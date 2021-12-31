Greatmark Investment Partners, Inc. Buys Amgen Inc, Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF, Biogen Inc, Sells Discovery Inc, Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

New Purchases: STOT, AZO, WM, VGT, AMT,

STOT, AZO, WM, VGT, AMT, Added Positions: AMGN, BSCN, BIIB, TRV, INTC, BSCM, BSCO, JNJ, KSS, GD, KMB, PDS, XOM, MMM, APAM, PYPL, VRT, BKNG, LDP, VSAT,

AMGN, BSCN, BIIB, TRV, INTC, BSCM, BSCO, JNJ, KSS, GD, KMB, PDS, XOM, MMM, APAM, PYPL, VRT, BKNG, LDP, VSAT, Reduced Positions: DISCK, LDUR, BSV, KO, RIG, WMT, AFL, GPN, GBIL, GILD, MINT, DVN, TOTL, COHR, ABBV, NKG, SNV, RHI, PEP, BOND, COST, PFE, LQD, NSC,

DISCK, LDUR, BSV, KO, RIG, WMT, AFL, GPN, GBIL, GILD, MINT, DVN, TOTL, COHR, ABBV, NKG, SNV, RHI, PEP, BOND, COST, PFE, LQD, NSC, Sold Out: BSCL, GIM, PD, T, IBM, RDS.A, USB,

Columbus, GA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Amgen Inc, Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF, Biogen Inc, Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactic, sells Discovery Inc, Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Transocean, Walmart Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Greatmark Investment Partners, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Greatmark Investment Partners, Inc. owns 135 stocks with a total value of $591 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 213,866 shares, 6.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.54% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 93,241 shares, 5.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.82% Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 156,056 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.76% Aflac Inc (AFL) - 477,901 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.47% Target Corp (TGT) - 98,580 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.78%

Greatmark Investment Partners, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactic. The purchase prices were between $48.86 and $49.24, with an estimated average price of $49.02. The stock is now traded at around $48.470300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 12,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Greatmark Investment Partners, Inc. initiated holding in AutoZone Inc. The purchase prices were between $1642.51 and $2104.04, with an estimated average price of $1867.04. The stock is now traded at around $2030.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 110 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Greatmark Investment Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $396.28 and $466.1, with an estimated average price of $439.09. The stock is now traded at around $412.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 462 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Greatmark Investment Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Waste Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $148.83 and $166.9, with an estimated average price of $161.05. The stock is now traded at around $146.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,260 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Greatmark Investment Partners, Inc. initiated holding in American Tower Corp. The purchase prices were between $257.53 and $292.5, with an estimated average price of $273.26. The stock is now traded at around $250.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 698 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Greatmark Investment Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 30.02%. The purchase prices were between $198.88 and $227.6, with an estimated average price of $211.1. The stock is now traded at around $224.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 58,045 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Greatmark Investment Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 303.05%. The purchase prices were between $21.39 and $21.52, with an estimated average price of $21.45. The stock is now traded at around $21.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 132,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Greatmark Investment Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Biogen Inc by 47.67%. The purchase prices were between $223.92 and $287.77, with an estimated average price of $256.27. The stock is now traded at around $220.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 13,779 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Greatmark Investment Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 31.23%. The purchase prices were between $21.33 and $21.38, with an estimated average price of $21.36. The stock is now traded at around $21.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 115,550 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Greatmark Investment Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 91.41%. The purchase prices were between $21.71 and $21.97, with an estimated average price of $21.81. The stock is now traded at around $21.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 52,350 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Greatmark Investment Partners, Inc. added to a holding in 3M Co by 32.29%. The purchase prices were between $170.04 and $183.66, with an estimated average price of $178.14. The stock is now traded at around $164.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,916 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Greatmark Investment Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.04 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $21.07.

Greatmark Investment Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Templeton Global Income Fund. The sale prices were between $5.03 and $5.49, with an estimated average price of $5.35.

Greatmark Investment Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Precision Drilling Corp. The sale prices were between $39.74 and $61.08, with an estimated average price of $49.02.

Greatmark Investment Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71.

Greatmark Investment Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in International Business Machines Corp. The sale prices were between $115.81 and $138.13, with an estimated average price of $125.15.

Greatmark Investment Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Shell PLC. The sale prices were between $41.59 and $49.97, with an estimated average price of $45.11.

Greatmark Investment Partners, Inc. reduced to a holding in Discovery Inc by 38.2%. The sale prices were between $21.68 and $27.27, with an estimated average price of $24.08. The stock is now traded at around $28.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.39%. Greatmark Investment Partners, Inc. still held 138,565 shares as of 2021-12-31.