Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc. Buys Vanguard Total International Stock, First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF, WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend G, Sells Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind, iShares S&P Smal

- New Purchases: EWL, TASK, BIPC, INDS, SSG, JRS, MAA, WOLF, HOG, PTLO, CPT, SPXS, EGP, IQV, AVB, ESS, LSI, SYK, TRNO, REXR, SWCH, FPE, FYX, MDYG, PFIG, CDNS, CSL, CINF, GPC, GLAD, PGR, CUBE, RTX, CCXI, GBDC, VAC, LAND, FPI, PRQR, BST, GSBD, XM, DOCN, CFVI, PATH, DWAC, RIVN, FDMO, FXG, GSLC, LQDH, QQQJ, REZ, RTM, VIS, VOO, VPN, ASML, AMOT, IEP, BCE, CM, CERS, HBAN, ICCC, IFF, MEIP, PKG, RF, SPXC, STRL, SPWR, TRP, ANTM, WST, ARAY, AMPH, POAI, APTS, APTV, EPAM, AMC, XAIR, APVO, IONM, KRYS, KLR, PHUN, MXCT, HCDI, AIV, OLO, TSP, SOPH, MTTR, DRMA, IONQ, GWH, KD, ONL, STRN, PL, FID, IGBH, IYG, SCHD, SCHH, SPDV, VHT, XHB,
- Added Positions: VXUS, RDVY, IHDG, SPYG, IWM, XLV, IWF, COWZ, SOFI, SOFI, CP, FDL, QUAL, AAPL, LNT, FXO, FDX, BHP, MTUM, CCI, FBND, FMB, VUG, OI, TWI, WPC, AUPH, AB, AMZN, EXC, TXN, STAG, BKLN, PLD, ARCC, CVX, COP, MRVL, RFI, PDI, JOET, MCD, NTR, GOOG, IWY, XLK, AMT, CSX, COST, GOOGL, TILE, MELI, MAIN, ABBV, TTD, CIVI, CIVI, IVV, NEAR, VTIP, AMAT, DHI, IBM, PAYX, PFE, TJX, AXON, WBA, RNP, UTG, UTF, DG, BCTX, WDAY, KNSL, FDN, FVD, QTEC, SDY, SRVR, ABT, AEP, AXP, AMGN, ADSK, BLK, CRH, CAMT, CAT, CERN, DHR, LLY, EQIX, EXEL, HD, LOW, NFLX, PTC, PEP, POOL, CRM, TSCO, HTGC, BX, OCSL, GM, PFLT, NRZ, CHGG, TSLX, CKPT, APPN, ILPT, FSTX, CIBR, DGRO, DLN, DVY, FEU, FNY, GLD, GTIP, IGHG, IVE, IVW, IYF, JQUA, LIT, NOBL, QQQE, SMDV, SPAB, SPIP, SPSM, STPZ, MMM, CB, ASYS, TFC, GOLD, BAX, BLFS, NOTV, CSWC, KO, CMCSA, CTO, DGII, DLR, INFI, D, DRE, EXP, ENB, NEE, F, ASUR, GIS, GILD, HBIO, HON, PWFL, INTU, ISRG, ITI, MITK, MSI, NVEC, NEPH, NVMI, NVO, ORI, PAR, PDFS, CDMO, PDEX, RADA, RY, AVNW, TTWO, TRNS, UFPT, USB, UL, UNP, WMB, INTT, ISDR, OPRX, ET, AWF, RQI, FRA, GDV, LUNA, LMAT, INFU, AOD, ALLT, APEN, RSSS, CDNA, AVGO, GNRC, CDXS, FDUS, CHEF, PSX, OFS, MODN, ECOM, VCYT, TCS, SMLR, TPVG, LPTX, TDOC, LOB, TEAM, FLGT, MDB, ACMR, QTRX, PAGS, RVLV, XGN, TELA, SI, SNOW, UPST, CPNG, COIN, ARKK, BIL, CMF, DNL, FBT, GOVT, GWX, HYG, IEFA, IRBO, JEPI, JMUB, MGC, MUB, NXTG, PFFA, PFM, QCLN, SCHG, SPEM, SPLB, SPTL, VALQ, VOX, XBI, XLB, XLE, XLI,
- Reduced Positions: FNDF, IJS, PAWZ, VTRS, VB, FNX, NVCR, T, KRE, FXN, PETS, BOTZ, MO, LUMN, VZ, IGV, MU, CRWD, SQQQ, AGZ, PAVE, ADI, MDC, SEDG, LQD, GATX, LMBS, VO, MDT, VOOG, AIG, JKE, BZH, FHN, NVS, UFPI, ETV, MA, SPY, XLY, ADBE, BMY, XOM, OGE, CELH, TSLA, FB, BLMN, ANET, BABA, SQ, SE, DOCU, DKNG, IGSB, FTC, SLQD, CLX, INGR, MAR, NOC, OKE, PG, WRK, USM, WMT, WM, PAC, BTO, HBI, FOF, KL, NOW, GMED, NCBS, DSL, STOR, PYPL, PDSB, FVRR, DDOG, U, BOND, IUSG, MINT, XHE, BNS, CALM, COF, CSCO, ONCT, INTC, IRIX, MRK, NVDA, PNW, SWM, SBUX, SU, TMO, DIS, JPS, V, AGNC, BWXT, HZNP, CINR, TWTR, LADR, SHOP, EDIT, CRVS, TWLO, CRSP, ROKU, BRSP, ZS, AUTL, ORCC, INMD, QS, RBLX, AGG, ARKG, FTGC, GSY, IGRO, IHI, IYW, MCEF, PGX, SCHV, SPLG, VFH, VNQ, XLC, AMN, AKAM, VIAC, DUK, EW, FISV, HPQ, LRCX, MMP, MPW, NSC, PKI, QCOM, ROK, LUV, TSM, TGT, TSN, VRTX, IRBT, JFR, DAL, ENPH, CGC, ADAP, GRWG, MYOV, MREO, TENB, MRNA, SWAV, NET, QSI, SLVM, BSV, BUG, DIAL, FDIS, FPXI, FXL, FYC, KBE, MBB, PCEF, PDBC, PNQI, RWR, SPHD, SPSB, VCSH, XSD,
- Sold Out: KSU, DFE, FNDE, SAM, PTH, VOD, IBUY, PAVM, FXR, PBPB, IPAY, CLPT, TGTX, ARKW, ICLN, DMTK, PCI, KZIA, CRIS, TFSL, Z, DT, LAKE, MNR, OLP, JQC, EFT, CEI, COR, DOC, FSLY, CARR, FM, PSJ, REMX, SGDM, VNLA, VTV, ACU, ATVI, CGEN, CASI, GPN, APTO, MKC, MVIS, SEEL, RVP, TDY, OLED, CSBR, ISR, NEO, TDG, CBIO, WU, CAPR, IPA, CTSO, TRIL, ATNM, CLVS, PHIO, RNG, VEEV, ENBL, PIRS, QRVO, NVTA, SENS, AXSM, HEXO, RDFN, SAIL, BTAI, ASLN, OPRA, NIO, CYCN, ZM, BYND, HCAT, ALXO, BIGC, AOUT, HYFM, VLON, LGVN, BFLY, ISPC, S, S, WEBR, EEMS, EZA, HERO, IAI, IDNA, IEO, ONLN, PEJ, TLT, VGLT, XOP,
For the details of Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/total+clarity+wealth+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc.
- First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) - 134,768 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 74.44%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 15,237 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.51%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 28,171 shares, 2.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.01%
- iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 16,015 shares, 2.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.48%
- First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) - 78,023 shares, 2.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.91%
Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.84 and $53.02, with an estimated average price of $50.13. The stock is now traded at around $49.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 19,707 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: TaskUs Inc (TASK)
Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in TaskUs Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.81 and $72.92, with an estimated average price of $54.19. The stock is now traded at around $29.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 7,860 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Brookfield Infrastructure Corp (BIPC)
Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Brookfield Infrastructure Corp. The purchase prices were between $57.85 and $68.63, with an estimated average price of $62.19. The stock is now traded at around $66.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 5,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Pacer Benchmark Industrial Real Estate SCTR ETF (INDS)
Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Pacer Benchmark Industrial Real Estate SCTR ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.44 and $56.04, with an estimated average price of $50.7. The stock is now traded at around $50.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,754 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ProShares UltraShort Semiconductors (SSG)
Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in ProShares UltraShort Semiconductors. The purchase prices were between $17.13 and $32.97, with an estimated average price of $22.72. The stock is now traded at around $22.379900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 13,333 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (JRS)
Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $10.68 and $12.82, with an estimated average price of $11.73. The stock is now traded at around $11.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 17,485 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS)
Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock by 3083.01%. The purchase prices were between $61.08 and $65.1, with an estimated average price of $63.41. The stock is now traded at around $61.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 54,907 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY)
Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 74.44%. The purchase prices were between $47.5 and $52.06, with an estimated average price of $50.33. The stock is now traded at around $50.929800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 134,768 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend G (IHDG)
Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend G by 569.73%. The purchase prices were between $42.36 and $45.97, with an estimated average price of $44.47. The stock is now traded at around $42.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 56,746 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG)
Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 86.46%. The purchase prices were between $63.28 and $73.48, with an estimated average price of $69.79. The stock is now traded at around $65.809000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 49,983 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 374.86%. The purchase prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48. The stock is now traded at around $198.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 8,785 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)
Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 1340.06%. The purchase prices were between $124.86 and $141.49, with an estimated average price of $132.44. The stock is now traded at around $132.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 9,130 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: (KSU)
Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.Sold Out: WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund (DFE)
Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund. The sale prices were between $69.94 and $76.06, with an estimated average price of $73.16.Sold Out: Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company (FNDE)
Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company . The sale prices were between $29.56 and $32.29, with an estimated average price of $31.11.Sold Out: Boston Beer Co Inc (SAM)
Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Boston Beer Co Inc. The sale prices were between $438.31 and $545, with an estimated average price of $499.14.Sold Out: Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (PTH)
Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF. The sale prices were between $143.69 and $165.59, with an estimated average price of $155.98.Sold Out: Vodafone Group PLC (VOD)
Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Vodafone Group PLC. The sale prices were between $14.62 and $16.1, with an estimated average price of $15.26.
Here is the complete portfolio of Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc.. Also check out:
1. Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc. keeps buying
- High Yield Dividend Stocks in Gurus' Portfolio
- Top dividend stocks of Warren Buffett
- Top dividend stocks of George Soros