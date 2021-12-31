Executive Wealth Management, LLC Buys Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF, Cisco Systems Inc, Sells iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund, FIRST TR EXCHANGE, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

- New Purchases: FALN, CSCO, EVR, IGE, TLT, HYMB, ENPH, AVDE, CHPT, CHPT, EMTL, QINT, CSX, BAC, AVGO, QCOM, ITW, GSK, DHR, PFF, PFXF, KO, QQQM, VIG,
- Added Positions: VGIT, PDBC, GSIE, COIN, VMBS, VTIP, CCI, GIGB, AAPL, QYLD, DTE, MSFT, BRK.B, STIP, IAU, EEMV, RODM, EQIX, ACN, BLK, GOOGL, JCI, PAYX, UNH, KEYS, PYPL, GLD, IJR, IVOL, VWO, AMGN, ADP, EMR, TT, JNJ, MCD, PEP, PFE, PG, RSG, TROW, WM, XLNX, MA, NEP, VEU, AMZN, ANSS, NEE, HD, MPWR, CRM, TRV, RTX, VZ, WMT, LULU, FTNT, TSLA, EPAM, FB, FIVE, WING, DTM, BND, VTI, XLE, XLY, APH, ADI, CTAS, STZ, COST, F, ICE, TJX, DIS, V, ICLR, IIPR, ROKU, CHWY, IJH, IWM, MUNI, SOXX, VUG, BA, CAT, CMCSA, ENB, EPD, XOM, HON, MRK, NKE, SYK, TGT, WDAY, GOOG, UBER, CRWD, AGG, IVV, IYW, TQQQ, VIOO,
- Reduced Positions: ACWX, HYLS, SHY, VCSH, VTEB, NET, USMV, MINT, NVDA, XLF, SPYG, MELI, VCIT, VOO, VTWO, QQQ, USRT, SPY, VYMI, PGX, AMD, MDYG, GDRX, SQ, SBUX, JPM, XLP, T, ALB, AMAT, VTV, BAX, HBAN, VGT, ORCL, ABBV, TTD, IPO,
- Sold Out: FISV, LMT, FM, MDYV, SLYG, GPN, VRT, DLTR, MRNA, EEM,
For the details of Executive Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/executive+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Executive Wealth Management, LLC
- iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 572,258 shares, 6.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.38%
- Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS) - 903,149 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.29%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 221,382 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.41%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 481,131 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.28%
- Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bo (GIGB) - 550,266 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.15%
Executive Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.31 and $30.2, with an estimated average price of $29.76. The stock is now traded at around $28.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 248,191 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)
Executive Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.25 and $63.96, with an estimated average price of $57.22. The stock is now traded at around $55.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 88,727 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Evercore Inc (EVR)
Executive Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Evercore Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.95 and $163.18, with an estimated average price of $145.82. The stock is now traded at around $128.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 31,022 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (IGE)
Executive Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares North American Natural Resources ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.81 and $32.66, with an estimated average price of $31.38. The stock is now traded at around $35.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 128,507 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)
Executive Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $141.01 and $154.18, with an estimated average price of $147.11. The stock is now traded at around $141.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 26,770 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ET (HYMB)
Executive Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ET. The purchase prices were between $58.92 and $60.08, with an estimated average price of $59.5. The stock is now traded at around $58.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 62,612 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT)
Executive Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 83.03%. The purchase prices were between $66.02 and $67.06, with an estimated average price of $66.56. The stock is now traded at around $65.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 356,104 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity (PDBC)
Executive Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity by 215.82%. The purchase prices were between $13.05 and $14.76, with an estimated average price of $14.1. The stock is now traded at around $15.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 482,739 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Coinbase Global Inc (COIN)
Executive Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Coinbase Global Inc by 848.35%. The purchase prices were between $229.31 and $357.39, with an estimated average price of $291.66. The stock is now traded at around $181.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 9,455 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Recon Capital NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD)
Executive Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Recon Capital NASDAQ-100 Covered Call ETF by 38.89%. The purchase prices were between $20.17 and $22.02, with an estimated average price of $21.26. The stock is now traded at around $20.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 207,529 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: DTE Energy Co (DTE)
Executive Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in DTE Energy Co by 100.40%. The purchase prices were between $108.34 and $120.33, with an estimated average price of $114.4. The stock is now traded at around $120.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 19,906 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Executive Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 173.33%. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $315.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 5,155 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Fiserv Inc (FISV)
Executive Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $95.55 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $103.27.Sold Out: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
Executive Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $326.31 and $376.33, with an estimated average price of $345.82.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF (FM)
Executive Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF. The sale prices were between $33.69 and $36.13, with an estimated average price of $34.83.Sold Out: SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV)
Executive Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $66.12 and $72.43, with an estimated average price of $69.65.Sold Out: SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (SLYG)
Executive Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $87.24 and $95.87, with an estimated average price of $91.Sold Out: Global Payments Inc (GPN)
Executive Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Global Payments Inc. The sale prices were between $117.86 and $161.31, with an estimated average price of $137.3.
Here is the complete portfolio of Executive Wealth Management, LLC. Also check out:
1. Executive Wealth Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Executive Wealth Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Executive Wealth Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Executive Wealth Management, LLC keeps buying