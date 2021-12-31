HMS Capital Management, LLC Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, WESCO International Inc, Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc, Sells Alerian MLP ETF, Cerence Inc, NeoGenomics Inc

- New Purchases: WCC, LECO, EXP, JNJ,
- Added Positions: SPY, QQQ, IWD, IWP, PLD, CB, JCI, MSI, UNP, WM, PFF, IJK, MUB, JPM, TYL,
- Reduced Positions: AMLP, LQD, VZ, XLE, NVDA, PYPL, RNG, GOOGL, SLQD, TMO, CPRT, ASML, ADBE, FB, BLK, WMS, TREX, FND, MA, LULU, AVTR, FTNT, GNRC, JHX, J, ICE, DHI, VEEV, CCI, FOCS, AVGO, CMG, DIS, ROST, ALGN, MSFT, GS, UNH, ACN, IWR, AMGN, BMY, CMCSA, CMI, NEE, LHX, HUM, PNC, BKNG, PG, QCOM, SHW, SYY, TSM, LOW, COST, WMT, ABT,
- Sold Out: CRNC, NEO, RIO, LHCG, RVLV, OLED, XOM,
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 99,115 shares, 20.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.40%
- iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 76,799 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.66%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 27,050 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.92%
- iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 64,957 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.09%
- The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) - 107,094 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.93%
HMS Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in WESCO International Inc. The purchase prices were between $116.71 and $138.63, with an estimated average price of $128.11. The stock is now traded at around $122.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 3,812 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc (LECO)
HMS Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $131.41 and $146.04, with an estimated average price of $139.46. The stock is now traded at around $127.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 3,329 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Eagle Materials Inc (EXP)
HMS Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Eagle Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $133.72 and $167.98, with an estimated average price of $154.33. The stock is now traded at around $143.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,327 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
HMS Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Johnson & Johnson. The purchase prices were between $155.93 and $173.01, with an estimated average price of $163.78. The stock is now traded at around $172.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,175 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
HMS Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 30.92%. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $353.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 27,050 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Prologis Inc (PLD)
HMS Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Prologis Inc by 20.97%. The purchase prices were between $126.43 and $168.36, with an estimated average price of $149.88. The stock is now traded at around $156.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,569 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Cerence Inc (CRNC)
HMS Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Cerence Inc. The sale prices were between $69.2 and $112.96, with an estimated average price of $87.86.Sold Out: NeoGenomics Inc (NEO)
HMS Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in NeoGenomics Inc. The sale prices were between $30.49 and $47.06, with an estimated average price of $38.92.Sold Out: Rio Tinto PLC (RIO)
HMS Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Rio Tinto PLC. The sale prices were between $59.9 and $71.09, with an estimated average price of $64.71.Sold Out: LHC Group Inc (LHCG)
HMS Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in LHC Group Inc. The sale prices were between $110.23 and $154.64, with an estimated average price of $136.21.Sold Out: Revolve Group Inc (RVLV)
HMS Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Revolve Group Inc. The sale prices were between $53.24 and $87.79, with an estimated average price of $70.39.Sold Out: Universal Display Corp (OLED)
HMS Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Universal Display Corp. The sale prices were between $141.62 and $187.37, with an estimated average price of $164.45.
