Exponent Increases Quarterly Dividend Payment from $0.20 to $0.24 per Share

MENLO PARK, Calif., Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exponent, Inc. (EXPO) today announced that its Board of Directors has raised its quarterly dividend by 20% from $0.20 to $0.24 per share of common stock. The quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share of common stock is to be paid on March 25, 2022 to all common stockholders of record as of March 11, 2022.



“Exponent is deeply committed to delivering long-term value for our shareholders. In 2021, we returned $50.2 million to shareholders in the form of $43.2 million in dividends and $7.0 million in common stock repurchases, and ended the year with $297.7 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments,” commented Dr. Catherine Corrigan, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We believe that the increase in our regular cash dividend not only demonstrates the strength of our balance sheet, but the resiliency of our business model amid a challenging economic environment.”

Exponent has paid, and expects to continue to pay, quarterly dividends each year in March, June, September and December. Future declarations of quarterly dividends and the establishment of future record and payment dates are subject to the final determination of Exponent’s Board of Directors.

Exponent is an engineering and scientific consulting firm providing solutions to complex problems. Exponent’s interdisciplinary organization of scientists, physicians, engineers, and business consultants draws from more than 90 technical disciplines to solve the most pressing and complicated challenges facing stakeholders today. The firm leverages over 50 years of experience in analyzing accidents and failures to advise clients as they innovate their technologically complex products and processes, ensure the safety and health of their users, and address the challenges of sustainability.



