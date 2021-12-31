SYM FINANCIAL Corp Buys WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund, RPM International Inc, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Sells DuPont de Nemours Inc, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF

New Purchases: NTSX, RPM, BND, XOM, BLK, CVX, GAB, IJS, IYM, SCHM, SCHV,

NTSX, RPM, BND, XOM, BLK, CVX, GAB, IJS, IYM, SCHM, SCHV, Added Positions: IEMG, AGG, ACWF, ACWV, EFV, SPY, VT, JPIB, MINT, SCHR, ACWX, BYLD, IWR, SCHD,

IEMG, AGG, ACWF, ACWV, EFV, SPY, VT, JPIB, MINT, SCHR, ACWX, BYLD, IWR, SCHD, Reduced Positions: DD, VTI, EMGF, EMXC, ITOT, JNJ, IUSV, PEP, PFE, LLY, VGK, QUAL, IJR, LKFN, JPM, GE, IWP, IWS, VB, VO, VOO,

DD, VTI, EMGF, EMXC, ITOT, JNJ, IUSV, PEP, PFE, LLY, VGK, QUAL, IJR, LKFN, JPM, GE, IWP, IWS, VB, VO, VOO, Sold Out: INTC, VONV, JMOM, IUSG, VXF, IPAC, MBB, VCIT, LQD, VGSH, IEF, DGRO, USIG, VTWO, EFG, VMBS, VGLT, VGIT, IBDO, IBDM, IBDN, IBDQ, IBDP,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund, RPM International Inc, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Exxon Mobil Corp, sells DuPont de Nemours Inc, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF, Intel Corp, Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, SYM FINANCIAL Corp. As of 2021Q4, SYM FINANCIAL Corp owns 103 stocks with a total value of $257 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SYM FINANCIAL Corp's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sym+financial+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NTSX) - 1,346,195 shares, 23.22% of the total portfolio. New Position Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 334,198 shares, 14.69% of the total portfolio. Dow Inc (DOW) - 531,791 shares, 11.74% of the total portfolio. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 244,453 shares, 10.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.93% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 87,103 shares, 8.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.44%

SYM FINANCIAL Corp initiated holding in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund. The purchase prices were between $40.69 and $44.63, with an estimated average price of $43.15. The stock is now traded at around $41.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 23.22%. The holding were 1,346,195 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SYM FINANCIAL Corp initiated holding in RPM International Inc. The purchase prices were between $78.88 and $101, with an estimated average price of $91.34. The stock is now traded at around $87.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.09%. The holding were 154,925 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SYM FINANCIAL Corp initiated holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.07 and $85.48, with an estimated average price of $84.79. The stock is now traded at around $82.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,812 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SYM FINANCIAL Corp initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $59.16 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $62.52. The stock is now traded at around $79.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,571 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SYM FINANCIAL Corp initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $104.72 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $113.83. The stock is now traded at around $134.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,833 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SYM FINANCIAL Corp initiated holding in BlackRock Inc. The purchase prices were between $825.56 and $971.49, with an estimated average price of $913.93. The stock is now traded at around $805.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 220 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SYM FINANCIAL Corp added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 699154.29%. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $62.96, with an estimated average price of $60.63. The stock is now traded at around $59.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.7%. The holding were 244,739 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SYM FINANCIAL Corp added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 45.90%. The purchase prices were between $47.67 and $51.35, with an estimated average price of $50.11. The stock is now traded at around $52.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,953 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SYM FINANCIAL Corp sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07.

SYM FINANCIAL Corp sold out a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund. The sale prices were between $68.64 and $73.74, with an estimated average price of $71.65.

SYM FINANCIAL Corp sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $101.24 and $117.16, with an estimated average price of $111.47.

SYM FINANCIAL Corp sold out a holding in JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $43.38 and $49.07, with an estimated average price of $47.16.

SYM FINANCIAL Corp sold out a holding in Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF. The sale prices were between $174.85 and $199.17, with an estimated average price of $187.39.

SYM FINANCIAL Corp sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $91.63 and $93.58, with an estimated average price of $92.71.