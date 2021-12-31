Progressive Investment Management Corp Buys Autodesk Inc, Ameriprise Financial Inc, Sells Illinois Tool Works Inc, CBRE Group Inc, Kyndryl Holdings Inc

New Purchases: ADSK, AMP,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Autodesk Inc, Ameriprise Financial Inc, sells Illinois Tool Works Inc, CBRE Group Inc, Kyndryl Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Progressive Investment Management Corp. As of 2021Q4, Progressive Investment Management Corp owns 56 stocks with a total value of $360 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 198,620 shares, 9.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.12% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 86,972 shares, 8.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.25% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,361 shares, 5.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.77% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 5,517 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.22% Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 28,086 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.47%

Progressive Investment Management Corp initiated holding in Autodesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $249.68 and $333.64, with an estimated average price of $290.9. The stock is now traded at around $237.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 26,144 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Progressive Investment Management Corp initiated holding in Ameriprise Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $264.89 and $310.24, with an estimated average price of $296.39. The stock is now traded at around $304.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 720 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Progressive Investment Management Corp sold out a holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc. The sale prices were between $208.03 and $247.07, with an estimated average price of $233.02.

Progressive Investment Management Corp sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.