Act Capital Management, Llc Buys Adtran Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, Vir Biotechnology Inc, Sells , Upstart Holdings Inc, Affirm Holdings Inc

- New Purchases: ADTN, FB, VIR, AIRS, NVNO, PUBM, GLBE, CTRA, FANG, ONON, LTRY, DOCN, CCJ, APVO,
- Added Positions: SSYS, KRYS, ARWR, ARCT, ICAD, UTHR, NTRA, LPTX, AUPH, AFMD, IKT, DPRO, CSBR, YCBD,
- Reduced Positions: UPST, NKTR, ATRA, STAA, AMZN, BTAI, TGTX, INMB, AVXL, ENLV, FUBO, MDNA, MTTR, HSDT, AWH, GRTS, CVX, KERN, APLT, AKRO, OYST, NLTX, MRKR, SYRS, SQZ, ARAV, RYTM, SDPI,
- Sold Out: TRIL, AFRM, NUAN, KPLT, SLV, RETA, COUP, KALA, DKNG, ZYME, ABEO, F, JMIA, GAMB, U, EGLX, ACIU, CLGN, CLGN, QDEL, ALXO, BLPH, CHRS, KPTI, ZVO, AGTC, CLF, AVRO, ERYP, ALDX,
For the details of ACT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/act+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of ACT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC
- Staar Surgical Co (STAA) - 258,100 shares, 17.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.77%
- Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (ARCT) - 479,400 shares, 12.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.29%
- Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARWR) - 210,500 shares, 10.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.51%
- Clearside Biomedical Inc (CLSD) - 2,483,500 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.65%
- Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH) - 188,500 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.72%
Act Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Adtran Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.5 and $23.06, with an estimated average price of $20.3. The stock is now traded at around $20.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 115,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)
Act Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $237.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 7,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vir Biotechnology Inc (VIR)
Act Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Vir Biotechnology Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.97 and $54.03, with an estimated average price of $39.18. The stock is now traded at around $33.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 58,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: AirSculpt Technologies Inc (AIRS)
Act Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in AirSculpt Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.22 and $17.99, with an estimated average price of $13.98. The stock is now traded at around $13.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 101,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: enVVeno Medical Corp (NVNO)
Act Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in enVVeno Medical Corp. The purchase prices were between $6.23 and $10.21, with an estimated average price of $7.98. The stock is now traded at around $5.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 262,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: PubMatic Inc (PUBM)
Act Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in PubMatic Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.61 and $39.93, with an estimated average price of $32.84. The stock is now traded at around $24.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 45,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Stratasys Ltd (SSYS)
Act Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Stratasys Ltd by 240.00%. The purchase prices were between $21.71 and $37.09, with an estimated average price of $27.91. The stock is now traded at around $22.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 93,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Krystal Biotech Inc (KRYS)
Act Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Krystal Biotech Inc by 47.50%. The purchase prices were between $39.81 and $88.24, with an estimated average price of $58.25. The stock is now traded at around $55.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 59,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: icad Inc (ICAD)
Act Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in icad Inc by 44.37%. The purchase prices were between $6.7 and $11.38, with an estimated average price of $8.85. The stock is now traded at around $5.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 324,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: United Therapeutics Corp (UTHR)
Act Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in United Therapeutics Corp by 28.57%. The purchase prices were between $184.32 and $216.08, with an estimated average price of $196.8. The stock is now traded at around $198.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 13,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Natera Inc (NTRA)
Act Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Natera Inc by 25.10%. The purchase prices were between $86.26 and $119, with an estimated average price of $103.38. The stock is now traded at around $68.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 32,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Leap Therapeutics Inc (LPTX)
Act Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Leap Therapeutics Inc by 45.16%. The purchase prices were between $2.08 and $3.58, with an estimated average price of $2.76. The stock is now traded at around $1.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 225,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: (TRIL)
Act Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $17.5 and $18.44, with an estimated average price of $17.85.Sold Out: Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM)
Act Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Affirm Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $97.37 and $168.52, with an estimated average price of $131.88.Sold Out: Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN)
Act Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $54.68 and $55.49, with an estimated average price of $55.16.Sold Out: Katapult Holdings Inc (KPLT)
Act Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Katapult Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $2.85 and $5.75, with an estimated average price of $4.16.Sold Out: iShares Silver Trust (SLV)
Act Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in iShares Silver Trust. The sale prices were between $20.3 and $23.42, with an estimated average price of $21.61.Sold Out: Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (RETA)
Act Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $25.61 and $110.96, with an estimated average price of $75.97.
Here is the complete portfolio of ACT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC. Also check out:
1. ACT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. ACT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ACT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ACT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC keeps buying