Innovative Portfolios Buys Broadcom Inc, American Financial Group Inc, Analog Devices Inc, Sells Cardinal Health Inc, Corning Inc, Eastman Chemical Co

insider
1 minutes ago
Investment company Innovative Portfolios (Current Portfolio) buys Broadcom Inc, American Financial Group Inc, Analog Devices Inc, Cohen & Steers Inc, Fastenal Co, sells Cardinal Health Inc, Corning Inc, Eastman Chemical Co, Illinois Tool Works Inc, International Paper Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Innovative Portfolios. As of 2021Q4, Innovative Portfolios owns 51 stocks with a total value of $2.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Innovative Portfolios
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 5,320,000 shares, 99.31% of the total portfolio.
  2. HP Inc (HPQ) - 10,995 shares, 0.02% of the total portfolio.
  3. Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 598 shares, 0.02% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Robert Half International Inc (RHI) - 3,132 shares, 0.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.74%
  5. 3M Co (MMM) - 1,937 shares, 0.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.18%
New Purchase: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Innovative Portfolios initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $475.95 and $674.28, with an estimated average price of $564.76. The stock is now traded at around $588.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 598 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Cohen & Steers Inc (CNS)

Innovative Portfolios initiated holding in Cohen & Steers Inc. The purchase prices were between $84.67 and $100.45, with an estimated average price of $92.78. The stock is now traded at around $80.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,786 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: American Financial Group Inc (AFG)

Innovative Portfolios initiated holding in American Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.52 and $145.68, with an estimated average price of $137.67. The stock is now traded at around $133.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,486 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Fastenal Co (FAST)

Innovative Portfolios initiated holding in Fastenal Co. The purchase prices were between $51.3 and $64.42, with an estimated average price of $59.15. The stock is now traded at around $56.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,567 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP)

Innovative Portfolios initiated holding in Microchip Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.25 and $89.35, with an estimated average price of $81.11. The stock is now traded at around $75.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,070 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Innovative Portfolios initiated holding in U.S. Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $54.85 and $62.74, with an estimated average price of $59.09. The stock is now traded at around $59.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,939 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Allstate Corp (ALL)

Innovative Portfolios added to a holding in Allstate Corp by 39.54%. The purchase prices were between $107.13 and $129, with an estimated average price of $118.04. The stock is now traded at around $120.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 3,176 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Eastman Chemical Co (EMN)

Innovative Portfolios sold out a holding in Eastman Chemical Co. The sale prices were between $102.11 and $120.91, with an estimated average price of $111.44.

Sold Out: Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW)

Innovative Portfolios sold out a holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc. The sale prices were between $208.03 and $247.07, with an estimated average price of $233.02.

Sold Out: Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG)

Innovative Portfolios sold out a holding in Leggett & Platt Inc. The sale prices were between $38 and $48.1, with an estimated average price of $43.32.

Sold Out: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)

Innovative Portfolios sold out a holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The sale prices were between $184.24 and $201.29, with an estimated average price of $191.91.

Sold Out: Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund (JPS)

Innovative Portfolios sold out a holding in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund. The sale prices were between $9.23 and $9.94, with an estimated average price of $9.63.

Sold Out: Cardinal Health Inc (CAH)

Innovative Portfolios sold out a holding in Cardinal Health Inc. The sale prices were between $45.87 and $52.17, with an estimated average price of $49.05.



