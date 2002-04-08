The Dallas Morning News releases online Voter Guide in advance of Primary Election Day on March 1, 2022

DALLAS, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Dallas Morning News has released its online Voter Guide to help North Texans make informed voting decisions in advance of the primary election on March 1, 2022.



This resource, available at dallasnews.com/voterguide, educates citizens by providing side-by-side comparisons of candidates’ responses to questions on key issues. It also features a build-your-own-ballot tool that allows for the creation of a sample ballot. The ballot can be printed or emailed for use as a reference on Election Day.

The Voter Guide was compiled by the Editorial Board of The Dallas Morning News, whose members crafted questionnaires for key offices up for election.

Additional resources available on the Voter Guide site include links to the Editorial Board’s recommendations for the general election as well as a link to the list of all 351 candidates and 123 races that are available in this upcoming election.

