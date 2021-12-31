Manchester Financial Inc Buys First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF, Schwab International Equity ETF, Sells Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF, Netstreit Corp, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

New Purchases: LMBS, SVAL, MKL, HD, ABT, SCHW, CVX, NKE, UNH, FPE, KO, AVGO, BCX, SMFG,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF, Schwab International Equity ETF, Tesla Inc, Markel Corp, sells Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF, Netstreit Corp, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Alibaba Group Holding, Advanced Micro Devices Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Manchester Financial Inc. As of 2021Q4, Manchester Financial Inc owns 94 stocks with a total value of $285 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 323,844 shares, 12.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.90% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 211,466 shares, 8.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.12% Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 145,309 shares, 8.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.46% Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 244,157 shares, 6.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.05% FIRST TR EXCHANGE (HYLS) - 365,008 shares, 6.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.44%

Manchester Financial Inc initiated holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET. The purchase prices were between $49.85 and $50.36, with an estimated average price of $50.05. The stock is now traded at around $49.736400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.04%. The holding were 230,470 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Manchester Financial Inc initiated holding in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.96 and $33.05, with an estimated average price of $31.44. The stock is now traded at around $30.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 165,854 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Manchester Financial Inc initiated holding in Markel Corp. The purchase prices were between $1188 and $1330.53, with an estimated average price of $1262.22. The stock is now traded at around $1265.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Manchester Financial Inc initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $368.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 589 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Manchester Financial Inc initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $147.14 and $177.51, with an estimated average price of $165.33. The stock is now traded at around $147.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,438 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Manchester Financial Inc initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $104.72 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $113.83. The stock is now traded at around $133.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,897 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Manchester Financial Inc added to a holding in Schwab International Equity ETF by 44.83%. The purchase prices were between $37.11 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $38.6. The stock is now traded at around $37.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 132,989 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Manchester Financial Inc added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 209.25%. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $911.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 1,438 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Manchester Financial Inc added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 44.71%. The purchase prices were between $115.81 and $138.13, with an estimated average price of $125.15. The stock is now traded at around $137.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,988 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Manchester Financial Inc sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $20.95 and $21.34, with an estimated average price of $21.12.

Manchester Financial Inc sold out a holding in Netstreit Corp. The sale prices were between $20.72 and $25.5, with an estimated average price of $23.12.

Manchester Financial Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15.

Manchester Financial Inc sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.

Manchester Financial Inc sold out a holding in Schwab 1000 Index ETF. The sale prices were between $42.33 and $46.84, with an estimated average price of $45.26.

Manchester Financial Inc sold out a holding in Block Inc. The sale prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58.