Element Wealth, LLC Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Sells S&P MidCap 400 ETF, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Aflac Inc, WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund, sells S&P MidCap 400 ETF, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Element Wealth, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Element Wealth, LLC owns 192 stocks with a total value of $132 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 29,815 shares, 10.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.52% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 64,725 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 63.92% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 97,045 shares, 5.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.98% Amplify CPW Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO) - 186,133 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.55% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 14,685 shares, 5.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 103.59%

Element Wealth, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $163.92 and $174.5, with an estimated average price of $167.93. The stock is now traded at around $168.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 2,053 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Element Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.89 and $40.04, with an estimated average price of $37.59. The stock is now traded at around $39.372400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 5,338 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Element Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Aflac Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.77 and $58.79, with an estimated average price of $56.13. The stock is now traded at around $63.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 3,731 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Element Wealth, LLC initiated holding in 3M Co. The purchase prices were between $170.04 and $183.66, with an estimated average price of $178.14. The stock is now traded at around $164.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,162 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Element Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Johnson & Johnson. The purchase prices were between $155.93 and $173.01, with an estimated average price of $163.78. The stock is now traded at around $172.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Element Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC. The purchase prices were between $3.56 and $40.7, with an estimated average price of $5.92. The stock is now traded at around $3.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 12,833 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Element Wealth, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 103.59%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $446.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.68%. The holding were 14,685 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Element Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 63.92%. The purchase prices were between $103.39 and $114.55, with an estimated average price of $110.61. The stock is now traded at around $106.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.17%. The holding were 64,725 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Element Wealth, LLC added to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 105.93%. The purchase prices were between $59.44 and $66.09, with an estimated average price of $63. The stock is now traded at around $65.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 6,324 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Element Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 24.55%. The purchase prices were between $80.95 and $81.89, with an estimated average price of $81.35. The stock is now traded at around $80.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 7,763 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Element Wealth, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 25.76%. The purchase prices were between $55.05 and $59.03, with an estimated average price of $57.2. The stock is now traded at around $56.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,957 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Element Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 27.75%. The purchase prices were between $236.12 and $260.25, with an estimated average price of $250.07. The stock is now traded at around $233.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,266 shares as of 2021-12-31.