HMS Capital Management, LLC Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, WESCO International Inc, Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc, Sells Alerian MLP ETF, Cerence Inc, NeoGenomics Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, WESCO International Inc, Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc, Eagle Materials Inc, Johnson & Johnson, sells Alerian MLP ETF, Cerence Inc, NeoGenomics Inc, Rio Tinto PLC, LHC Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, HMS Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, HMS Capital Management, LLC owns 115 stocks with a total value of $230 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 99,115 shares, 20.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.40% iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 76,799 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.66% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 27,050 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.92% iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 64,957 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.09% The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) - 107,094 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.93%

HMS Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in WESCO International Inc. The purchase prices were between $116.71 and $138.63, with an estimated average price of $128.11. The stock is now traded at around $122.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 3,812 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HMS Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $131.41 and $146.04, with an estimated average price of $139.46. The stock is now traded at around $127.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 3,329 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HMS Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Eagle Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $133.72 and $167.98, with an estimated average price of $154.33. The stock is now traded at around $143.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,327 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HMS Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Johnson & Johnson. The purchase prices were between $155.93 and $173.01, with an estimated average price of $163.78. The stock is now traded at around $172.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,175 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HMS Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 30.92%. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $353.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 27,050 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HMS Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Prologis Inc by 20.97%. The purchase prices were between $126.43 and $168.36, with an estimated average price of $149.88. The stock is now traded at around $156.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,569 shares as of 2021-12-31.

HMS Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Cerence Inc. The sale prices were between $69.2 and $112.96, with an estimated average price of $87.86.

HMS Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in NeoGenomics Inc. The sale prices were between $30.49 and $47.06, with an estimated average price of $38.92.

HMS Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Rio Tinto PLC. The sale prices were between $59.9 and $71.09, with an estimated average price of $64.71.

HMS Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in LHC Group Inc. The sale prices were between $110.23 and $154.64, with an estimated average price of $136.21.

HMS Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Revolve Group Inc. The sale prices were between $53.24 and $87.79, with an estimated average price of $70.39.

HMS Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Universal Display Corp. The sale prices were between $141.62 and $187.37, with an estimated average price of $164.45.