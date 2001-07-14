The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Meta Platforms, Inc. (FB) on Behalf of Investors

The+Law+Offices+of+Frank+R.+Cruz announces an investigation of Meta Platforms, Inc. (“Meta” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FB) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On February 2, 2022, after the market closed, Meta announced disappointing fourth quarter 2021 financial results, including earnings per share of $3.67, below estimates of $3.84 earnings per share. The Company also expected first quarter 2022 revenue between $27 billion and $29 billion, below analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion.

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell as much as 26% during intraday trading on February 3, 2022.

