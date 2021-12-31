Cadinha & Co Llc Buys iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Newmont Corp, Cisco Systems Inc, Sells iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Shell PLC, iShares MSCI Japan ETF

New Purchases: CSCO, BHP, ED, PSX,

CSCO, BHP, ED, PSX, Added Positions: TLT, NEM, GS, BX, MRK, INTC, SLV, MDY, ADBE, IJH, AGG, MCD, TSLA, BERY, IEI, IEUR, SPY, IPAC,

TLT, NEM, GS, BX, MRK, INTC, SLV, MDY, ADBE, IJH, AGG, MCD, TSLA, BERY, IEI, IEUR, SPY, IPAC, Reduced Positions: IEF, RDS.A, EWJ, VZ, AMGN, GOLD, LLY, WMT, TMO, SBUX, COST, AAPL, BRK.B, MSFT, FCX, JNJ, AMZN, CVS, GOOGL, HD, IJR, ACN, V, ISRG, CRM, TSCO, AVY, CVX, BRK.A, APH, DHR, CAT, ADSK, MA, IVV, DE, IVW, XLE, SHV, FXC, SHY, XOM, FMC, GWW, HUBB, CSX, IHAK, IEMG, GOVT, PG, QCOM, UNP, JPM, FB, GGG, SYK, QQQ, DUK, DD, WFC,

IEF, RDS.A, EWJ, VZ, AMGN, GOLD, LLY, WMT, TMO, SBUX, COST, AAPL, BRK.B, MSFT, FCX, JNJ, AMZN, CVS, GOOGL, HD, IJR, ACN, V, ISRG, CRM, TSCO, AVY, CVX, BRK.A, APH, DHR, CAT, ADSK, MA, IVV, DE, IVW, XLE, SHV, FXC, SHY, XOM, FMC, GWW, HUBB, CSX, IHAK, IEMG, GOVT, PG, QCOM, UNP, JPM, FB, GGG, SYK, QQQ, DUK, DD, WFC, Sold Out: PYPL, BNTX, WPM, NVDA, MRNA, CMI, SU, SDOW, IBM, INTU, DIS, FNV, BFLY, KD,

Honolulu, HI, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Newmont Corp, Cisco Systems Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Blackstone Inc, sells iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Shell PLC, iShares MSCI Japan ETF, Verizon Communications Inc, Amgen Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cadinha & Co Llc. As of 2021Q4, Cadinha & Co Llc owns 115 stocks with a total value of $743 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CADINHA & CO LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cadinha+%26+co+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 383,352 shares, 7.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3577.24% Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) - 825,497 shares, 4.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.76% Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 60,529 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.48% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 78,259 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.21% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 177,229 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.76%

Cadinha & Co Llc initiated holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.25 and $63.96, with an estimated average price of $57.22. The stock is now traded at around $55.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.35%. The holding were 275,745 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cadinha & Co Llc initiated holding in BHP Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $52.3 and $60.35, with an estimated average price of $56.15. The stock is now traded at around $65.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 9,775 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cadinha & Co Llc initiated holding in Phillips 66. The purchase prices were between $68.67 and $83.73, with an estimated average price of $75.55. The stock is now traded at around $87.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,815 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cadinha & Co Llc initiated holding in Consolidated Edison Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.89 and $85.32, with an estimated average price of $78.77. The stock is now traded at around $86.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,450 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cadinha & Co Llc added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3577.24%. The purchase prices were between $141.01 and $154.18, with an estimated average price of $147.11. The stock is now traded at around $141.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.43%. The holding were 383,352 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cadinha & Co Llc added to a holding in Newmont Corp by 6321.76%. The purchase prices were between $53.27 and $62.02, with an estimated average price of $56.75. The stock is now traded at around $61.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.49%. The holding were 303,428 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cadinha & Co Llc added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 4303.90%. The purchase prices were between $371.61 and $423.85, with an estimated average price of $396.02. The stock is now traded at around $358.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.22%. The holding were 44,039 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cadinha & Co Llc added to a holding in Blackstone Inc by 456.30%. The purchase prices were between $110.95 and $148.88, with an estimated average price of $133.86. The stock is now traded at around $134.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.16%. The holding were 151,035 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cadinha & Co Llc added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 929.94%. The purchase prices were between $72.28 and $90.54, with an estimated average price of $79.6. The stock is now traded at around $79.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.11%. The holding were 226,845 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cadinha & Co Llc added to a holding in Intel Corp by 1263.05%. The purchase prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07. The stock is now traded at around $48.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 319,009 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cadinha & Co Llc sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.

Cadinha & Co Llc sold out a holding in BioNTech SE. The sale prices were between $216.64 and $362.52, with an estimated average price of $274.36.

Cadinha & Co Llc sold out a holding in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. The sale prices were between $37.36 and $45.07, with an estimated average price of $41.28.

Cadinha & Co Llc sold out a holding in NVIDIA Corp. The sale prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31.

Cadinha & Co Llc sold out a holding in Moderna Inc. The sale prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69.

Cadinha & Co Llc sold out a holding in Cummins Inc. The sale prices were between $206.99 and $245.33, with an estimated average price of $227.6.