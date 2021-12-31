Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Buys Belden Inc, Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc, Wintrust Financial Corp, Sells PacWest Bancorp, Gates Industrial Corp PLC, Camping World Holdings Inc

New Purchases: BDC, XHR, WTFC, WNS, MTH, HUN, NTST, RCM, VLY, TBBK, CCMP, FRG, OVV, FORM, CRC, BKH, WD, BRX, OSTK, FRST, BRY, LCNB, ESI, CLDT, AVD, NXRT, EVC, NBHC, RUTH, OPY, CLW, CHPT, CHPT, VNDA, ENTG,

Boston, MA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Belden Inc, Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc, Wintrust Financial Corp, WNS (Holdings), Meritage Homes Corp, sells PacWest Bancorp, Gates Industrial Corp PLC, Camping World Holdings Inc, Civitas Resources Inc, Civitas Resources Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC. As of 2021Q4, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owns 155 stocks with a total value of $492 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

OFG Bancorp (OFG) - 395,651 shares, 2.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.06% Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc (PLYM) - 260,667 shares, 1.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.32% HCI Group Inc (HCI) - 81,028 shares, 1.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.87% Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (SYBT) - 104,809 shares, 1.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 63.28% Belden Inc (BDC) - 97,556 shares, 1.30% of the total portfolio. New Position

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Belden Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.69 and $68.05, with an estimated average price of $62.85. The stock is now traded at around $56.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 97,556 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.39 and $20.12, with an estimated average price of $17.64. The stock is now traded at around $17.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 302,722 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Wintrust Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $81.84 and $96.94, with an estimated average price of $89.45. The stock is now traded at around $98.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 55,862 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC initiated holding in WNS (Holdings) Ltd. The purchase prices were between $80.31 and $90.24, with an estimated average price of $85.98. The stock is now traded at around $85.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 55,104 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Meritage Homes Corp. The purchase prices were between $96.96 and $122.06, with an estimated average price of $112.01. The stock is now traded at around $99.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 39,632 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Huntsman Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.47 and $35.12, with an estimated average price of $32.68. The stock is now traded at around $36.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 136,395 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC added to a holding in ConnectOne Bancorp Inc by 91.91%. The purchase prices were between $30.99 and $35.2, with an estimated average price of $33.05. The stock is now traded at around $32.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 190,395 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Stock Yards Bancorp Inc by 63.28%. The purchase prices were between $58.69 and $67.21, with an estimated average price of $62.96. The stock is now traded at around $58.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 104,809 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Enterprise Bancorp Inc by 246.00%. The purchase prices were between $35.23 and $46.04, with an estimated average price of $39.82. The stock is now traded at around $39.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 62,508 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC added to a holding in PlayAGS Inc by 114.79%. The purchase prices were between $6.21 and $10.04, with an estimated average price of $7.63. The stock is now traded at around $7.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 347,627 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Harvard Bioscience Inc by 49.42%. The purchase prices were between $6.37 and $8.18, with an estimated average price of $7.11. The stock is now traded at around $5.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 493,202 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Heritage Commerce Corp by 41.56%. The purchase prices were between $10.78 and $12.34, with an estimated average price of $11.68. The stock is now traded at around $12.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 269,312 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in PacWest Bancorp. The sale prices were between $41.91 and $50.28, with an estimated average price of $46.6.

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Camping World Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $35.89 and $45.78, with an estimated average price of $40.44.

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. The sale prices were between $24.85 and $30.77, with an estimated average price of $28.16.

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. The sale prices were between $55.12 and $64.02, with an estimated average price of $60.27.

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Health Catalyst Inc. The sale prices were between $36.68 and $54.02, with an estimated average price of $45.41.

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $13.66 and $17.45, with an estimated average price of $15.58.