Xcel Wealth Management, LLC Buys Affirm Holdings Inc, Bloomin Brands Inc, Skyworks Solutions Inc, Sells AT&T Inc, Barrick Gold Corp, Meta Platforms Inc

T, GOLD, FB, MRK, VZ, KMX, SGOL, DRI, MDB, BP, SHOP, FDX, WYNN, ABNB, RYN, UPS, TWLO, CVS, WEN, NFLX, CRWD, WM, LUV, XOM, GOOG, PANW, GS, HD, TSLA, TTD, URI, RXT, AMD, ADBE, ECL, CSCO, FHLC, QQQ, Sold Out: DKNG, SPLK, PRTA, SNOW, BABA, SLVM,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Affirm Holdings Inc, Bloomin Brands Inc, Skyworks Solutions Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Medtronic PLC, sells AT&T Inc, Barrick Gold Corp, Meta Platforms Inc, Merck Inc, DraftKings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Xcel Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Xcel Wealth Management, LLC owns 141 stocks with a total value of $389 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Xcel Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/xcel+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 432,224 shares, 6.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.20% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,979 shares, 5.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.6% Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 262,420 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.67% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 74,541 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.15% Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY) - 174,910 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.25%

Xcel Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Affirm Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.37 and $168.52, with an estimated average price of $131.88. The stock is now traded at around $57.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 54,290 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Xcel Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $146.39 and $173.51, with an estimated average price of $159.74. The stock is now traded at around $138.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 25,215 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Xcel Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC. The purchase prices were between $38.13 and $44.44, with an estimated average price of $41.7. The stock is now traded at around $44.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 31,821 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Xcel Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $1415.35 and $1474.47, with an estimated average price of $1440.55. The stock is now traded at around $1401.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 433 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Xcel Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.59 and $91.51, with an estimated average price of $75.11. The stock is now traded at around $68.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 6,566 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Xcel Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Altria Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.64 and $48.7, with an estimated average price of $45.81. The stock is now traded at around $50.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,409 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Xcel Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Bloomin Brands Inc by 110.73%. The purchase prices were between $17.48 and $26.01, with an estimated average price of $21. The stock is now traded at around $20.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 390,560 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Xcel Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 70.45%. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $140.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 22,731 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Xcel Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 24.34%. The purchase prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4. The stock is now traded at around $102.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 71,138 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Xcel Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Boeing Co by 20.88%. The purchase prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93. The stock is now traded at around $206.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 38,914 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Xcel Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 273.86%. The purchase prices were between $28.68 and $39.84, with an estimated average price of $34.3. The stock is now traded at around $33.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 49,005 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Xcel Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 41.57%. The purchase prices were between $94.82 and $104.66, with an estimated average price of $99.64. The stock is now traded at around $102.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 35,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Xcel Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in DraftKings Inc. The sale prices were between $26.59 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $38.79.

Xcel Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Splunk Inc. The sale prices were between $108.91 and $173.31, with an estimated average price of $138.99.

Xcel Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Prothena Corp PLC. The sale prices were between $42.11 and $73.26, with an estimated average price of $55.08.

Xcel Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Snowflake Inc. The sale prices were between $294.68 and $401.89, with an estimated average price of $349.27.

Xcel Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.

Xcel Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Sylvamo Corp. The sale prices were between $24.8 and $33.1, with an estimated average price of $29.08.