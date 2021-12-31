American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co Buys Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF, iShares Russell 3000 ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, VanEck High Yield Muni ETF, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield

- New Purchases: IWV, IGSB, IGIB,
- Added Positions: HYDW, VCIT, VOO,
- Reduced Positions: VCSH, HYLB,
- Sold Out: HYD, HYMB, VTEB, IBDM,
- Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (HYDW) - 19,799,282 shares, 35.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.99%
- Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB) - 16,285,256 shares, 23.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.35%
- Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 5,856,916 shares, 19.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.50%
- Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 2,912,000 shares, 8.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 61.02%
- iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP) - 1,913,318 shares, 7.82% of the total portfolio.
American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co initiated holding in iShares Russell 3000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $253.91 and $279.11, with an estimated average price of $270.47. The stock is now traded at around $258.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.09%. The holding were 313,911 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)
American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.7 and $54.33, with an estimated average price of $53.95. The stock is now traded at around $53.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 485,543 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (IGIB)
American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co initiated holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.55 and $59.76, with an estimated average price of $59.23. The stock is now traded at around $57.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 326,159 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (HYDW)
American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co added to a holding in Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF by 31.99%. The purchase prices were between $49.65 and $50.66, with an estimated average price of $50.21. The stock is now traded at around $49.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.6%. The holding were 19,799,282 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 55.41%. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $410.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 9,760 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD)
American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co sold out a holding in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF. The sale prices were between $61.24 and $62.45, with an estimated average price of $61.91.Sold Out: SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ET (HYMB)
American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co sold out a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ET. The sale prices were between $58.92 and $60.08, with an estimated average price of $59.5.Sold Out: Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)
American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co sold out a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $54.29 and $54.97, with an estimated average price of $54.67.Sold Out: iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (IBDM)
American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The sale prices were between $24.7 and $24.74, with an estimated average price of $24.72.
