Xcel Wealth Management, LLC Buys Affirm Holdings Inc, Bloomin Brands Inc, Skyworks Solutions Inc, Sells AT&T Inc, Barrick Gold Corp, Meta Platforms Inc

- New Purchases: AFRM, SWKS, GSK, BACPL.PFD, MRVL, MO, ABT, CSX, QYLD, DUK, CIK,
- Added Positions: BLMN, DIS, MDT, BA, VIAC, PFE, MS, RH, UBER, BAC, WMT, BMY, PYPL, CELH, TJX, SIBN, NVDA, LLY, GOOGL, STZ, DE, GM, ROKU, LMT, VGK, PPL, LIN, MSFT, C, GE, NEE, FTEC, DOW, CVX, CLF, RTX, IBM, TMUS, CAT, U, SO, JNJ, MA, TFC, BRO, VTI,
- Reduced Positions: T, GOLD, FB, MRK, VZ, KMX, SGOL, DRI, MDB, BP, SHOP, FDX, WYNN, ABNB, RYN, UPS, TWLO, CVS, WEN, NFLX, CRWD, WM, LUV, XOM, GOOG, PANW, GS, HD, TSLA, TTD, URI, RXT, AMD, ADBE, ECL, CSCO, FHLC, QQQ,
- Sold Out: DKNG, SPLK, PRTA, SNOW, BABA, SLVM,
These are the top 5 holdings of Xcel Wealth Management, LLC
- Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 432,224 shares, 6.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.20%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,979 shares, 5.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.6%
- Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 262,420 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.67%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 74,541 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.15%
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY) - 174,910 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.25%
Xcel Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Affirm Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.37 and $168.52, with an estimated average price of $131.88. The stock is now traded at around $57.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 54,290 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS)
Xcel Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $146.39 and $173.51, with an estimated average price of $159.74. The stock is now traded at around $138.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 25,215 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK)
Xcel Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC. The purchase prices were between $38.13 and $44.44, with an estimated average price of $41.7. The stock is now traded at around $44.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 31,821 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Bank of America Corp (BACPL.PFD)
Xcel Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $1415.35 and $1474.47, with an estimated average price of $1440.55. The stock is now traded at around $1401.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 433 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)
Xcel Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.59 and $91.51, with an estimated average price of $75.11. The stock is now traded at around $68.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 6,566 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Altria Group Inc (MO)
Xcel Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Altria Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.64 and $48.7, with an estimated average price of $45.81. The stock is now traded at around $50.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,409 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Bloomin Brands Inc (BLMN)
Xcel Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Bloomin Brands Inc by 110.73%. The purchase prices were between $17.48 and $26.01, with an estimated average price of $21. The stock is now traded at around $20.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 390,560 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Xcel Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 70.45%. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $140.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 22,731 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Medtronic PLC (MDT)
Xcel Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 24.34%. The purchase prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4. The stock is now traded at around $102.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 71,138 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Boeing Co (BA)
Xcel Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Boeing Co by 20.88%. The purchase prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93. The stock is now traded at around $206.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 38,914 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
Xcel Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 273.86%. The purchase prices were between $28.68 and $39.84, with an estimated average price of $34.3. The stock is now traded at around $33.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 49,005 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Morgan Stanley (MS)
Xcel Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 41.57%. The purchase prices were between $94.82 and $104.66, with an estimated average price of $99.64. The stock is now traded at around $102.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 35,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)
Xcel Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in DraftKings Inc. The sale prices were between $26.59 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $38.79.Sold Out: Splunk Inc (SPLK)
Xcel Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Splunk Inc. The sale prices were between $108.91 and $173.31, with an estimated average price of $138.99.Sold Out: Prothena Corp PLC (PRTA)
Xcel Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Prothena Corp PLC. The sale prices were between $42.11 and $73.26, with an estimated average price of $55.08.Sold Out: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)
Xcel Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Snowflake Inc. The sale prices were between $294.68 and $401.89, with an estimated average price of $349.27.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Xcel Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.Sold Out: Sylvamo Corp (SLVM)
Xcel Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Sylvamo Corp. The sale prices were between $24.8 and $33.1, with an estimated average price of $29.08.
