Palisades Hudson Asset Management, L.P. Buys Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, Tesla Inc, Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF, Sells Globant SA

- New Purchases: TSLA, NUSC, AZO, BRK.B,
- Added Positions: ESGV, EWA, IWM, EWJ, VGK, SMOG, ICLN, IAU, AAXJ, VSS, EWC, EPP, HD, GOOGL, COST, CVX, UNH, V, BAC, UNP, NKE, MMC, JNJ, JPM, TT, HON, IWN, KBWD,
- Reduced Positions: SPY, GLOB, IJT, AAPL, IJR, GNR, FB, SCHH,
For the details of Palisades Hudson Asset Management, L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/palisades+hudson+asset+management%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Palisades Hudson Asset Management, L.P.
- iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS) - 306,344 shares, 14.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.03%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 53,652 shares, 11.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.23%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 40,260 shares, 8.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.39%
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 61,254 shares, 6.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.18%
- IJTiShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (IJT) - 100,519 shares, 6.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.88%
Palisades Hudson Asset Management, L.P. initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $891.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 339 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC)
Palisades Hudson Asset Management, L.P. initiated holding in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.82 and $44.27, with an estimated average price of $42.05. The stock is now traded at around $38.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 7,167 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Palisades Hudson Asset Management, L.P. initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $315.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 682 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: AutoZone Inc (AZO)
Palisades Hudson Asset Management, L.P. initiated holding in AutoZone Inc. The purchase prices were between $1642.51 and $2104.04, with an estimated average price of $1867.04. The stock is now traded at around $2030.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV)
Palisades Hudson Asset Management, L.P. added to a holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 100.56%. The purchase prices were between $79.46 and $88.45, with an estimated average price of $85.28. The stock is now traded at around $80.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 14,428 shares as of 2021-12-31.
