Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Manchester Financial Inc Buys First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF, Schwab International Equity ETF, Sells Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF, Netstreit Corp, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image
Investment company Manchester Financial Inc (Current Portfolio) buys First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF, Schwab International Equity ETF, Tesla Inc, Markel Corp, sells Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF, Netstreit Corp, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Alibaba Group Holding, Advanced Micro Devices Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Manchester Financial Inc. As of 2021Q4, Manchester Financial Inc owns 94 stocks with a total value of $285 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MANCHESTER FINANCIAL INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/manchester+financial+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of MANCHESTER FINANCIAL INC
  1. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 323,844 shares, 12.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.90%
  2. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 211,466 shares, 8.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.12%
  3. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 145,309 shares, 8.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.46%
  4. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 244,157 shares, 6.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.05%
  5. FIRST TR EXCHANGE (HYLS) - 365,008 shares, 6.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.44%
New Purchase: First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS)

Manchester Financial Inc initiated holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET. The purchase prices were between $49.85 and $50.36, with an estimated average price of $50.05. The stock is now traded at around $49.736400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.04%. The holding were 230,470 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (SVAL)

Manchester Financial Inc initiated holding in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.96 and $33.05, with an estimated average price of $31.44. The stock is now traded at around $30.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 165,854 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Markel Corp (MKL)

Manchester Financial Inc initiated holding in Markel Corp. The purchase prices were between $1188 and $1330.53, with an estimated average price of $1262.22. The stock is now traded at around $1265.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

Manchester Financial Inc initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $368.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 589 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Nike Inc (NKE)

Manchester Financial Inc initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $147.14 and $177.51, with an estimated average price of $165.33. The stock is now traded at around $147.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,438 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Manchester Financial Inc initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $104.72 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $113.83. The stock is now traded at around $133.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,897 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF)

Manchester Financial Inc added to a holding in Schwab International Equity ETF by 44.83%. The purchase prices were between $37.11 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $38.6. The stock is now traded at around $37.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 132,989 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Manchester Financial Inc added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 209.25%. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $911.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 1,438 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)

Manchester Financial Inc added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 44.71%. The purchase prices were between $115.81 and $138.13, with an estimated average price of $125.15. The stock is now traded at around $137.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,988 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ)

Manchester Financial Inc sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $20.95 and $21.34, with an estimated average price of $21.12.

Sold Out: Netstreit Corp (NTST)

Manchester Financial Inc sold out a holding in Netstreit Corp. The sale prices were between $20.72 and $25.5, with an estimated average price of $23.12.

Sold Out: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Manchester Financial Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Manchester Financial Inc sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.

Sold Out: Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK)

Manchester Financial Inc sold out a holding in Schwab 1000 Index ETF. The sale prices were between $42.33 and $46.84, with an estimated average price of $45.26.

Sold Out: Block Inc (SQ)

Manchester Financial Inc sold out a holding in Block Inc. The sale prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58.



Here is the complete portfolio of MANCHESTER FINANCIAL INC. Also check out:

1. MANCHESTER FINANCIAL INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. MANCHESTER FINANCIAL INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. MANCHESTER FINANCIAL INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that MANCHESTER FINANCIAL INC keeps buying

Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus