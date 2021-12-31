Sound Financial Strategies Group, LLC Buys SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF, VanEck High Yield Muni ETF, iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ET, Sells iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ET, BTC

New Purchases: JNK, HYD, TPLE, VGSH,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF, VanEck High Yield Muni ETF, iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ET, Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, sells iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ET, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF, Sylvamo Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sound Financial Strategies Group, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Sound Financial Strategies Group, LLC owns 84 stocks with a total value of $200 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Sound Financial Strategies Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sound+financial+strategies+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (PTBD) - 1,996,076 shares, 26.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.27% SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) - 463,948 shares, 25.19% of the total portfolio. New Position Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (VONG) - 198,656 shares, 7.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.44% Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ESG ETF (FEVR) - 406,574 shares, 5.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.63% VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) - 52,407 shares, 1.64% of the total portfolio. New Position

Sound Financial Strategies Group, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $105.9 and $108.84, with an estimated average price of $107.61. The stock is now traded at around $105.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 25.19%. The holding were 463,948 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sound Financial Strategies Group, LLC initiated holding in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.24 and $62.45, with an estimated average price of $61.91. The stock is now traded at around $60.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 52,407 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sound Financial Strategies Group, LLC initiated holding in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.38 and $27.25, with an estimated average price of $26.07. The stock is now traded at around $25.136200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 11,248 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sound Financial Strategies Group, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.79 and $61.19, with an estimated average price of $60.95. The stock is now traded at around $60.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 46 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sound Financial Strategies Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ET by 604.77%. The purchase prices were between $36.05 and $38.95, with an estimated average price of $37.66. The stock is now traded at around $36.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 36,204 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sound Financial Strategies Group, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ET. The sale prices were between $58.92 and $60.08, with an estimated average price of $59.5.

Sound Financial Strategies Group, LLC sold out a holding in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF. The sale prices were between $33.36 and $36.55, with an estimated average price of $34.73.

Sound Financial Strategies Group, LLC sold out a holding in Sylvamo Corp. The sale prices were between $24.8 and $33.1, with an estimated average price of $29.08.