AMS Capital Ltda Buys XP Inc, Microsoft Corp, Block Inc, Sells Mastercard Inc, StoneCo, Ulta Beauty Inc

Investment company AMS Capital Ltda (Current Portfolio) buys XP Inc, Microsoft Corp, Block Inc, Adobe Inc, Twilio Inc, sells Mastercard Inc, StoneCo, Ulta Beauty Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, The Walt Disney Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, AMS Capital Ltda. As of 2021Q4, AMS Capital Ltda owns 25 stocks with a total value of $447 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of AMS Capital Ltda
  1. MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 46,090 shares, 13.90% of the total portfolio.
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 126,710 shares, 9.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 51.42%
  3. Suzano SA (SUZ) - 3,467,889 shares, 8.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.15%
  4. XP Inc (XP) - 1,240,000 shares, 7.97% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 8,970 shares, 6.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 53.07%
New Purchase: XP Inc (XP)

AMS Capital Ltda initiated holding in XP Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.88 and $42.05, with an estimated average price of $32.4. The stock is now traded at around $31.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.97%. The holding were 1,240,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

AMS Capital Ltda initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $549.77 and $688.37, with an estimated average price of $625.62. The stock is now traded at around $510.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.72%. The holding were 21,430 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Twilio Inc (TWLO)

AMS Capital Ltda initiated holding in Twilio Inc. The purchase prices were between $248.17 and $369.23, with an estimated average price of $297.96. The stock is now traded at around $180.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.36%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Snap Inc (SNAP)

AMS Capital Ltda initiated holding in Snap Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.42 and $77.34, with an estimated average price of $55.77. The stock is now traded at around $24.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 140,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM)

AMS Capital Ltda initiated holding in Affirm Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.37 and $168.52, with an estimated average price of $131.88. The stock is now traded at around $57.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 45,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN)

AMS Capital Ltda initiated holding in Opendoor Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.3 and $24.75, with an estimated average price of $18.98. The stock is now traded at around $9.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

AMS Capital Ltda added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 51.42%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $301.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.24%. The holding were 126,710 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Block Inc (SQ)

AMS Capital Ltda added to a holding in Block Inc by 268.14%. The purchase prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58. The stock is now traded at around $101.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.07%. The holding were 116,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

AMS Capital Ltda added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 53.07%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $2776.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.32%. The holding were 8,970 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI)

AMS Capital Ltda added to a holding in SPDR Biotech ETF by 29.52%. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $134.15, with an estimated average price of $120.52. The stock is now traded at around $89.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 232,905 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

AMS Capital Ltda added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 36.13%. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2861.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 7,140 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Shopify Inc (SHOP)

AMS Capital Ltda added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 156.72%. The purchase prices were between $1282.17 and $1690.6, with an estimated average price of $1465.14. The stock is now traded at around $809.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 3,915 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Mastercard Inc (MA)

AMS Capital Ltda sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75.

Sold Out: StoneCo Ltd (STNE)

AMS Capital Ltda sold out a holding in StoneCo Ltd. The sale prices were between $14.95 and $39.46, with an estimated average price of $24.95.

Sold Out: Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)

AMS Capital Ltda sold out a holding in Ulta Beauty Inc. The sale prices were between $358.15 and $413.86, with an estimated average price of $389.21.

Sold Out: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)

AMS Capital Ltda sold out a holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The sale prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02.

Sold Out: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

AMS Capital Ltda sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161.

Sold Out: Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)

AMS Capital Ltda sold out a holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $211.62 and $250.97, with an estimated average price of $228.43.



