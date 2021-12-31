Beirne Wealth Consulting Services, LLC Buys iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ET, ARK Innovation ETF, Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF, Sells iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares MSCI Intl Multifactor ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging

New Purchases: REZ, VRP, NEM, VOO, ORCL, NEA, GAME, GAME,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ET, ARK Innovation ETF, Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF, VanEck Gold Miners ETF, Newmont Corp, sells iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares MSCI Intl Multifactor ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF, BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services, LLC owns 104 stocks with a total value of $183 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 42,257 shares, 11.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.58% iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF (LRGF) - 392,459 shares, 10.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.75% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 141,986 shares, 8.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.73% iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 86,232 shares, 7.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.23% iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI) - 103,437 shares, 5.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.42%

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services, LLC initiated holding in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ET. The purchase prices were between $85.52 and $98.23, with an estimated average price of $91.57. The stock is now traded at around $93.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 12,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.44 and $25.91, with an estimated average price of $25.72. The stock is now traded at around $25.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 24,083 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services, LLC initiated holding in Newmont Corp. The purchase prices were between $53.27 and $62.02, with an estimated average price of $56.75. The stock is now traded at around $61.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 8,172 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $410.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 918 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services, LLC initiated holding in Oracle Corp. The purchase prices were between $87.21 and $103.65, with an estimated average price of $93.89. The stock is now traded at around $81.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,373 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services, LLC initiated holding in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $14.87 and $15.6, with an estimated average price of $15.22. The stock is now traded at around $14.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 13,162 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services, LLC added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 29.15%. The purchase prices were between $91.12 and $124.1, with an estimated average price of $108.29. The stock is now traded at around $69.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 55,742 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services, LLC added to a holding in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 126.23%. The purchase prices were between $29.16 and $34.3, with an estimated average price of $31.49. The stock is now traded at around $30.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 32,321 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services, LLC added to a holding in Waitr Holdings Inc by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $0.74 and $2.05, with an estimated average price of $1.16. The stock is now traded at around $0.508500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 80,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $73.2 and $82.12, with an estimated average price of $78.82.

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services, LLC sold out a holding in Navient Corp. The sale prices were between $18.58 and $21.66, with an estimated average price of $20.26.

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services, LLC sold out a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $37.36 and $40.43, with an estimated average price of $39.16.

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services, LLC sold out a holding in DraftKings Inc. The sale prices were between $26.59 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $38.79.

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services, LLC sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161.

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services, LLC sold out a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $17.96 and $26.75, with an estimated average price of $21.99.