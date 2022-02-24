MP Materials Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results and Webcast

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) (“MP Materials” or the “Company”) will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021, after the U.S. markets close on Thursday, February 24, 2022.

MP Materials’ management will host a conference call and webcast that afternoon at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss and answer questions about the Company’s financial results. Prior to the conference call and webcast, the Company will issue a press release and post a slide presentation at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.mpmaterials.com%2F.

Conference Call Details

Event: MP Materials Q4 2021 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

Date: Thursday, February 24, 2022

Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time)

Webcast: https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.mpmaterials.com%2F+%0A

Live Call Pre-Registration: Callers who pre-register will be given access details and a unique PIN via email to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. To pre-register, please go here.

Replay: A webcast replay will be available approximately one hour after the call has concluded. The replay will be available through Thursday, March 3, 2022. To access the replay, please go here and use the access code 346118.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) is the largest producer of rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The Company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth Mine and Processing Facility in California, North America’s only active and scaled rare earth production site. Separated rare earth elements are critical inputs to the world’s most powerful and efficient magnets found in electric vehicles, drones, defense systems, wind turbines and various advanced technologies. The Company is developing U.S. metal, alloy and magnet manufacturing capacity to build these critical components domestically. More information is available at https%3A%2F%2Fmpmaterials.com%2F.

