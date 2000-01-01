Causeway Capital Commentary- Goodbye, Value Winter: The Unwinding of Financial Repression

We have never seen anything like this. Governments and their central banks injected approximately $30 trillion of fiscal and monetary stimulus into the global economy from February 2020 to the end of 2021. In the United States, the M2 measure of money supply increased more than 40% over roughly the same period. Ultra-stimulative policy has inflated prices across asset classes, including global equities. With the cost of money (interest rates) dwindling to zero, investors have preferred long-dated cash flows to payments today, causing speculative growth stocks to flourish. It has been a long winter for value investors.

But after unprecedented expansion, global liquidity appears likely to shrink. Inflation is forcing the hands of the US Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank, and the Bank of England. Governments globally are preparing to pull back pandemic public sector spending. Declining liquidity should test the independence of central banks and reveal whether financial repression—the use of quantitative easing to finance fiscal deficits—will continue. For value to outperform growth, central banks must signal they will not rescue securities markets. In our view, 2022 is the year when central banks and politicians recognize that a withdrawal of stimulus to rein in goods & services inflation must also slow asset price inflation. A stock has a direct and inescapable relationship to cash flows, specifically the present value of the cash the company can generate into perpetuity. As the rate to discount future cash flows rises, both in nominal and real terms, valuation should reclaim center stage in global equity markets.

Far cheaper than their US counterparts, international equities may fare better as monetary support is withdrawn. In our view, the US equity exchanges are home to some of the most notable valuation offenders, with “nosebleed” multiples and cash-burning business models. With the Federal Reserve driving this tightening cycle, we believe the valuation “right-sizing” process may be more severe in the United States. The more dovish European Central Bank and Bank of Japan may elicit calmer market responses. Meanwhile, the central banks of nearly all emerging markets (exceptions include China and Turkey) have been steadily hiking rates for the last year, helping insulate their currencies from US monetary pressure and potentially making those markets more attractive for US dollar-based investors.

