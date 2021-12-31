Garland Capital Management Inc Buys Costco Wholesale Corp

New Purchases: COST,

COST, Reduced Positions: OGN, UPS, JPM, UNP, CVS, PEP, PFE, ARE, JNJ, CSCO, WELL, ABBV, MMM, TRV, IBM, PRU, BK, CVX, XOM, PSA, PG, RTX, NVS, HIW, TTE, NTRS, MRK,

Bellevue, WA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Costco Wholesale Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Garland Capital Management Inc. As of 2021Q4, Garland Capital Management Inc owns 32 stocks with a total value of $145 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 39,955 shares, 5.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.77% Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 135,800 shares, 5.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.76% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 47,615 shares, 5.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.02% Union Pacific Corp (UNP) - 29,502 shares, 5.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.67% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 45,030 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.25%

Garland Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $440.14 and $567.77, with an estimated average price of $514.33. The stock is now traded at around $521.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 400 shares as of 2021-12-31.