GMO's 4Q 2021 Market Commentary

If we were superstitious, high-profile stadium-naming rights deals (like the recent renaming of the Staples Center in L.A. to “Crypto.com Arena”) would make us nervous. Between 2000 and 2001, ten of Super Bowl XXXIV’s dot-com advertisers (pets.com, onmoney.com, and lifeminders.com, among others) declared bankruptcy or were otherwise defunct within just 12 months of the big game. The newly named home to the Houston Astros baseball team, Enron Field, opened to much fanfare in 2000, yet Enron was bankrupt by the end of 2001. Ravens Stadium in Baltimore was renamed PSINet Stadium that same year, only for PSINet to go out of business before kickoff the next season. CMGI bought the naming rights to the field where the New England Patriots played in 2002; that lasted only one season, as well, as CMGI went out of business soon after. In 2006, AIG ( AIG, Financial) signed the largest sponsorship deal in Premier League history with the storied Manchester United ( MANU, Financial) team, only to face utter collapse in 2008 amid the Global Financial Crisis. In this environment, re-christening the longstanding home to the L.A. Clippers, L.A. Lakers, and L.A. Kings as Crypto.com Arena seems ominous, indeed.

We at GMO are not superstitious, but we are, in the words of Dunder Mifflin’s loathsome yet somehow lovable regional manager of the Scranton branch, a little bit “stitious.” History does not necessarily repeat, but it does frequently rhyme. There are just too many parallels between today’s market and past periods of speculative excess for us to ignore, which is why we continue to beat our valuation warning drum. Looking back on the fourth quarter, and frankly, the entirety of 2021, our concerns have only gotten worse as risk asset valuations continued their ascent to even dizzier heights, especially within U.S. equity markets.

The MSCI ACWI Index rose another 6.7% in the quarter, bringing year-to-date performance to a jaw-dropping 18.5%. The risk-on mood was not felt equally around the world, as the U.S. led the charge with the S&P 500 up over 11%, MSCI EAFE up 2.7%, and MSCI Emerging Markets down modestly. The markets seemed able to shrug off a laundry list of macroeconomic concerns above and beyond our valuation worries: the rapid spread of the Omicron variant, growing inflation concerns, and the reluctant admission from the Fed that perhaps this inflation bout is not nearly as transitory as they had anticipated. Further, the Biden administration’s Build Back Better legislation seemed to hit a dead end. And finally, other signals from the Fed and other central banks that the withdrawal of liquidity and the long-anticipated liftoff of rates were not only going to happen, but that they would likely happen sooner and more frequently than originally thought. Yes, for a period of time in November the mood soured, but the overriding optimism of markets, especially in the U.S., is what really characterized the quarter.

The Value vs. Growth saga appeared to be roughly a tie in the fourth quarter, with MSCI ACWI Growth outperforming MSCI ACWI Value by just 67 bps. This pattern looked a little different under the covers, where Russell 1000 Growth beat Russell 1000 Value by 387 bps, and MSCI EAFE Growth beat MSCI EAFE Value by 292 bps. For emerging markets, the story for the quarter and for the year has been Value dominating (due mostly the crackdown on some educational and high-growth tech companies by the Chinese government). MSCI EM Value beat MSCI EM Growth by roughly 160 bps in the quarter, and closer to 1240 bps in the year.

Ten-year Treasury yields dipped in November as fears of Omicron-induced lockdowns took hold, but they rebounded in December, causing pain to most bond markets. TIPs rallied in the quarter, with their yields dropping further as investors piled into them in fear of rising inflation. Five-year break-evens jumped over 36 bps on the quarter alone.

Credit spreads tightened in the general risk-on mood. The ICE BofAML U.S. High Yield Index was up 0.7%. Emerging debt, which tends to have longer duration than high yield, suffered from rising rates, but these were largely offset by tightening yields; the net-net was that the JPM EMBIG Index was exactly flat on the quarter.

Outlook

The end of the fourth quarter is a time to look back, not just on the past 90 days, but the entirety of the year. 2021 started out strong for us as Value’s reversal, which began in October 2020 and carried into the early part of the New Year, was quite encouraging. But old habits die hard. The Delta variant scare and subsequent declining yields through much of the belly of the year meant that the narrative of “declining rates are good for Growth; rising rates are good for Value,” kicked in. And our strategies, with their value tilt, lost ground all through the summer and into the later fall. If there was any good news on the Value vs. Growth front, it came in December. The fear of inflation is now seriously entrenched, and the strength of labor (as evidenced by rising tides of quitting, labor strikes, low unemployment, and help-wanted signs wherever you turn) means that labor costs appear most definitely non-transitory. This, combined with the growing belief that the Fed will be forced to act faster and more aggressively battle inflation with rising rates, bodes extremely well for Value.

The market did start to weed out overpriced companies this quarter, as the growth expectations attached to their valuations were scrutinized with more sober eyes. The fourth quarter saw dozens of “disruptor darlings” suffer jaw-dropping losses of 20%, 30%, or more on a given day. This, by the way, is exactly what happened in the 2000-2001 period. Even as the market climbed higher back then (as represented by the S&P 500), there was a hollowing out of the most egregiously overpriced names. Then, the whole thing collapsed. Again, we can’t be certain it will play out that way in this speculative cycle, but there are just too many scary parallels for comfort. Stadium-naming omens are a light-hearted way to get at it, but the issues run so much deeper than that.

We remind our readers that that this multi-year U.S. rally has been primarily about multiple expansion, not fundamentals. Many of our critics seem to think that our bubble calls are criticizing the prospects or business models of these new-age companies. Nothing could be further from the truth. Tesla makes an awesome car. Many cloud-computing names are growing at amazing rates with high quality and repeatable revenue streams. Many new business models do indeed enjoy profit moats with network effects, low intensity of capital, and high switching costs. Artificial intelligence plays are for real. But all those narratives are missing the point. All this excitement, we believe, is already built into prices and their multiples, and then some…and then some more. That is the worry.

We end 2021 in a speculative Growth bubble, vulnerable to more rational pricing, vulnerable to a return to normalcy, and vulnerable, it seems, to rising interest rates. Again, as we write this note, January has already inflicted painful damage to Growth and rewarded Value nicely. Halfway through the month, the Russell 1000 Value was already ahead of Growth by over 500 bps. Far be it for us to make a meal out of two weeks of good news, but we are encouraged nonetheless.

Our advice, therefore, remains: 1) exploit this global Growth bubble with a long cheap-value/short expensive-growth equity strategy, 2) avoid the Growth bubble by investing in liquid alternatives, 3) dance around the Growth bubble by allocating capital to EM value, Japan small value, quality cyclicals, and quality, and 4) for fixed income portfolios, keep duration shorter than normal and use active management in credit, where there remain pockets of dislocated pricing. And one more reminder for those familiar with the ominous Time Magazine “Cover Curse” (Time Magazine has, evidently, a long and storied history of putting famous people on the cover just as their fortunes turn for the worse). And on December 13, 2021, Elon Musk was Time’s “Man of the Year.” We’re not superstitious, but we are just a little bit stitious.