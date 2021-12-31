Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Appleton Partners Inc Buys Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc, Global X The Global X Video Games & Esports ETF, Morgan Stanley, Sells Fiserv Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, Americold Realty Trust

Investment company Appleton Partners Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc, Global X The Global X Video Games & Esports ETF, Morgan Stanley, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Tesla Inc, sells Fiserv Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, Americold Realty Trust, Electronic Arts Inc, AT&T Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Appleton Partners Inc. As of 2021Q4, Appleton Partners Inc owns 310 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Appleton Partners Inc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/appleton+partners+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Appleton Partners Inc
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 492,277 shares, 6.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.85%
  2. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) - 478,285 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.27%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 124,339 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.38%
  4. The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 84,902 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.61%
  5. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 308,250 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.02%
New Purchase: Global X The Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (HERO)

Appleton Partners Inc initiated holding in Global X The Global X Video Games & Esports ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.79 and $31.46, with an estimated average price of $29. The stock is now traded at around $26.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 112,774 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN)

Appleton Partners Inc initiated holding in Rivian Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $172.01, with an estimated average price of $114.72. The stock is now traded at around $59.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,885 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Sportradar Group AG (SRAD)

Appleton Partners Inc initiated holding in Sportradar Group AG. The purchase prices were between $15.04 and $24.27, with an estimated average price of $20.21. The stock is now traded at around $11.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 31,669 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)

Appleton Partners Inc initiated holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $543.48 and $670.97, with an estimated average price of $616.19. The stock is now traded at around $620.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 921 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)

Appleton Partners Inc initiated holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $124.86 and $141.49, with an estimated average price of $132.44. The stock is now traded at around $132.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,543 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Southern Co (SO)

Appleton Partners Inc initiated holding in Southern Co. The purchase prices were between $61.1 and $68.58, with an estimated average price of $63.82. The stock is now traded at around $69.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,013 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE)

Appleton Partners Inc added to a holding in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc by 66.17%. The purchase prices were between $191.86 and $223.57, with an estimated average price of $207.39. The stock is now traded at around $193.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 36,156 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Morgan Stanley (MS)

Appleton Partners Inc added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 21.09%. The purchase prices were between $94.82 and $104.66, with an estimated average price of $99.64. The stock is now traded at around $103.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 95,674 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (LVMUY)

Appleton Partners Inc added to a holding in LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE by 36.15%. The purchase prices were between $144.12 and $166, with an estimated average price of $158.24. The stock is now traded at around $162.424000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 33,946 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Appleton Partners Inc added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 457.14%. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $911.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,521 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)

Appleton Partners Inc added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 317.74%. The purchase prices were between $106.07 and $116.97, with an estimated average price of $112.76. The stock is now traded at around $96.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 14,153 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Watsco Inc (WSO)

Appleton Partners Inc added to a holding in Watsco Inc by 30.93%. The purchase prices were between $267.37 and $315.96, with an estimated average price of $296.96. The stock is now traded at around $278.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 14,212 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (BFAM)

Appleton Partners Inc sold out a holding in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $114.69 and $169.73, with an estimated average price of $138.36.

Sold Out: Synchrony Financial (SYF)

Appleton Partners Inc sold out a holding in Synchrony Financial. The sale prices were between $43.76 and $52.36, with an estimated average price of $48.05.

Sold Out: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)

Appleton Partners Inc sold out a holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $118.89 and $151.03, with an estimated average price of $134.39.



Here is the complete portfolio of Appleton Partners Inc. Also check out:

