SYM FINANCIAL Corp Buys WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund, RPM International Inc, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Sells DuPont de Nemours Inc, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF

Investment company SYM FINANCIAL Corp (Current Portfolio) buys WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund, RPM International Inc, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Exxon Mobil Corp, sells DuPont de Nemours Inc, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF, Intel Corp, Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, SYM FINANCIAL Corp. As of 2021Q4, SYM FINANCIAL Corp owns 103 stocks with a total value of $257 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of SYM FINANCIAL Corp
  1. WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NTSX) - 1,346,195 shares, 23.22% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 334,198 shares, 14.69% of the total portfolio.
  3. Dow Inc (DOW) - 531,791 shares, 11.74% of the total portfolio.
  4. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 244,453 shares, 10.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.93%
  5. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 87,103 shares, 8.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.44%
New Purchase: WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NTSX)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp initiated holding in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund. The purchase prices were between $40.69 and $44.63, with an estimated average price of $43.15. The stock is now traded at around $41.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 23.22%. The holding were 1,346,195 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: RPM International Inc (RPM)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp initiated holding in RPM International Inc. The purchase prices were between $78.88 and $101, with an estimated average price of $91.34. The stock is now traded at around $87.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.09%. The holding were 154,925 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp initiated holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.07 and $85.48, with an estimated average price of $84.79. The stock is now traded at around $82.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,812 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $59.16 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $62.52. The stock is now traded at around $79.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,571 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Chevron Corp (CVX)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $104.72 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $113.83. The stock is now traded at around $134.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,833 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: BlackRock Inc (BLK)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp initiated holding in BlackRock Inc. The purchase prices were between $825.56 and $971.49, with an estimated average price of $913.93. The stock is now traded at around $805.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 220 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 699154.29%. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $62.96, with an estimated average price of $60.63. The stock is now traded at around $59.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.7%. The holding were 244,739 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 45.90%. The purchase prices were between $47.67 and $51.35, with an estimated average price of $50.11. The stock is now traded at around $52.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,953 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Intel Corp (INTC)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07.

Sold Out: Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (VONV)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp sold out a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund. The sale prices were between $68.64 and $73.74, with an estimated average price of $71.65.

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (IUSG)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $101.24 and $117.16, with an estimated average price of $111.47.

Sold Out: JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (JMOM)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp sold out a holding in JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $43.38 and $49.07, with an estimated average price of $47.16.

Sold Out: Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp sold out a holding in Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF. The sale prices were between $174.85 and $199.17, with an estimated average price of $187.39.

Sold Out: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $91.63 and $93.58, with an estimated average price of $92.71.



