M.d. Sass Investors Services, Inc. Buys ON Semiconductor Corp, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, APi Group Corp, Sells NRG Energy Inc, LKQ Corp, Air Products & Chemicals Inc

- New Purchases: ON, VRTX, JAZZ, CHE, GM, AAPL, SARK,
- Added Positions: APG, BC, ABC, GTES, QRVO, MHK, FWONK, PWR, AXTA, CCK, BHC, FB, AMZN, EWBC, SSSS, MSFT,
- Reduced Positions: SONY, WD, RTX, GOOGL, SCHW, OPCH, SPY,
- Sold Out: NRG, LKQ, APD, GL, BABA, TAP, CMCSA,
For the details of M.D. SASS INVESTORS SERVICES, INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/m.d.+sass+investors+services%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of M.D. SASS INVESTORS SERVICES, INC.
- Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) - 427,735 shares, 7.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.08%
- Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA) - 1,248,479 shares, 6.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.21%
- APi Group Corp (APG) - 1,528,785 shares, 6.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 99.62%
- Qorvo Inc (QRVO) - 234,360 shares, 5.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 48.27%
- AmerisourceBergen Corp (ABC) - 263,903 shares, 5.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 100.92%
M.d. Sass Investors Services, Inc. initiated holding in ON Semiconductor Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.9 and $69.78, with an estimated average price of $57.07. The stock is now traded at around $57.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.28%. The holding were 405,532 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)
M.d. Sass Investors Services, Inc. initiated holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $177.01 and $223.45, with an estimated average price of $194.99. The stock is now traded at around $245.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.14%. The holding were 91,885 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ)
M.d. Sass Investors Services, Inc. initiated holding in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC. The purchase prices were between $119.87 and $145.67, with an estimated average price of $131.36. The stock is now traded at around $139.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.61%. The holding were 132,009 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Chemed Corp (CHE)
M.d. Sass Investors Services, Inc. initiated holding in Chemed Corp. The purchase prices were between $407.54 and $536.14, with an estimated average price of $481.45. The stock is now traded at around $468.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.42%. The holding were 29,410 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: General Motors Co (GM)
M.d. Sass Investors Services, Inc. initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $53.93 and $64.61, with an estimated average price of $58.54. The stock is now traded at around $53.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 81,130 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Apple Inc (AAPL)
M.d. Sass Investors Services, Inc. initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $175.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 5,740 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: APi Group Corp (APG)
M.d. Sass Investors Services, Inc. added to a holding in APi Group Corp by 99.62%. The purchase prices were between $20.19 and $25.77, with an estimated average price of $23.11. The stock is now traded at around $21.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.05%. The holding were 1,528,785 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Brunswick Corp (BC)
M.d. Sass Investors Services, Inc. added to a holding in Brunswick Corp by 811.86%. The purchase prices were between $90.42 and $102.98, with an estimated average price of $97.93. The stock is now traded at around $91.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.94%. The holding were 210,814 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: AmerisourceBergen Corp (ABC)
M.d. Sass Investors Services, Inc. added to a holding in AmerisourceBergen Corp by 100.92%. The purchase prices were between $114.08 and $133.77, with an estimated average price of $123.16. The stock is now traded at around $137.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.74%. The holding were 263,903 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Qorvo Inc (QRVO)
M.d. Sass Investors Services, Inc. added to a holding in Qorvo Inc by 48.27%. The purchase prices were between $146.1 and $178.12, with an estimated average price of $158.62. The stock is now traded at around $132.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 234,360 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Gates Industrial Corp PLC (GTES)
M.d. Sass Investors Services, Inc. added to a holding in Gates Industrial Corp PLC by 90.98%. The purchase prices were between $14.54 and $18.17, with an estimated average price of $16.38. The stock is now traded at around $15.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 1,571,910 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Mohawk Industries Inc (MHK)
M.d. Sass Investors Services, Inc. added to a holding in Mohawk Industries Inc by 36.37%. The purchase prices were between $163.95 and $199.06, with an estimated average price of $178.37. The stock is now traded at around $155.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 192,282 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: NRG Energy Inc (NRG)
M.d. Sass Investors Services, Inc. sold out a holding in NRG Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $34.89 and $43.08, with an estimated average price of $39.26.Sold Out: LKQ Corp (LKQ)
M.d. Sass Investors Services, Inc. sold out a holding in LKQ Corp. The sale prices were between $49.83 and $60.03, with an estimated average price of $56.58.Sold Out: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)
M.d. Sass Investors Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The sale prices were between $255.99 and $314.27, with an estimated average price of $294.3.Sold Out: Globe Life Inc (GL)
M.d. Sass Investors Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Globe Life Inc. The sale prices were between $85.26 and $98.48, with an estimated average price of $92.52.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
M.d. Sass Investors Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.Sold Out: Molson Coors Beverage Co (TAP)
M.d. Sass Investors Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Molson Coors Beverage Co. The sale prices were between $43.38 and $49.21, with an estimated average price of $45.88.Reduced: Sony Group Corp (SONY)
M.d. Sass Investors Services, Inc. reduced to a holding in Sony Group Corp by 87.48%. The sale prices were between $105.56 and $127.48, with an estimated average price of $119.33. The stock is now traded at around $109.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.64%. M.d. Sass Investors Services, Inc. still held 27,654 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Walker & Dunlop Inc (WD)
M.d. Sass Investors Services, Inc. reduced to a holding in Walker & Dunlop Inc by 29.28%. The sale prices were between $116.27 and $154.9, with an estimated average price of $140.05. The stock is now traded at around $140.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.81%. M.d. Sass Investors Services, Inc. still held 225,804 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
M.d. Sass Investors Services, Inc. reduced to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 30.05%. The sale prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2913.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.93%. M.d. Sass Investors Services, Inc. still held 4,737 shares as of 2021-12-31.
