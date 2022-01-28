Bruce Berkowitz's 2021 Annual Fairholme Fund Shareholder Letter

January 28, 2022

Dear Fellow Shareholders:

This letter marks the 22nd anniversary of Fairholme Capital Management (Manager) advising the Fairholme Fund (Trades, Portfolio) (Fund). The Fund’s primary objective is long-term growth of capital. The Manager continues to believe in a focused investment approach for long-term performance. To paraphrase Charlie Munger (Trades, Portfolio), it only takes a few investments to create financial success. Since inception, the Fund has outperformed its benchmark index, the S&P 500, after expenses and assuming reinvestment of all dividends and distributions, while holding significant cash and cash equivalents. Year-end assets total $1.4 billion.

The Emerald Coast of Northwest Florida has reached critical mass. St. Joe ( JOE, Financial) closed 806 homesites, sold 47 homes, and executed contracts for another 453 homes last year. Homes sell between $300 thousand and $2 million. 2,000 homesites are under contract. 3,500 homes are expected in the first phase of Latitude Margaritaville Watersound. More homes and communities are needed at all price points. 688 garden apartments and 777 hotel rooms are in construction. The first phase of a medical campus with a 500-bed teaching hospital should break ground next year. On the east side of Panama City, Air Force Base Tyndall is expanding with $5 billion. Recurring JOE profits have grown, but do not yet reflect long-run potential. Jorge Gonzalez, JOE’s President and Chief Executive Officer, believes that “…we have only begun to scratch the surface of the long-term growth potential in front of us...”1

Modern life requires hydrocarbons. Enterprise Products Partners ( EPD, Financial) (Enterprise) gathers, treats, processes, transports, and stores natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, refined products, and petrochemicals. Enterprise has grown from two trucks delivering propane in Houston, Texas to one of the largest fully integrated, public midstream energy companies with 50,000 miles of pipelines, 260 million barrels of liquid storage, and 14 billion cubic feet of gas storage. Their infrastructure is vital, irreplaceable, and part of the solution for a cleaner energy future in our view.

Commercial Metals Corporation ( CMC, Financial) manufactures and fabricates steel reinforcing bar, merchant bar, steel fence post, and wire rod. From a single scrap yard in Dallas, CMC has grown to be the greenest producer of “…products [that] go mostly unseen, but support nearly every element of modern life – from highways, bridges and airports, to sky-scrapers, sports stadiums, and hospitals.”2 CMC markets are in a sold-out condition. A third state-of-the-art facility is in construction. A fourth is planned to meet the demand created by the U.S. Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

Imperial Metals ( TSX:III, Financial), Fannie Mae ( FNMA, Financial), and Freddie Mac ( FMCC, Financial) are each less than 2% of Fund assets. Imperial is a 30% owner of Red Chris, which has a $2 billion copper and gold project underway. The mine’s estimated life is greater than 30 years with a payback of less than 3 years at current commodity prices. Fannie and Freddie insure affordable home mortgages. Stress tests show the enterprises appear to be safe and sound even in the most severe economic conditions. Uncle Sam must eventually release them from federal conservatorship.

