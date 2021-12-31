Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Buys Belden Inc, Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc, Wintrust Financial Corp, Sells PacWest Bancorp, Gates Industrial Corp PLC, Camping World Holdings Inc

- New Purchases: BDC, XHR, WTFC, WNS, MTH, HUN, NTST, RCM, VLY, TBBK, CCMP, FRG, OVV, FORM, CRC, BKH, WD, BRX, OSTK, FRST, BRY, LCNB, ESI, CLDT, AVD, NXRT, EVC, NBHC, RUTH, OPY, CLW, CHPT, CHPT, VNDA, ENTG,
- Added Positions: CNOB, SYBT, EBTC, AGS, HBIO, HTBK, UVSP, ATCX, CNTY, HNGR, SRI, QCRH, TGH, NPO, SFST, SHBI, ACLS, CDMO, BBSI, CATC, GNTY, DCO, CW, ACRE, PZN, ADTN, KIDS, RMBL, CSLT, RMAX, BLFS, IESC, USLM, ULBI, DAR, BOOM, EVBN, PNFP, MNKD, ERII, COLL, SPNE, PCYO, NREF, NDLS, EOLS,
- Reduced Positions: GTES, CIVI, CIVI, SWCH, STRL, LPX, SUM, SF, BCO, NVST, RADA, ESTE, QTRX, ADUS, GBCI, IDA, OFG, FR, SNX, FRME, UPLD, UCTT, SM, VFF, IBOC, OXM, EBC, PRFT, CR, WIRE, PERI, TPB, SIGI, KFRC, PWFL, CSTL, STXB, UMH, GPRE, PLYM, SHYF, VNTR, BKE, MCRI, MCFT, STGW, TGLS, THG, KTB, AQUA, NBN, HCI, AMTB, WGO, REX, PSNL, CARS, VIAO, NTRA, CTS, UBA, THC, TITN, FREE, ISEE, AAN, AMNB, CIVB, RJF, METC, DSKE, TMST, ALTG, ZUMZ,
- Sold Out: PACW, CWH, BSIG, TCBI, HCAT, CNR, DBI, BRKL, RCII, INN, ADC, VSH, WSFS, EFSC, VSCO, AAWW, PFC, MEDP, PUMP, MVBF, ASPU, MTW, CIO, AP, CMA, UGI, FNWB, CLF, BBWI, TLYS, SAFM,
For the details of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/monarch+partners+asset+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC
- OFG Bancorp (OFG) - 395,651 shares, 2.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.06%
- Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc (PLYM) - 260,667 shares, 1.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.32%
- HCI Group Inc (HCI) - 81,028 shares, 1.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.87%
- Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (SYBT) - 104,809 shares, 1.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 63.28%
- Belden Inc (BDC) - 97,556 shares, 1.30% of the total portfolio. New Position
Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Belden Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.69 and $68.05, with an estimated average price of $62.85. The stock is now traded at around $56.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 97,556 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (XHR)
Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.39 and $20.12, with an estimated average price of $17.64. The stock is now traded at around $17.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 302,722 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Wintrust Financial Corp (WTFC)
Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Wintrust Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $81.84 and $96.94, with an estimated average price of $89.45. The stock is now traded at around $98.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 55,862 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: WNS (Holdings) Ltd (WNS)
Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC initiated holding in WNS (Holdings) Ltd. The purchase prices were between $80.31 and $90.24, with an estimated average price of $85.98. The stock is now traded at around $85.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 55,104 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Meritage Homes Corp (MTH)
Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Meritage Homes Corp. The purchase prices were between $96.96 and $122.06, with an estimated average price of $112.01. The stock is now traded at around $99.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 39,632 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Huntsman Corp (HUN)
Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Huntsman Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.47 and $35.12, with an estimated average price of $32.68. The stock is now traded at around $36.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 136,395 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (CNOB)
Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC added to a holding in ConnectOne Bancorp Inc by 91.91%. The purchase prices were between $30.99 and $35.2, with an estimated average price of $33.05. The stock is now traded at around $32.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 190,395 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (SYBT)
Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Stock Yards Bancorp Inc by 63.28%. The purchase prices were between $58.69 and $67.21, with an estimated average price of $62.96. The stock is now traded at around $58.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 104,809 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Enterprise Bancorp Inc (EBTC)
Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Enterprise Bancorp Inc by 246.00%. The purchase prices were between $35.23 and $46.04, with an estimated average price of $39.82. The stock is now traded at around $39.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 62,508 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PlayAGS Inc (AGS)
Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC added to a holding in PlayAGS Inc by 114.79%. The purchase prices were between $6.21 and $10.04, with an estimated average price of $7.63. The stock is now traded at around $7.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 347,627 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Harvard Bioscience Inc (HBIO)
Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Harvard Bioscience Inc by 49.42%. The purchase prices were between $6.37 and $8.18, with an estimated average price of $7.11. The stock is now traded at around $5.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 493,202 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Heritage Commerce Corp (HTBK)
Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Heritage Commerce Corp by 41.56%. The purchase prices were between $10.78 and $12.34, with an estimated average price of $11.68. The stock is now traded at around $12.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 269,312 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: PacWest Bancorp (PACW)
Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in PacWest Bancorp. The sale prices were between $41.91 and $50.28, with an estimated average price of $46.6.Sold Out: Camping World Holdings Inc (CWH)
Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Camping World Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $35.89 and $45.78, with an estimated average price of $40.44.Sold Out: BrightSphere Investment Group Inc (BSIG)
Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. The sale prices were between $24.85 and $30.77, with an estimated average price of $28.16.Sold Out: Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (TCBI)
Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. The sale prices were between $55.12 and $64.02, with an estimated average price of $60.27.Sold Out: Health Catalyst Inc (HCAT)
Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Health Catalyst Inc. The sale prices were between $36.68 and $54.02, with an estimated average price of $45.41.Sold Out: Cornerstone Building Brands Inc (CNR)
Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $13.66 and $17.45, with an estimated average price of $15.58.
Here is the complete portfolio of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC. Also check out:
1. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC keeps buying