American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co Buys Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF, iShares Russell 3000 ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, VanEck High Yield Muni ETF, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield

New Purchases: IWV, IGSB, IGIB,

IWV, IGSB, IGIB, Added Positions: HYDW, VCIT, VOO,

HYDW, VCIT, VOO, Reduced Positions: VCSH, HYLB,

VCSH, HYLB, Sold Out: HYD, HYMB, VTEB, IBDM,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF, iShares Russell 3000 ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, sells Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, VanEck High Yield Muni ETF, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ET, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co. As of 2021Q4, American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co owns 15 stocks with a total value of $2.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/american+family+insurance+mutual+holding+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (HYDW) - 19,799,282 shares, 35.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.99% Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB) - 16,285,256 shares, 23.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.35% Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 5,856,916 shares, 19.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.50% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 2,912,000 shares, 8.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 61.02% iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP) - 1,913,318 shares, 7.82% of the total portfolio.

American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co initiated holding in iShares Russell 3000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $253.91 and $279.11, with an estimated average price of $270.47. The stock is now traded at around $258.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.09%. The holding were 313,911 shares as of 2021-12-31.

American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.7 and $54.33, with an estimated average price of $53.95. The stock is now traded at around $53.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 485,543 shares as of 2021-12-31.

American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co initiated holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.55 and $59.76, with an estimated average price of $59.23. The stock is now traded at around $57.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 326,159 shares as of 2021-12-31.

American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co added to a holding in Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF by 31.99%. The purchase prices were between $49.65 and $50.66, with an estimated average price of $50.21. The stock is now traded at around $49.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.6%. The holding were 19,799,282 shares as of 2021-12-31.

American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 55.41%. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $410.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 9,760 shares as of 2021-12-31.

American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co sold out a holding in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF. The sale prices were between $61.24 and $62.45, with an estimated average price of $61.91.

American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co sold out a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ET. The sale prices were between $58.92 and $60.08, with an estimated average price of $59.5.

American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co sold out a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $54.29 and $54.97, with an estimated average price of $54.67.

American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The sale prices were between $24.7 and $24.74, with an estimated average price of $24.72.