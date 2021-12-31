Curated Wealth Partners LLC Buys Ares Management Corp, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Boyd Gaming Corp, Sells Enterprise Products Partners LP, Landstar System Inc, IAA Inc

- New Purchases: IWM, BYD, CRVL, NDAQ, BDX, LCII, SSNC, ADP, UPS, MNST, SBUX,
- Added Positions: ARES, IWF, VOO, TXN, LIN, VFC, V, TSLA, PYPL, ABT, LHX, ZNGA, WFC, VZ, PH, MDLZ, HUM, HON, HBI, D, DE, CHTR, CAT, BWA, BKNG, ABBV,
- Reduced Positions: EPD, FHB, TDY, BAC, EFA, REKR, MA, ADBE, FIS, BCE, KKR, ROLL, UL, NFLX, TM, INTU, APAM, ZTS, MDT, SNY, TTE, JNJ, NVDA, DIS, CMCSA, AON, GOOGL, ASX, UBS,
- Sold Out: LSTR, IAA, NVS, SCHW, ATHM, FRC, BTI, GILD, JKHY, PSMT, FLT, SNA,
- Ares Management Corp (ARES) - 1,676,948 shares, 44.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2612.76%
- Snap Inc (SNAP) - 536,541 shares, 8.16% of the total portfolio.
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 38,134 shares, 5.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.2%
- Apollo Global Management Inc (APO) - 167,661 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 44,966 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio.
Curated Wealth Partners LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48. The stock is now traded at around $198.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 7,507 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD)
Curated Wealth Partners LLC initiated holding in Boyd Gaming Corp. The purchase prices were between $56.7 and $67.46, with an estimated average price of $63.4. The stock is now traded at around $60.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 13,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: CorVel Corp (CRVL)
Curated Wealth Partners LLC initiated holding in CorVel Corp. The purchase prices were between $167.87 and $209.38, with an estimated average price of $188.78. The stock is now traded at around $154.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,602 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ)
Curated Wealth Partners LLC initiated holding in Nasdaq Inc. The purchase prices were between $188.97 and $212.83, with an estimated average price of $204.59. The stock is now traded at around $179.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,569 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)
Curated Wealth Partners LLC initiated holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The purchase prices were between $235.83 and $257.21, with an estimated average price of $245.62. The stock is now traded at around $269.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,277 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: LCI Industries Inc (LCII)
Curated Wealth Partners LLC initiated holding in LCI Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.86 and $161.41, with an estimated average price of $149.1. The stock is now traded at around $122.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,907 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Ares Management Corp (ARES)
Curated Wealth Partners LLC added to a holding in Ares Management Corp by 2612.76%. The purchase prices were between $73.25 and $88.84, with an estimated average price of $81.54. The stock is now traded at around $79.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 42.44%. The holding were 1,676,948 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)
Curated Wealth Partners LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 129.85%. The purchase prices were between $270.63 and $309.52, with an estimated average price of $296.53. The stock is now traded at around $275.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 4,312 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Curated Wealth Partners LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 47.79%. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $413.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 4,289 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)
Curated Wealth Partners LLC added to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 102.20%. The purchase prices were between $184.24 and $201.29, with an estimated average price of $191.91. The stock is now traded at around $175.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,395 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Landstar System Inc (LSTR)
Curated Wealth Partners LLC sold out a holding in Landstar System Inc. The sale prices were between $155.21 and $185.99, with an estimated average price of $171.75.Sold Out: IAA Inc (IAA)
Curated Wealth Partners LLC sold out a holding in IAA Inc. The sale prices were between $47.35 and $60.83, with an estimated average price of $53.02.Sold Out: Novartis AG (NVS)
Curated Wealth Partners LLC sold out a holding in Novartis AG. The sale prices were between $79.7 and $88.13, with an estimated average price of $83.08.Sold Out: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)
Curated Wealth Partners LLC sold out a holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The sale prices were between $73.23 and $85.82, with an estimated average price of $81.09.Sold Out: Autohome Inc (ATHM)
Curated Wealth Partners LLC sold out a holding in Autohome Inc. The sale prices were between $26.13 and $51.03, with an estimated average price of $37.74.Sold Out: First Republic Bank (FRC)
Curated Wealth Partners LLC sold out a holding in First Republic Bank. The sale prices were between $196.19 and $221.91, with an estimated average price of $211.13.
