PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd Buys Alphabet Inc, Zoetis Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Pfizer Inc

Nassau, C5, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Alphabet Inc, Zoetis Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Nike Inc, Mastercard Inc, sells Pfizer Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd. As of 2021Q4, PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd owns 61 stocks with a total value of $194 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 51,483 shares, 12.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.03% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,151 shares, 7.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.75% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 48,130 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.19% PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 49,023 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.34% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 2,481 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.34%

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd initiated holding in Rollins Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.77 and $39.33, with an estimated average price of $34.98. The stock is now traded at around $31.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 12,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 82.61%. The purchase prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2908.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 2,321 shares as of 2021-12-31.

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd added to a holding in Zoetis Inc by 116.19%. The purchase prices were between $193.69 and $247.03, with an estimated average price of $219.81. The stock is now traded at around $200.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 22,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 26.75%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $2806.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 4,151 shares as of 2021-12-31.

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd added to a holding in Nike Inc by 95.15%. The purchase prices were between $147.14 and $177.51, with an estimated average price of $165.33. The stock is now traded at around $147.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 29,534 shares as of 2021-12-31.

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 406.67%. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $390.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 7,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd added to a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co by 122.22%. The purchase prices were between $74.42 and $85.34, with an estimated average price of $78.19. The stock is now traded at around $83.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd sold out a holding in Pfizer Inc. The sale prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81.