AMS Capital Ltda Buys XP Inc, Microsoft Corp, Block Inc, Sells Mastercard Inc, StoneCo, Ulta Beauty Inc

- New Purchases: XP, ADBE, TWLO, SNAP, AFRM, OPEN, SPGI, CRM, MCO,
- Added Positions: MSFT, SQ, AMZN, XBI, GOOGL, SHOP, CPNG, ETSY, TSM, BABA,
- Reduced Positions: SE, GGB, SUZ, YNDX, MP,
- Sold Out: MA, STNE, ULTA, FB, DIS, STZ, ARKG,
- MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 46,090 shares, 13.90% of the total portfolio.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 126,710 shares, 9.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 51.42%
- Suzano SA (SUZ) - 3,467,889 shares, 8.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.15%
- XP Inc (XP) - 1,240,000 shares, 7.97% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 8,970 shares, 6.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 53.07%
AMS Capital Ltda initiated holding in XP Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.88 and $42.05, with an estimated average price of $32.4. The stock is now traded at around $31.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.97%. The holding were 1,240,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Adobe Inc (ADBE)
AMS Capital Ltda initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $549.77 and $688.37, with an estimated average price of $625.62. The stock is now traded at around $510.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.72%. The holding were 21,430 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Twilio Inc (TWLO)
AMS Capital Ltda initiated holding in Twilio Inc. The purchase prices were between $248.17 and $369.23, with an estimated average price of $297.96. The stock is now traded at around $180.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.36%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Snap Inc (SNAP)
AMS Capital Ltda initiated holding in Snap Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.42 and $77.34, with an estimated average price of $55.77. The stock is now traded at around $24.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 140,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM)
AMS Capital Ltda initiated holding in Affirm Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.37 and $168.52, with an estimated average price of $131.88. The stock is now traded at around $57.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 45,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN)
AMS Capital Ltda initiated holding in Opendoor Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.3 and $24.75, with an estimated average price of $18.98. The stock is now traded at around $9.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
AMS Capital Ltda added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 51.42%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $301.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.24%. The holding were 126,710 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Block Inc (SQ)
AMS Capital Ltda added to a holding in Block Inc by 268.14%. The purchase prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58. The stock is now traded at around $101.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.07%. The holding were 116,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
AMS Capital Ltda added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 53.07%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $2776.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.32%. The holding were 8,970 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI)
AMS Capital Ltda added to a holding in SPDR Biotech ETF by 29.52%. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $134.15, with an estimated average price of $120.52. The stock is now traded at around $89.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 232,905 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
AMS Capital Ltda added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 36.13%. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2861.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 7,140 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Shopify Inc (SHOP)
AMS Capital Ltda added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 156.72%. The purchase prices were between $1282.17 and $1690.6, with an estimated average price of $1465.14. The stock is now traded at around $809.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 3,915 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Mastercard Inc (MA)
AMS Capital Ltda sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75.Sold Out: StoneCo Ltd (STNE)
AMS Capital Ltda sold out a holding in StoneCo Ltd. The sale prices were between $14.95 and $39.46, with an estimated average price of $24.95.Sold Out: Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)
AMS Capital Ltda sold out a holding in Ulta Beauty Inc. The sale prices were between $358.15 and $413.86, with an estimated average price of $389.21.Sold Out: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)
AMS Capital Ltda sold out a holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The sale prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02.Sold Out: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
AMS Capital Ltda sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161.Sold Out: Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)
AMS Capital Ltda sold out a holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $211.62 and $250.97, with an estimated average price of $228.43.
