Medicxi Ventures Management (Jersey) Ltd Buys Aura Biosciences Inc

Investment company Medicxi Ventures Management (Jersey) Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Aura Biosciences Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Medicxi Ventures Management (Jersey) Ltd. As of 2021Q4, Medicxi Ventures Management (Jersey) Ltd owns 7 stocks with a total value of $400 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC (CNTA) - 18,123,892 shares, 51.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.12%
- Aura Biosciences Inc (AURA) - 3,039,892 shares, 12.92% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Merus NV (MRUS) - 1,600,000 shares, 12.73% of the total portfolio.
- Vaxcyte Inc (PCVX) - 1,887,478 shares, 11.24% of the total portfolio.
- Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (PHAT) - 2,067,861 shares, 10.18% of the total portfolio.
Medicxi Ventures Management (Jersey) Ltd initiated holding in Aura Biosciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.76 and $24.89, with an estimated average price of $17.87. The stock is now traded at around $17.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.92%. The holding were 3,039,892 shares as of 2021-12-31.
