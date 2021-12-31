Mattern Capital Management, Llc Buys Target Corp, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Pfizer Inc

Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Investment company Mattern Capital Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Target Corp, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Pfizer Inc, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mattern Capital Management, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Mattern Capital Management, Llc owns 117 stocks with a total value of $572 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of MATTERN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 76,771 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.26%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 35,957 shares, 2.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.04%
  3. Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 44,601 shares, 2.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.96%
  4. Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 15,618 shares, 1.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.68%
  5. Accenture PLC (ACN) - 20,986 shares, 1.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.91%
New Purchase: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)

Mattern Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $236.12 and $260.25, with an estimated average price of $250.07. The stock is now traded at around $233.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,068 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP)

Mattern Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $104.69 and $106.26, with an estimated average price of $105.37. The stock is now traded at around $104.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,131 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Mattern Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $53.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,310 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Target Corp (TGT)

Mattern Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Target Corp by 938.32%. The purchase prices were between $217.74 and $266.39, with an estimated average price of $243.15. The stock is now traded at around $213.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 19,105 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (TRHC)

Mattern Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc by 44.38%. The purchase prices were between $10.35 and $31.18, with an estimated average price of $17.94. The stock is now traded at around $9.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 23,403 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

Mattern Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 21.82%. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $115.05, with an estimated average price of $114.13. The stock is now traded at around $111.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,138 shares as of 2021-12-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of MATTERN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC. Also check out:

1. MATTERN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. MATTERN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. MATTERN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that MATTERN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC keeps buying
