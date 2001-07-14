Honolulu Star-Advertiser Names Wyndham Destinations a Winner of the State of Hawai'i Top Workplaces 2022 Award

Wyndham+Destinations, a Travel + Leisure Co. business, has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2022 honor by Hawai%26rsquo%3Bi+Top+Workplaces. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization including: alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

Wyndham Destinations operates 18 vacation ownership resorts in Hawai’i under the Club Wyndham, WorldMark by Wyndham, and Shell Vacations Club brands across Kaua’i, O’ahu, Maui, and the Big Island. (Photo: Business Wire)

“No greater business honor exists than being recognized by your own people as one of the top employers in Hawai’i,” said Stephen Hong, director of Human Resources for Wyndham Destinations in Hawai’i. “2022 is shaping up to be a strong year for the return of leisure travel, and we are grateful to have top talent to deliver the best experience for our owners and guests who are returning to Hawai’i.”

Wyndham Destinations operates 18 vacation ownership resorts in Hawai’i under the Club Wyndham, WorldMark by Wyndham, and Shell Vacations Club brands across Kaua’i, O’ahu, Maui, and the Big Island.

"During this very challenging time, Top Workplaces has proven to be a beacon of light for organizations, as well as a sign of resiliency and strong business performance," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. Top Workplaces honorees draw on real-time insights to consider what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business."

Wyndham Destinations resorts offer a more comfortable way to travel, with most suites featuring multiple bedrooms, fully-equipped kitchens and relaxed living spaces. Guests who stay at the company’s resorts will experience all the comforts and amenities of home while living their bucket lists – and, with 95% of the U.S. population living within 300 miles of the more than 240 Wyndham Destinations vacation club resorts, finding home-away-from-home accommodations in sought-after destinations is easier than ever.

Wyndham Destinations is the world’s largest vacation ownership business operating more than 245 vacation club resorts around the world that offer a contemporary take on the timeshare model. The brand portfolio – featuring Club+Wyndham%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E, WorldMark%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E+by+Wyndham, Margaritaville+Vacation+Club%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B+%3C%2Fsup%3Eby+Wyndham, and Shell+Vacations+Club+– offers travelers the chance to own their vacation and explore places they’ve never visited before, year after year. More than 850,000 owners enjoy stays in a home away from home, featuring spacious suites with separate bedrooms, fully-equipped kitchens, living and dining areas, as well as resort-style amenities and services. Wyndham Destinations is part of Travel+%2B+Leisure+Co. ( NYSE:TNL, Financial). Learn more at WyndhamDestinations.com.

