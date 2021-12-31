Mattern Capital Management, Llc Buys Target Corp, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Pfizer Inc

- New Purchases: VO, PFE, STIP,
- Added Positions: TGT, XEL, WMT, CL, MKC, ATO, CLX, VZ, ES, WEC, O, CMS, APD, LMT, BF.B, AMGN, VFC, MDT, VLUE, MDLZ, SJM, BDX, CCI, JKHY, IBM, ECL, PPG, PEP, PG, CHD, ICE, CMCSA, UNP, QUAL, TRHC, AMT, NJR, MMM, CBSH, DECK, NEE, HON, AGG, IJH, IVW, AMZN, VTI,
- Reduced Positions: MSFT, LOW, AAPL, BIV, SHY, VNLA, TXN, TROW, ACN, COST, FRT, CB, HD, SPGI, CSCO, PAYX, BSV, BRO, ADP, UPS, UNH, FDS, AFL, SHV, DGRO, BLK, SBUX, LHX, GD, EMR, RTX, IGSB, LIN, FOVL, IJJ, USMV, CMF, PWZ, SPY,
These are the top 5 holdings of MATTERN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 76,771 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.26%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 35,957 shares, 2.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.04%
- Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 44,601 shares, 2.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.96%
- Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 15,618 shares, 1.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.68%
- Accenture PLC (ACN) - 20,986 shares, 1.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.91%
Mattern Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $236.12 and $260.25, with an estimated average price of $250.07. The stock is now traded at around $233.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,068 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP)
Mattern Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $104.69 and $106.26, with an estimated average price of $105.37. The stock is now traded at around $104.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,131 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Mattern Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $53.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,310 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Target Corp (TGT)
Mattern Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Target Corp by 938.32%. The purchase prices were between $217.74 and $266.39, with an estimated average price of $243.15. The stock is now traded at around $213.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 19,105 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (TRHC)
Mattern Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc by 44.38%. The purchase prices were between $10.35 and $31.18, with an estimated average price of $17.94. The stock is now traded at around $9.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 23,403 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
Mattern Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 21.82%. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $115.05, with an estimated average price of $114.13. The stock is now traded at around $111.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,138 shares as of 2021-12-31.
