Smith Shellnut Wilson Llc Buys iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, Investar Holding Corp, Sells Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF, Federal Realty Investment Trust, PayPal Holdings Inc

New Purchases: AGG, ISTR, FDIS, FSTA, SPY, AVGO, ETR, BRO, UNH, BIV,

AGG, ISTR, FDIS, FSTA, SPY, AVGO, ETR, BRO, UNH, BIV, Added Positions: PFF, NOBL, FTEC, FUTY, QQQM, PEJ, GOOG, ADBE, GOOGL, TGT, FB, JNJ, MCD, MSFT, V, LHCG, SAFM, KO, PEP, PG, MRK, VZ, XLRE, WFC, IJK, IJJ, DVY, XOM, ADM, IJR, MDT, CVX, TROW, CSCO, ABBV, CMCSA, GPC, EMR, VFC, SYY, PNR, SWK, GWW, WBA, SHW, ROP, WST, QCOM, SPGI, DOV, ABT, APD, AMGN, ATO, BDX, BMY, BF.B, CAH, CAT, CINF, CTAS, CLX, CL, ED, LIN, ECL, EXPD, FDS, BEN, GD, GGG, HRL, ITW, LEG, MKC, AOS, NDSN, NUE, PPG,

PFF, NOBL, FTEC, FUTY, QQQM, PEJ, GOOG, ADBE, GOOGL, TGT, FB, JNJ, MCD, MSFT, V, LHCG, SAFM, KO, PEP, PG, MRK, VZ, XLRE, WFC, IJK, IJJ, DVY, XOM, ADM, IJR, MDT, CVX, TROW, CSCO, ABBV, CMCSA, GPC, EMR, VFC, SYY, PNR, SWK, GWW, WBA, SHW, ROP, WST, QCOM, SPGI, DOV, ABT, APD, AMGN, ATO, BDX, BMY, BF.B, CAH, CAT, CINF, CTAS, CLX, CL, ED, LIN, ECL, EXPD, FDS, BEN, GD, GGG, HRL, ITW, LEG, MKC, AOS, NDSN, NUE, PPG, Reduced Positions: FENY, IVV, BFST, T, KMB, UJUL, VNQ, COST, IBM, JPM, NKE,

FENY, IVV, BFST, T, KMB, UJUL, VNQ, COST, IBM, JPM, NKE, Sold Out: FRT, PYPL, EXPI, IWO, VLUE, IVE, EFV, IJT, IWC, RWX, EPP, ESGU, IJS, EFG, PRFZ, RDVY, KD, ESGE, DEF, MJ, OEF, USMV,

Investment company Smith Shellnut Wilson Llc Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, Investar Holding Corp, Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF, Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF, sells Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF, Federal Realty Investment Trust, PayPal Holdings Inc, eXp World Holdings Inc, Business First Bancshares Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Smith Shellnut Wilson Llc . As of 2021Q4, Smith Shellnut Wilson Llc owns 145 stocks with a total value of $202 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SMITH SHELLNUT WILSON LLC 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/smith+shellnut+wilson+llc+/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 31,613 shares, 7.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.83% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 32,868 shares, 6.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.5% ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) - 125,546 shares, 6.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.81% iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 108,944 shares, 5.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.95% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 25,188 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.86%

Smith Shellnut Wilson Llc initiated holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $115.05, with an estimated average price of $114.13. The stock is now traded at around $111.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.47%. The holding were 43,662 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Smith Shellnut Wilson Llc initiated holding in Investar Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.4 and $22.02, with an estimated average price of $18.68. The stock is now traded at around $19.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 79,224 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Smith Shellnut Wilson Llc initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $79.89 and $91.95, with an estimated average price of $86.98. The stock is now traded at around $77.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 12,781 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Smith Shellnut Wilson Llc initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.61 and $46.67, with an estimated average price of $43.83. The stock is now traded at around $46.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 21,932 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Smith Shellnut Wilson Llc initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $446.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 877 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Smith Shellnut Wilson Llc initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $475.95 and $674.28, with an estimated average price of $564.76. The stock is now traded at around $580.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 404 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Smith Shellnut Wilson Llc added to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 66.53%. The purchase prices were between $37.98 and $39.43, with an estimated average price of $38.64. The stock is now traded at around $37.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 102,930 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Smith Shellnut Wilson Llc added to a holding in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 49.28%. The purchase prices were between $117.07 and $137.67, with an estimated average price of $129.74. The stock is now traded at around $122.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 25,271 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Smith Shellnut Wilson Llc added to a holding in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 28.74%. The purchase prices were between $41.03 and $46.32, with an estimated average price of $43.46. The stock is now traded at around $44.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 93,176 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Smith Shellnut Wilson Llc added to a holding in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 74.22%. The purchase prices were between $144.87 and $165.91, with an estimated average price of $158.75. The stock is now traded at around $145.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 8,131 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Smith Shellnut Wilson Llc added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 20.42%. The purchase prices were between $549.77 and $688.37, with an estimated average price of $625.62. The stock is now traded at around $510.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,769 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Smith Shellnut Wilson Llc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 36.50%. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2861.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 187 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Smith Shellnut Wilson Llc sold out a holding in Federal Realty Investment Trust. The sale prices were between $119.87 and $137.12, with an estimated average price of $127.09.

Smith Shellnut Wilson Llc sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.

Smith Shellnut Wilson Llc sold out a holding in eXp World Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $32.68 and $54.42, with an estimated average price of $41.09.

Smith Shellnut Wilson Llc sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $280.02 and $327.03, with an estimated average price of $301.2.

Smith Shellnut Wilson Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $100.68 and $109.77, with an estimated average price of $104.7.

Smith Shellnut Wilson Llc sold out a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $156.8, with an estimated average price of $151.56.

Smith Shellnut Wilson Llc reduced to a holding in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 90.95%. The sale prices were between $14.49 and $16.17, with an estimated average price of $15.41. The stock is now traded at around $18.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.66%. Smith Shellnut Wilson Llc still held 19,877 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Smith Shellnut Wilson Llc reduced to a holding in Business First Bancshares Inc by 47.83%. The sale prices were between $23.87 and $28.86, with an estimated average price of $27.12. The stock is now traded at around $27.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.12%. Smith Shellnut Wilson Llc still held 9,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Smith Shellnut Wilson Llc reduced to a holding in AT&T Inc by 27.25%. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71. The stock is now traded at around $24.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Smith Shellnut Wilson Llc still held 13,926 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Smith Shellnut Wilson Llc reduced to a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp by 21.3%. The sale prices were between $129.26 and $142.92, with an estimated average price of $134.72. The stock is now traded at around $136.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Smith Shellnut Wilson Llc still held 2,028 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Smith Shellnut Wilson Llc reduced to a holding in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - July by 24.69%. The sale prices were between $26.91 and $27.68, with an estimated average price of $27.4. The stock is now traded at around $27.311600. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Smith Shellnut Wilson Llc still held 7,531 shares as of 2021-12-31.