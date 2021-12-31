Palisades Hudson Asset Management, L.P. Buys Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, Tesla Inc, Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF, Sells Globant SA

New Purchases: TSLA, NUSC, AZO, BRK.B,

TSLA, NUSC, AZO, BRK.B, Added Positions: ESGV, EWA, IWM, EWJ, VGK, SMOG, ICLN, IAU, AAXJ, VSS, EWC, EPP, HD, GOOGL, COST, CVX, UNH, V, BAC, UNP, NKE, MMC, JNJ, JPM, TT, HON, IWN, KBWD,

ESGV, EWA, IWM, EWJ, VGK, SMOG, ICLN, IAU, AAXJ, VSS, EWC, EPP, HD, GOOGL, COST, CVX, UNH, V, BAC, UNP, NKE, MMC, JNJ, JPM, TT, HON, IWN, KBWD, Reduced Positions: SPY, GLOB, IJT, AAPL, IJR, GNR, FB, SCHH,

Fort Lauderdale, FL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, Tesla Inc, Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF, AutoZone Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, sells Globant SA during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Palisades Hudson Asset Management, L.P.. As of 2021Q4, Palisades Hudson Asset Management, L.P. owns 112 stocks with a total value of $226 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS) - 306,344 shares, 14.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.03% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 53,652 shares, 11.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.23% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 40,260 shares, 8.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.39% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 61,254 shares, 6.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.18% IJTiShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (IJT) - 100,519 shares, 6.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.88%

Palisades Hudson Asset Management, L.P. initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $891.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 339 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Palisades Hudson Asset Management, L.P. initiated holding in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.82 and $44.27, with an estimated average price of $42.05. The stock is now traded at around $38.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 7,167 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Palisades Hudson Asset Management, L.P. initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $315.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 682 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Palisades Hudson Asset Management, L.P. initiated holding in AutoZone Inc. The purchase prices were between $1642.51 and $2104.04, with an estimated average price of $1867.04. The stock is now traded at around $2030.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Palisades Hudson Asset Management, L.P. added to a holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 100.56%. The purchase prices were between $79.46 and $88.45, with an estimated average price of $85.28. The stock is now traded at around $80.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 14,428 shares as of 2021-12-31.