Los Angeles Capital Management Llc Buys Booking Holdings Inc, McDonald's Corp, Adobe Inc, Sells Nike Inc, Humana Inc, Ulta Beauty Inc

New Purchases: OC, EQR, FRC, DTM, NTRS, OLN, KHC, SLAB, JAZZ, CYBR, R, IEMG, MEDP, HCCI, FN, PLAB, BIPC, OXY, ON, PSX, MBT, AGX, HST, TCOM, ESS, CRGY, FA, DFIN, CSTR, MCBS, CNM, DNA, BVS, CCSI, ORGO, DOUG, UNVR, STOR, VBTX, OUT, VRTS, FNKO, NRIX, MP, AFRM, MXCT, CTVA, SPFI, AFCG, CNNE, ZTO, VICI, MDB, IBRX, BY, BHVN, HGV, DEN, HLIT, PBH, ALTO, PPL, OHI, OSBC, NRIM, NI, NBR, MGM, QCRH, HWC, DD, CLF, CE, MTRN, ESTE, AXS, AHT, ARCH, TITN, PARR, STKS, SXC, DOOR, STAG, SSNC, AFL, SB, LRN, WIX, CLNE, XEL, WY, WBS, TEX, TTMI, RRX, RRC,

OC, EQR, FRC, DTM, NTRS, OLN, KHC, SLAB, JAZZ, CYBR, R, IEMG, MEDP, HCCI, FN, PLAB, BIPC, OXY, ON, PSX, MBT, AGX, HST, TCOM, ESS, CRGY, FA, DFIN, CSTR, MCBS, CNM, DNA, BVS, CCSI, ORGO, DOUG, UNVR, STOR, VBTX, OUT, VRTS, FNKO, NRIX, MP, AFRM, MXCT, CTVA, SPFI, AFCG, CNNE, ZTO, VICI, MDB, IBRX, BY, BHVN, HGV, DEN, HLIT, PBH, ALTO, PPL, OHI, OSBC, NRIM, NI, NBR, MGM, QCRH, HWC, DD, CLF, CE, MTRN, ESTE, AXS, AHT, ARCH, TITN, PARR, STKS, SXC, DOOR, STAG, SSNC, AFL, SB, LRN, WIX, CLNE, XEL, WY, WBS, TEX, TTMI, RRX, RRC, Added Positions: MSFT, BKNG, AAPL, MCD, ADBE, GOOGL, GOOG, ODFL, CVX, COP, NSC, AMGN, AOS, CTRA, EXR, TSLA, PSA, FB, TGT, SYF, KO, XOM, QCOM, CSCO, INCY, A, NOW, SPGI, REGN, UPS, CCEP, GILD, TXN, MSI, SWKS, ADI, DHI, TT, MMC, VTR, AVGO, ACN, C, EL, HD, CTAS, JNJ, VRTX, MA, MELI, SNOW, ALGN, JPM, JCI, VZ, WAT, BRK.B, LEN, WMT, CB, TMO, MMM, TFC, CERN, CMI, DOV, F, KNX, LKQ, MRK, REG, GWW, ENPH, RH, XPEV, T, MANH, PG, O, TROW, EBAY, LULU, ABBV, CC, HES, BMY, KLAC, PXD, SLB, TOL, TYL, WFC, MPC, BAC, BXP, DE, FAST, FNF, HFC, MU, RMD, RHI, UNP, VLO, YUM, KMI, CARR, LI, BRO, LH, PFE, SHW, TRV, UNH, OMF, UHAL, ACGL, BIO, CHKP, LLY, GS, HAL, BBWI, LOW, MCO, NDSN, USB, DFS, NXPI, FLT, NIO, AXP, CME, EOG, EMR, EFX, BEN, HALO, HPQ, KEY, KR, MTD, MAA, OKE, PHM, RF, CROX, CHTR, UI, EPAM, ZTS, ALLY, HLI, SNDR, OKTA, DOCU, RKT, COIN, AAON, AAP, AMG, AME, ARW, ABG, AN, AZO, AVY, ACLS, BLK, COF, CL, CYH, CRK, CONN, DVA, DIOD, DRE, WIRE, FBP, FCFS, HSII, ICE, JBHT, LSCC, MTB, MRVL, NVEC, PPG, PKI, PDCE, SLM, SMTC, SIG, STAA, UCTT, VMC, WRB, WST, UVE, LQDT, VPG, GM, TRGP, EXPI, CPRI, MTDR, ALSN, QLYS, VEEV, ESNT, NMIH, JD, DSKE, LAZY, FTV, KNSL, NMRK, CHX, AVTR, BSY, GXO, DDD, AMN, AXTI, MATX, ARWR, BIIB, BA, BRKL, CSGS, CDNS, CPE, CAT, CVCO, TPR, NNN, WOLF, CRIS, CUTR, DXPE, DXCM, DGII, DDS, OVV, ETD, EXC, EXTR, NEE, VERU, FORR, FWRD, FULT, RHP, HAFC, HOG, PEAK, HIW, HUN, IVC, IRM, KRO, KLIC, LAZ, LNC, MFA, MRO, MGI, MLI, OSTK, OI, PKG, POWI, PGR, RMBS, ONTO, SBAC, SAIA, SAFM, SPNS, SCI, SMED, SCVL, SLGN, SKY, SP, SHOO, SHO, SNPS, TECH, INVA, TRI, TWI, UCBI, UNFI, ULH, WSFS, WAFD, WSBF, WW, WERN, EVRG, EXLS, CPRX, PZN, MYRG, TRNO, DQ, PDM, QNST, MXL, CMRE, RM, TLYS, PANW, GMED, MODN, PGEN, TCS, NLTX, MC, GNK, WK, VSTO, APLE, TDOC, OOMA, FCPT, TEAM, SELB, FLGT, BL, LAUR, INVH, SOI, CARS, JHG, ATUS, MBIO, SPOT, SMAR, KNSA, IIIV, DOMO, SONO, IMXI, PD, CCO, IHRT, AMK, CFB, OPRT, VIR, BRBR, SPT, FMTX, BIGC, FROG, ASAN, VNT, CD, MSP, MAX, MRVI, DASH, GNOG, CIVI, CIVI, APR, CHK, COUR, PWSC,

MSFT, BKNG, AAPL, MCD, ADBE, GOOGL, GOOG, ODFL, CVX, COP, NSC, AMGN, AOS, CTRA, EXR, TSLA, PSA, FB, TGT, SYF, KO, XOM, QCOM, CSCO, INCY, A, NOW, SPGI, REGN, UPS, CCEP, GILD, TXN, MSI, SWKS, ADI, DHI, TT, MMC, VTR, AVGO, ACN, C, EL, HD, CTAS, JNJ, VRTX, MA, MELI, SNOW, ALGN, JPM, JCI, VZ, WAT, BRK.B, LEN, WMT, CB, TMO, MMM, TFC, CERN, CMI, DOV, F, KNX, LKQ, MRK, REG, GWW, ENPH, RH, XPEV, T, MANH, PG, O, TROW, EBAY, LULU, ABBV, CC, HES, BMY, KLAC, PXD, SLB, TOL, TYL, WFC, MPC, BAC, BXP, DE, FAST, FNF, HFC, MU, RMD, RHI, UNP, VLO, YUM, KMI, CARR, LI, BRO, LH, PFE, SHW, TRV, UNH, OMF, UHAL, ACGL, BIO, CHKP, LLY, GS, HAL, BBWI, LOW, MCO, NDSN, USB, DFS, NXPI, FLT, NIO, AXP, CME, EOG, EMR, EFX, BEN, HALO, HPQ, KEY, KR, MTD, MAA, OKE, PHM, RF, CROX, CHTR, UI, EPAM, ZTS, ALLY, HLI, SNDR, OKTA, DOCU, RKT, COIN, AAON, AAP, AMG, AME, ARW, ABG, AN, AZO, AVY, ACLS, BLK, COF, CL, CYH, CRK, CONN, DVA, DIOD, DRE, WIRE, FBP, FCFS, HSII, ICE, JBHT, LSCC, MTB, MRVL, NVEC, PPG, PKI, PDCE, SLM, SMTC, SIG, STAA, UCTT, VMC, WRB, WST, UVE, LQDT, VPG, GM, TRGP, EXPI, CPRI, MTDR, ALSN, QLYS, VEEV, ESNT, NMIH, JD, DSKE, LAZY, FTV, KNSL, NMRK, CHX, AVTR, BSY, GXO, DDD, AMN, AXTI, MATX, ARWR, BIIB, BA, BRKL, CSGS, CDNS, CPE, CAT, CVCO, TPR, NNN, WOLF, CRIS, CUTR, DXPE, DXCM, DGII, DDS, OVV, ETD, EXC, EXTR, NEE, VERU, FORR, FWRD, FULT, RHP, HAFC, HOG, PEAK, HIW, HUN, IVC, IRM, KRO, KLIC, LAZ, LNC, MFA, MRO, MGI, MLI, OSTK, OI, PKG, POWI, PGR, RMBS, ONTO, SBAC, SAIA, SAFM, SPNS, SCI, SMED, SCVL, SLGN, SKY, SP, SHOO, SHO, SNPS, TECH, INVA, TRI, TWI, UCBI, UNFI, ULH, WSFS, WAFD, WSBF, WW, WERN, EVRG, EXLS, CPRX, PZN, MYRG, TRNO, DQ, PDM, QNST, MXL, CMRE, RM, TLYS, PANW, GMED, MODN, PGEN, TCS, NLTX, MC, GNK, WK, VSTO, APLE, TDOC, OOMA, FCPT, TEAM, SELB, FLGT, BL, LAUR, INVH, SOI, CARS, JHG, ATUS, MBIO, SPOT, SMAR, KNSA, IIIV, DOMO, SONO, IMXI, PD, CCO, IHRT, AMK, CFB, OPRT, VIR, BRBR, SPT, FMTX, BIGC, FROG, ASAN, VNT, CD, MSP, MAX, MRVI, DASH, GNOG, CIVI, CIVI, APR, CHK, COUR, PWSC, Reduced Positions: AMZN, NKE, HUM, ULTA, ORLY, ILMN, ALLE, OTIS, EA, EXPD, FTNT, V, PYPL, ATVI, LRCX, MOH, QRVO, TTWO, APO, NWSA, AMAT, DISH, DIS, ISRG, LII, ZM, CF, XRAY, FDX, HSY, MCK, AMD, IBM, MDT, NVDA, NFLX, SGEN, BYD, EHC, LMT, ROL, WDC, SQ, CBRE, CMCSA, FICO, HBAN, SEE, SYY, HCA, CFG, ABT, ABMD, LBTYA, MAT, NXST, WU, TDC, AMCR, PLTK, ADSK, CNC, NDAQ, LIN, BAH, MRNA, CVS, CHE, DLTR, GPN, KIM, MKTX, WYNN, LYB, CDW, BURL, ROKU, DOW, APH, IVZ, COST, CW, DPZ, INTU, MAS, NVR, PH, RS, PM, VOYA, ANET, HUBS, VIRT, RPRX, BK, BAX, BDX, CMA, CCK, DRI, DKS, FL, HON, ZD, VTRS, NYT, RCII, CRM, STX, TER, UAA, PAG, WBA, QRTEA, G, LOPE, FAF, WDAY, SFM, TTD, BKR, ETRN, FOXA, PINS, DDOG, BILL, U, LESL, MO, CNP, SCHW, DLR, EW, EBF, ETR, GPK, HAS, HOLX, ITW, KSS, MAR, MMS, MCHP, OSK, PEP, QGEN, RJF, ROK, ROP, POOL, SBNY, SWK, SBUX, SF, SYK, OLED, USNA, WM, ANTM, BR, CYRX, JBT, RGA, DG, SPSC, AOSL, LPLA, FBHS, FIVE, APAM, IQV, VRTV, CZR, W, PEN, UA, SNAP, SE, DBX, FOX, DT, MEG, PLTR, AAN, VSCO, FLWS, EGHT, ABM, ANF, APD, MDRX, ALL, DOX, AEO, AEP, AIG, AMT, ABC, AMKR, ANIK, NLY, HCKT, AGEN, AJG, MTOR, AZPN, AVB, OZK, BBY, BDSI, BSX, EAT, BRKR, BC, BKE, BLDR, CACI, CRAI, CSX, CBT, PRDO, CSL, CSV, CRI, CAR, CNTY, FIS, CAKE, LNG, PLCE, CHD, CI, CLH, CCOI, CNS, FIX, ATLC, CNX, STZ, CPRT, CCRN, DECK, DVN, DLB, D, DUK, EXP, ETN, ECPG, ENTG, EQIX, EQT, FRT, M, PACW, FE, FISV, FORM, FC, FELE, FCEL, GE, GNW, GBCI, EVRI, GTN, ITGR, GEF, GES, EQC, HNGR, THG, MNST, WELL, HR, MLKN, HIBB, HOFT, HRL, MTCH, IIVI, IDA, IEX, IMKTA, IPAR, ISBC, J, KRC, KMB, KOPN, MDLZ, LBAI, MKSI, MCBC, MAN, MKL, MEIP, MLM, MED, VIVO, CASH, MET, MSTR, MOD, MCRI, MPWR, MS, MORN, NFG, NP, NTAP, NYCB, NEU, DS, NEM, NOC, NWPX, NVAX, IOSP, ORI, OMCL, OPY, ORCL, ORA, PCAR, PAYX, PVH, PIPR, PLUG, BPOP, PRAA, PB, PFS, PEG, PCYO, DGX, RLI, RNR, RGEN, RSG, ROST, SEIC, SIVB, SGMO, SANM, SGMS, SMG, SNBR, SRE, SFL, SPG, SIRI, SNA, SJI, SO, SWN, SM, SRT, STT, STXS, RGR, SGC, SRDX, SYNA, TEN, XPER, TTEK, TTI, TXRH, TXT, TR, TSCO, ACIW, TUP, TSN, USPH, UGI, UMPQ, UFPI, VGR, VECO, VRSN, VICR, VNO, WPC, WDFC, WSO, WAL, WLK, WINA, WGO, WTFC, WEC, XLNX, ZBRA, ZION, ZUMZ, BGCP, HEI.A, CMG, KOP, LEN.B, VG, COWN, EBS, SBH, FSLR, MLCO, ARAY, CNK, IBKR, ACM, TGH, LL, GTS, IGT, APPS, CELH, CARE, NOG, TNET, CDNA, SEM, VRSK, DBRG, VATE, IRWD, PRI, PACB, NLSN, KOS, RYI, CUBI, RDUS, MTSI, PBYI, VCRA, MRC, FRGI, CLPT, NGVC, BLMN, SRC, PLAY, AMBA, FANG, NCLH, BFAM, TPH, BCC, TMHC, HMTV, NCBS, NWS, MUSA, RNG, TWTR, COMM, BRX, TNDM, XNCR, HLT, RARE, SESN, GCI, VRNS, ATEN, TWOU, MGNI, FIVN, PAYC, LPG, CCS, HQY, MRNS, AFMD, GWB, KEYS, SIEN, BOOT, ENVA, AXTA, BOX, SHAK, NVTA, ETSY, PRTY, BPMC, WING, CABO, ALRM, LILA, LILAK, NTRA, RMNI, PJT, PFGC, PLYA, EDIT, SCWX, RRR, LSXMK, SITE, USFD, ATKR, FHB, IEA, ELF, COUP, CWH, IRTC, ICHR, ANAB, CVNA, AM, KREF, SGH, APPN, MGY, RDFN, ACEL, CARG, EYE, BAND, SAIL, DNLI, CASA, AVYA, EAF, AHCO, INSP, AMRX, USX, BE, PDD, ARLO, AMTB, FTDR, GH, YETI, TWST, SWAV, DTIL, TPTX, UBER, STOK, MORF, BBIO, MIRM, PHR, CRNC, PGNY, IMAB, BEAM, NARI, LPRO, NKTX, TIG, BEPC, STEP, ASO, EBC, CRC, ADV, CNXC, ABNB, HYFM, ONTF, OGN,

AMZN, NKE, HUM, ULTA, ORLY, ILMN, ALLE, OTIS, EA, EXPD, FTNT, V, PYPL, ATVI, LRCX, MOH, QRVO, TTWO, APO, NWSA, AMAT, DISH, DIS, ISRG, LII, ZM, CF, XRAY, FDX, HSY, MCK, AMD, IBM, MDT, NVDA, NFLX, SGEN, BYD, EHC, LMT, ROL, WDC, SQ, CBRE, CMCSA, FICO, HBAN, SEE, SYY, HCA, CFG, ABT, ABMD, LBTYA, MAT, NXST, WU, TDC, AMCR, PLTK, ADSK, CNC, NDAQ, LIN, BAH, MRNA, CVS, CHE, DLTR, GPN, KIM, MKTX, WYNN, LYB, CDW, BURL, ROKU, DOW, APH, IVZ, COST, CW, DPZ, INTU, MAS, NVR, PH, RS, PM, VOYA, ANET, HUBS, VIRT, RPRX, BK, BAX, BDX, CMA, CCK, DRI, DKS, FL, HON, ZD, VTRS, NYT, RCII, CRM, STX, TER, UAA, PAG, WBA, QRTEA, G, LOPE, FAF, WDAY, SFM, TTD, BKR, ETRN, FOXA, PINS, DDOG, BILL, U, LESL, MO, CNP, SCHW, DLR, EW, EBF, ETR, GPK, HAS, HOLX, ITW, KSS, MAR, MMS, MCHP, OSK, PEP, QGEN, RJF, ROK, ROP, POOL, SBNY, SWK, SBUX, SF, SYK, OLED, USNA, WM, ANTM, BR, CYRX, JBT, RGA, DG, SPSC, AOSL, LPLA, FBHS, FIVE, APAM, IQV, VRTV, CZR, W, PEN, UA, SNAP, SE, DBX, FOX, DT, MEG, PLTR, AAN, VSCO, FLWS, EGHT, ABM, ANF, APD, MDRX, ALL, DOX, AEO, AEP, AIG, AMT, ABC, AMKR, ANIK, NLY, HCKT, AGEN, AJG, MTOR, AZPN, AVB, OZK, BBY, BDSI, BSX, EAT, BRKR, BC, BKE, BLDR, CACI, CRAI, CSX, CBT, PRDO, CSL, CSV, CRI, CAR, CNTY, FIS, CAKE, LNG, PLCE, CHD, CI, CLH, CCOI, CNS, FIX, ATLC, CNX, STZ, CPRT, CCRN, DECK, DVN, DLB, D, DUK, EXP, ETN, ECPG, ENTG, EQIX, EQT, FRT, M, PACW, FE, FISV, FORM, FC, FELE, FCEL, GE, GNW, GBCI, EVRI, GTN, ITGR, GEF, GES, EQC, HNGR, THG, MNST, WELL, HR, MLKN, HIBB, HOFT, HRL, MTCH, IIVI, IDA, IEX, IMKTA, IPAR, ISBC, J, KRC, KMB, KOPN, MDLZ, LBAI, MKSI, MCBC, MAN, MKL, MEIP, MLM, MED, VIVO, CASH, MET, MSTR, MOD, MCRI, MPWR, MS, MORN, NFG, NP, NTAP, NYCB, NEU, DS, NEM, NOC, NWPX, NVAX, IOSP, ORI, OMCL, OPY, ORCL, ORA, PCAR, PAYX, PVH, PIPR, PLUG, BPOP, PRAA, PB, PFS, PEG, PCYO, DGX, RLI, RNR, RGEN, RSG, ROST, SEIC, SIVB, SGMO, SANM, SGMS, SMG, SNBR, SRE, SFL, SPG, SIRI, SNA, SJI, SO, SWN, SM, SRT, STT, STXS, RGR, SGC, SRDX, SYNA, TEN, XPER, TTEK, TTI, TXRH, TXT, TR, TSCO, ACIW, TUP, TSN, USPH, UGI, UMPQ, UFPI, VGR, VECO, VRSN, VICR, VNO, WPC, WDFC, WSO, WAL, WLK, WINA, WGO, WTFC, WEC, XLNX, ZBRA, ZION, ZUMZ, BGCP, HEI.A, CMG, KOP, LEN.B, VG, COWN, EBS, SBH, FSLR, MLCO, ARAY, CNK, IBKR, ACM, TGH, LL, GTS, IGT, APPS, CELH, CARE, NOG, TNET, CDNA, SEM, VRSK, DBRG, VATE, IRWD, PRI, PACB, NLSN, KOS, RYI, CUBI, RDUS, MTSI, PBYI, VCRA, MRC, FRGI, CLPT, NGVC, BLMN, SRC, PLAY, AMBA, FANG, NCLH, BFAM, TPH, BCC, TMHC, HMTV, NCBS, NWS, MUSA, RNG, TWTR, COMM, BRX, TNDM, XNCR, HLT, RARE, SESN, GCI, VRNS, ATEN, TWOU, MGNI, FIVN, PAYC, LPG, CCS, HQY, MRNS, AFMD, GWB, KEYS, SIEN, BOOT, ENVA, AXTA, BOX, SHAK, NVTA, ETSY, PRTY, BPMC, WING, CABO, ALRM, LILA, LILAK, NTRA, RMNI, PJT, PFGC, PLYA, EDIT, SCWX, RRR, LSXMK, SITE, USFD, ATKR, FHB, IEA, ELF, COUP, CWH, IRTC, ICHR, ANAB, CVNA, AM, KREF, SGH, APPN, MGY, RDFN, ACEL, CARG, EYE, BAND, SAIL, DNLI, CASA, AVYA, EAF, AHCO, INSP, AMRX, USX, BE, PDD, ARLO, AMTB, FTDR, GH, YETI, TWST, SWAV, DTIL, TPTX, UBER, STOK, MORF, BBIO, MIRM, PHR, CRNC, PGNY, IMAB, BEAM, NARI, LPRO, NKTX, TIG, BEPC, STEP, ASO, EBC, CRC, ADV, CNXC, ABNB, HYFM, ONTF, OGN, Sold Out: IPG, MHK, VER, DELL, UHS, ZS, AON, CHRW, OMC, STE, VVV, HLF, TPX, PPC, SCCO, CVLT, Z, CRL, DSPG, DVAX, GPS, HRC, NBIX, RCKY, SCHN, SBGI, VFC, WHR, CAI, CSOD, VAC, PRTA, AAL, OLLI, TPB, TWLO, YUMC, TW, BEKE, LU, AGCO, AKR, RAMP, ADC, AMED, CRMT, AXL, TVTY, THRM, VOXX, BMI, BLL, BBBY, BRC, BG, VIAC, CAH, CGNX, COHU, ED, MCF, ATGE, DBD, DCI, PFC, GT, HCSG, IMGN, VIAV, KBH, LHCG, AXGN, LNN, MTZ, MKC, MDP, MDP, NCR, NLS, NUS, NUAN, OGE, PDCO, TPC, PNW, RRD, ROLL, RES, RCL, SFNC, RBBN, SPPI, WAB, WCC, ZBH, NEO, POR, ATEC, HBI, WLDN, PRTS, SATS, MRTX, XPEL, AGNC, DISCK, ECHO, KAR, VRA, QADA, AL, ZG, HZNP, APTV, VSTM, BCOV, PRLB, VIPS, ZWS, FRG, PNR, BERY, ICPT, HTBX, CHGG, ATHM, MBUU, PCTY, ZEN, TRUE, DNOW, ATRA, NEWR, KALV, RCKT, INOV, UNIT, CTMX, WSC, HPE, RETA, EVBG, LW, AYX, GTHX, SFIX, BILI, LASR, MGTX, EVER, ALLK, UPWK, KOD, ALLO, PLAN, REZI, PAE, HOOK, CSTL, IGMS, PTON, PNTG, SI, OCFT, MSGE, ZI, BNR, IAC, ALXO, RXT, DKNG, AMWL, LUNG, EAR, UPST, RLX, HNST, NABL,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Booking Holdings Inc, McDonald's Corp, Adobe Inc, Old Dominion Freight Line Inc, Chevron Corp, sells Nike Inc, Humana Inc, Ulta Beauty Inc, O'Reilly Automotive Inc, Illumina Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Los Angeles Capital Management Llc. As of 2021Q4, Los Angeles Capital Management Llc owns 1377 stocks with a total value of $26.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of LOS ANGELES CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/los+angeles+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 11,964,256 shares, 7.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.29% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 5,561,899 shares, 6.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.26% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 288,463 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.88% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 285,848 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.68% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 220,605 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.48%

Los Angeles Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Owens-Corning Inc. The purchase prices were between $84.26 and $97.7, with an estimated average price of $90.8. The stock is now traded at around $89.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 265,633 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Los Angeles Capital Management Llc initiated holding in First Republic Bank. The purchase prices were between $196.19 and $221.91, with an estimated average price of $211.13. The stock is now traded at around $174.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 87,488 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Los Angeles Capital Management Llc initiated holding in DT Midstream Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.53 and $50.23, with an estimated average price of $47.91. The stock is now traded at around $51.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 367,996 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Los Angeles Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Equity Residential. The purchase prices were between $82.66 and $90.55, with an estimated average price of $86.16. The stock is now traded at around $91.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 203,625 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Los Angeles Capital Management Llc initiated holding in The Kraft Heinz Co. The purchase prices were between $32.88 and $37.84, with an estimated average price of $35.9. The stock is now traded at around $35.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 265,686 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Los Angeles Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Northern Trust Corp. The purchase prices were between $108.05 and $125.51, with an estimated average price of $120.01. The stock is now traded at around $119.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 89,563 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Los Angeles Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 2082.60%. The purchase prices were between $2067.01 and $2648.2, with an estimated average price of $2368.61. The stock is now traded at around $2437.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 90,578 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Los Angeles Capital Management Llc added to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 335.70%. The purchase prices were between $236.42 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $252.91. The stock is now traded at around $260.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 751,778 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Los Angeles Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 44.09%. The purchase prices were between $549.77 and $688.37, with an estimated average price of $625.62. The stock is now traded at around $510.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 612,796 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Los Angeles Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc by 81.12%. The purchase prices were between $283.36 and $364, with an estimated average price of $338.6. The stock is now traded at around $327.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 595,368 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Los Angeles Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Norfolk Southern Corp by 4789.68%. The purchase prices were between $247.88 and $297.71, with an estimated average price of $279.86. The stock is now traded at around $275.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 328,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Los Angeles Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 534.82%. The purchase prices were between $104.72 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $113.83. The stock is now traded at around $134.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 946,854 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Los Angeles Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $46.36 and $52.16, with an estimated average price of $49.13.

Los Angeles Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $33.06 and $38.26, with an estimated average price of $36.31.

Los Angeles Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Dell Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $52.45 and $58.91, with an estimated average price of $55.78.

Los Angeles Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Mohawk Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $163.95 and $199.06, with an estimated average price of $178.37.

Los Angeles Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Universal Health Services Inc. The sale prices were between $116.39 and $137.35, with an estimated average price of $128.38.

Los Angeles Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Zscaler Inc. The sale prices were between $251.86 and $368.78, with an estimated average price of $316.24.