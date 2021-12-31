Garland Capital Management Inc Buys Costco Wholesale Corp

Bellevue, WA, based Investment company Garland Capital Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Costco Wholesale Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Garland Capital Management Inc. As of 2021Q4, Garland Capital Management Inc owns 32 stocks with a total value of $145 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of GARLAND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC. Also check out:
1. GARLAND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. GARLAND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. GARLAND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that GARLAND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC keeps buying
- New Purchases: COST,
- Reduced Positions: OGN, UPS, JPM, UNP, CVS, PEP, PFE, ARE, JNJ, CSCO, WELL, ABBV, MMM, TRV, IBM, PRU, BK, CVX, XOM, PSA, PG, RTX, NVS, HIW, TTE, NTRS, MRK,
These are the top 5 holdings of GARLAND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC
- United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 39,955 shares, 5.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.77%
- Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 135,800 shares, 5.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.76%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 47,615 shares, 5.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.02%
- Union Pacific Corp (UNP) - 29,502 shares, 5.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.67%
- Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 45,030 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.25%
Garland Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $440.14 and $567.77, with an estimated average price of $514.33. The stock is now traded at around $521.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 400 shares as of 2021-12-31.
