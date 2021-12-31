Act Capital Management, Llc Buys Adtran Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, Vir Biotechnology Inc, Sells , Upstart Holdings Inc, Affirm Holdings Inc

New Purchases: ADTN, FB, VIR, AIRS, NVNO, PUBM, GLBE, CTRA, FANG, ONON, LTRY, DOCN, CCJ, APVO,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Adtran Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, Vir Biotechnology Inc, AirSculpt Technologies Inc, enVVeno Medical Corp, sells , Upstart Holdings Inc, Affirm Holdings Inc, Nektar Therapeutics, Nuance Communications Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Act Capital Management, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Act Capital Management, Llc owns 92 stocks with a total value of $138 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Staar Surgical Co (STAA) - 258,100 shares, 17.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.77% Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (ARCT) - 479,400 shares, 12.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.29% Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARWR) - 210,500 shares, 10.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.51% Clearside Biomedical Inc (CLSD) - 2,483,500 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.65% Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH) - 188,500 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.72%

Act Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Adtran Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.5 and $23.06, with an estimated average price of $20.3. The stock is now traded at around $20.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 115,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Act Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $237.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 7,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Act Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Vir Biotechnology Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.97 and $54.03, with an estimated average price of $39.18. The stock is now traded at around $33.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 58,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Act Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in AirSculpt Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.22 and $17.99, with an estimated average price of $13.98. The stock is now traded at around $13.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 101,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Act Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in enVVeno Medical Corp. The purchase prices were between $6.23 and $10.21, with an estimated average price of $7.98. The stock is now traded at around $5.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 262,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Act Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in PubMatic Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.61 and $39.93, with an estimated average price of $32.84. The stock is now traded at around $24.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 45,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Act Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Stratasys Ltd by 240.00%. The purchase prices were between $21.71 and $37.09, with an estimated average price of $27.91. The stock is now traded at around $22.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 93,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Act Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Krystal Biotech Inc by 47.50%. The purchase prices were between $39.81 and $88.24, with an estimated average price of $58.25. The stock is now traded at around $55.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 59,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Act Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in icad Inc by 44.37%. The purchase prices were between $6.7 and $11.38, with an estimated average price of $8.85. The stock is now traded at around $5.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 324,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Act Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in United Therapeutics Corp by 28.57%. The purchase prices were between $184.32 and $216.08, with an estimated average price of $196.8. The stock is now traded at around $198.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 13,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Act Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Natera Inc by 25.10%. The purchase prices were between $86.26 and $119, with an estimated average price of $103.38. The stock is now traded at around $68.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 32,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Act Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Leap Therapeutics Inc by 45.16%. The purchase prices were between $2.08 and $3.58, with an estimated average price of $2.76. The stock is now traded at around $1.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 225,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Act Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $17.5 and $18.44, with an estimated average price of $17.85.

Act Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Affirm Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $97.37 and $168.52, with an estimated average price of $131.88.

Act Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $54.68 and $55.49, with an estimated average price of $55.16.

Act Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Katapult Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $2.85 and $5.75, with an estimated average price of $4.16.

Act Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in iShares Silver Trust. The sale prices were between $20.3 and $23.42, with an estimated average price of $21.61.

Act Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $25.61 and $110.96, with an estimated average price of $75.97.