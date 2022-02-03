Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
EQT DECLARES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND

3 minutes ago
PR Newswire

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 3, 2022

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT Corporation (nyse: eqt) today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.125 per share, payable on March 1, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 14, 2022.

Investor Contact:
Andrew Breese
Director, Investor Relations
412.395.2555
[email protected]

About EQT Corporation
EQT Corporation is a leading independent natural gas production company with operations focused in the cores of the Marcellus and Utica Shales in the Appalachian Basin. We are dedicated to responsibly developing our world-class asset base and being the operator of choice for our stakeholders. By leveraging a culture that prioritizes operational efficiency, technology and sustainability, we seek to continuously improve the way we produce environmentally responsible, reliable and low-cost energy. We have a longstanding commitment to the safety of our employees, contractors, and communities, and to the reduction of our overall environmental footprint. Our values are evident in the way we operate and in how we interact each day – trust, teamwork, heart, and evolution are at the center of all we do.

SOURCE EQT Corporation

