Sound Financial Strategies Group, LLC Buys SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF, VanEck High Yield Muni ETF, iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ET, Sells iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ET, BTC

- New Purchases: JNK, HYD, TPLE, VGSH,
- Added Positions: IMTM, VONG, TPHD, TPIF, WWJD, BIBL, GLRY, PWS,
- Reduced Positions: HYG, MTUM, PTBD, SCHC, LOW, VTHR, QUAL, VTWO, TSCO, GWW, AVGO, JBHT, HD, DGRO, EFG, DOV, VEU, AMP, NOBL, MOAT, AMCR, ABBV, OTIS, PNR, IQLT, MPC, SPLV, BR, WST, IEFA, AOS, TGT, TROW, SYY, SHW, CB, ABT, APD, ALB, APH, ADM, CVX, CTAS, EMR, EXPD, XOM, BEN, GPC, HBAN, ITW, KEY, SPGI, NUE, PBCT, LIN, RJF, PPG, CAT, ADI, VLO, POOL, SWK, MMM,
- Sold Out: HYMB, SLVM, TPSC,
These are the top 5 holdings of Sound Financial Strategies Group, LLC
- Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (PTBD) - 1,996,076 shares, 26.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.27%
- SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) - 463,948 shares, 25.19% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (VONG) - 198,656 shares, 7.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.44%
- Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ESG ETF (FEVR) - 406,574 shares, 5.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.63%
- VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) - 52,407 shares, 1.64% of the total portfolio. New Position
Sound Financial Strategies Group, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $105.9 and $108.84, with an estimated average price of $107.61. The stock is now traded at around $105.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 25.19%. The holding were 463,948 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD)
Sound Financial Strategies Group, LLC initiated holding in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.24 and $62.45, with an estimated average price of $61.91. The stock is now traded at around $60.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 52,407 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (TPLE)
Sound Financial Strategies Group, LLC initiated holding in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.38 and $27.25, with an estimated average price of $26.07. The stock is now traded at around $25.136200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 11,248 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)
Sound Financial Strategies Group, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.79 and $61.19, with an estimated average price of $60.95. The stock is now traded at around $60.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 46 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ET (IMTM)
Sound Financial Strategies Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ET by 604.77%. The purchase prices were between $36.05 and $38.95, with an estimated average price of $37.66. The stock is now traded at around $36.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 36,204 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ET (HYMB)
Sound Financial Strategies Group, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ET. The sale prices were between $58.92 and $60.08, with an estimated average price of $59.5.Sold Out: Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (TPSC)
Sound Financial Strategies Group, LLC sold out a holding in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF. The sale prices were between $33.36 and $36.55, with an estimated average price of $34.73.Sold Out: Sylvamo Corp (SLVM)
Sound Financial Strategies Group, LLC sold out a holding in Sylvamo Corp. The sale prices were between $24.8 and $33.1, with an estimated average price of $29.08.
