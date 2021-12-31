Executive Wealth Management, LLC Buys Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF, Cisco Systems Inc, Sells iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund, FIRST TR EXCHANGE, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

New Purchases: FALN, CSCO, EVR, IGE, TLT, HYMB, ENPH, AVDE, CHPT, CHPT, EMTL, QINT, CSX, BAC, AVGO, QCOM, ITW, GSK, DHR, PFF, PFXF, KO, QQQM, VIG,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF, Cisco Systems Inc, Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity, Evercore Inc, sells iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund, FIRST TR EXCHANGE, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Fiserv Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Executive Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Executive Wealth Management, LLC owns 193 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 572,258 shares, 6.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.38% Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS) - 903,149 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.29% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 221,382 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.41% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 481,131 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.28% Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bo (GIGB) - 550,266 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.15%

Executive Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.31 and $30.2, with an estimated average price of $29.76. The stock is now traded at around $28.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 248,191 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Executive Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.25 and $63.96, with an estimated average price of $57.22. The stock is now traded at around $55.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 88,727 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Executive Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Evercore Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.95 and $163.18, with an estimated average price of $145.82. The stock is now traded at around $128.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 31,022 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Executive Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares North American Natural Resources ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.81 and $32.66, with an estimated average price of $31.38. The stock is now traded at around $35.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 128,507 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Executive Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $141.01 and $154.18, with an estimated average price of $147.11. The stock is now traded at around $141.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 26,770 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Executive Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ET. The purchase prices were between $58.92 and $60.08, with an estimated average price of $59.5. The stock is now traded at around $58.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 62,612 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Executive Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 83.03%. The purchase prices were between $66.02 and $67.06, with an estimated average price of $66.56. The stock is now traded at around $65.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 356,104 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Executive Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity by 215.82%. The purchase prices were between $13.05 and $14.76, with an estimated average price of $14.1. The stock is now traded at around $15.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 482,739 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Executive Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Coinbase Global Inc by 848.35%. The purchase prices were between $229.31 and $357.39, with an estimated average price of $291.66. The stock is now traded at around $181.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 9,455 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Executive Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Recon Capital NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF by 38.89%. The purchase prices were between $20.17 and $22.02, with an estimated average price of $21.26. The stock is now traded at around $20.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 207,529 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Executive Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in DTE Energy Co by 100.40%. The purchase prices were between $108.34 and $120.33, with an estimated average price of $114.4. The stock is now traded at around $120.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 19,906 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Executive Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 173.33%. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $315.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 5,155 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Executive Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $95.55 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $103.27.

Executive Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $326.31 and $376.33, with an estimated average price of $345.82.

Executive Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF. The sale prices were between $33.69 and $36.13, with an estimated average price of $34.83.

Executive Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $66.12 and $72.43, with an estimated average price of $69.65.

Executive Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $87.24 and $95.87, with an estimated average price of $91.

Executive Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Global Payments Inc. The sale prices were between $117.86 and $161.31, with an estimated average price of $137.3.