investments Inc initiated holding in Equitrans Midstream Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.38 and $11.32, with an estimated average price of $10.37. The stock is now traded at around $7.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 553,795 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Keyera Corp (KEYUF)
Miller Howard Investments Inc initiated holding in Keyera Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.9 and $26.6, with an estimated average price of $23.82. The stock is now traded at around $23.595500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 151,070 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Antero Midstream Corp (AM)
Miller Howard Investments Inc initiated holding in Antero Midstream Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.26 and $11.68, with an estimated average price of $10.35. The stock is now traded at around $10.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 255,068 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)
Miller Howard Investments Inc added to a holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 76.24%. The purchase prices were between $113.57 and $122.59, with an estimated average price of $118.59. The stock is now traded at around $125.610100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 340,539 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Whirlpool Corp (WHR)
Miller Howard Investments Inc added to a holding in Whirlpool Corp by 21.51%. The purchase prices were between $198.25 and $238.28, with an estimated average price of $220.14. The stock is now traded at around $207.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 308,616 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Targa Resources Corp (TRGP)
Miller Howard Investments Inc added to a holding in Targa Resources Corp by 55.23%. The purchase prices were between $48.98 and $57.83, with an estimated average price of $53.67. The stock is now traded at around $60.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 642,580 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Enbridge Inc (ENB)
Miller Howard Investments Inc added to a holding in Enbridge Inc by 232.61%. The purchase prices were between $36.89 and $43.3, with an estimated average price of $40.06. The stock is now traded at around $42.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 380,606 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD)
Miller Howard Investments Inc added to a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP by 29.38%. The purchase prices were between $20.73 and $24.69, with an estimated average price of $22.42. The stock is now traded at around $23.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 1,800,587 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG)
Miller Howard Investments Inc added to a holding in Cheniere Energy Inc by 116.21%. The purchase prices were between $98.8 and $111.51, with an estimated average price of $104.47. The stock is now traded at around $114.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 165,732 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Amcor PLC (AMCR)
Miller Howard Investments Inc sold out a holding in Amcor PLC. The sale prices were between $11.26 and $12.39, with an estimated average price of $11.87.Sold Out: Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (SBRA)
Miller Howard Investments Inc sold out a holding in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. The sale prices were between $12.49 and $15.43, with an estimated average price of $14.12.Sold Out: BP PLC (BP)
Miller Howard Investments Inc sold out a holding in BP PLC. The sale prices were between $25.65 and $30.13, with an estimated average price of $27.73.Sold Out: Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (CBRL)
Miller Howard Investments Inc sold out a holding in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. The sale prices were between $119.4 and $148.62, with an estimated average price of $133.16.Sold Out: Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN)
Miller Howard Investments Inc sold out a holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd. The sale prices were between $76.06 and $98.05, with an estimated average price of $88.64.Sold Out: Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR)
Miller Howard Investments Inc sold out a holding in Lamar Advertising Co. The sale prices were between $106.52 and $122.34, with an estimated average price of $116.53.
