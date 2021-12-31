Sharkey, Howes & Javer Buys iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF, iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, Sells iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Grow

- New Purchases: USMV, DSI, XEL, ADP, PG, VMW,
- Added Positions: ESGU, IVV, USXF, FALN, STIP, ESGD, EUSB, ESML, TIP, DMXF, EFG, IUSB, EFV, GOVT, GXTG, IJR, SUSB, MBB, TLH,
- Reduced Positions: IGSB, AGG, IXN, IQDG, VLUE, IXG, COMT, SCHA, SCHX, ESGE, SDG, IYE, IJH, IWD, AAPL, IDNA, SCHD, SCHM, SCHF, QUAL, ADI, DFUS, JNJ, BRK.B, IHI, SPY, PWR, SCHG, XOM,
- Sold Out: WFC, LQD,
- iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 790,707 shares, 19.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.27%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 99,786 shares, 10.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.92%
- iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) - 506,545 shares, 6.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.82%
- BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV) - 411,833 shares, 4.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.90%
- BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG) - 188,405 shares, 4.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.45%
Sharkey, Howes & Javer initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.05 and $81.04, with an estimated average price of $77.29. The stock is now traded at around $76.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 55,153 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (DSI)
Sharkey, Howes & Javer initiated holding in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $83.16 and $93.49, with an estimated average price of $90.04. The stock is now traded at around $86.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 13,866 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Xcel Energy Inc (XEL)
Sharkey, Howes & Javer initiated holding in Xcel Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.44 and $68.95, with an estimated average price of $65.26. The stock is now traded at around $69.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,333 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: VMware Inc (VMW)
Sharkey, Howes & Javer initiated holding in VMware Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.44 and $167.06, with an estimated average price of $130.75. The stock is now traded at around $129.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,819 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)
Sharkey, Howes & Javer initiated holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The purchase prices were between $138.79 and $164.19, with an estimated average price of $148.79. The stock is now traded at around $164.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,360 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP)
Sharkey, Howes & Javer initiated holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The purchase prices were between $199.97 and $248.01, with an estimated average price of $227.15. The stock is now traded at around $205.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 851 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF)
Sharkey, Howes & Javer added to a holding in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 360.04%. The purchase prices were between $35.77 and $39.72, with an estimated average price of $38.37. The stock is now traded at around $35.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 199,753 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN)
Sharkey, Howes & Javer added to a holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 121.63%. The purchase prices were between $29.31 and $30.2, with an estimated average price of $29.76. The stock is now traded at around $28.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 348,832 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP)
Sharkey, Howes & Javer added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1269.65%. The purchase prices were between $104.69 and $106.26, with an estimated average price of $105.37. The stock is now traded at around $104.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 55,019 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF (ESGD)
Sharkey, Howes & Javer added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF by 354.61%. The purchase prices were between $75.56 and $81.16, with an estimated average price of $78.74. The stock is now traded at around $76.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 65,778 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (EUSB)
Sharkey, Howes & Javer added to a holding in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 148.06%. The purchase prices were between $48.92 and $49.68, with an estimated average price of $49.32. The stock is now traded at around $48.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 138,274 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML)
Sharkey, Howes & Javer added to a holding in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 363.39%. The purchase prices were between $38.2 and $42.72, with an estimated average price of $40.43. The stock is now traded at around $36.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 115,644 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)
Sharkey, Howes & Javer sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $45.31 and $52, with an estimated average price of $49.28.Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)
Sharkey, Howes & Javer sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $130.49 and $134.38, with an estimated average price of $132.44.
