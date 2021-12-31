Larson Financial Group LLC Buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF -October, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Sells Applied Materials Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, R1 RCM Inc

New Purchases: FOCT, STOT, WBII, BKCC, GSBD, PFFD, HPQ, AMBA, TDIV, PPG, HYXF, ROP, SONY, ARCH, WPC, AOK, MOS, CTXS, COPX, TQQQ, TZA, A, ALK, ALB, AMKR, FISV, GS, HWKN, IDXX, IDCC, OKE, SCCO, TRI, FAX, APTV, RNG, DBX, BIPC, BITO, FFHG, FFTI, FNOV, NXTG, SILJ, TBF, ALE, ANF, AYI, AAP, AFL, ALGN, AEO, AMP, ANSS, ARCC, ALV, GOLD, BDX, BMRN, CTRA, CCJ, CINF, CTSH, CBSH, NNN, CCI, CFR, DBI, DHR, DXCM, DLR, EWBC, EW, ELS, EL, FFIV, FCEL, HAS, HBAN, IMMR, INO, IHG, JBHT, MFC, MKL, MLM, MRVL, SPGI, MCHP, MUFG, TAP, NVR, NVS, ON, PNC, PETS, PHM, PWR, RPM, ROST, RGLD, SRE, SCVL, SKYW, SUI, SNV, TJX, TR, TTE, VRTX, WRB, WWD, IDEX, DSU, DHF, AWF, ADX, CLM, HQH, HQL, GIM, GUT, JPS, AVK, HYT, NRO, GDV, EMD, EFR, ETG, GSAT, FSLR, AVAV, TMUS, BGY, JAZZ, CHW, TEL, LULU, ULTA, IDE, CARE, KAVL, LAC, CRDF, KKR, EDF, HII, GRPN, IMV, XYL, JRI, PDI, WDAY, FUBO, AIF, NML, TMHC, DSL, ARCT, CSTM, FPF, PSXP, TWTR, OGS, LADR, BRG, SCYX, DNOW, AKTS, ACB, WLKP, HUBS, KEYS, NVRO, STOR, VSTO, ALRM, TEAM, TPB, CRON, EVBG, FLGT, COUP, GROM, ROCC, ROCC, ROCC, SNAP, IR, AFIN, SPCE, HUT, SPOT, AVLR, VNE, SONO, ELAN, XYF, STNE, SLGG, ALC, PSNL, BSTZ, BNTX, AIO, DLY, ZI, NKLA, RKT, FSR, DM, SKLZ, AFRM, RBLX, MOVE, CFVI, PATH, CHPT, CHPT, DIBS, HTZ, MTTR, AMPL, DWAC, IONQ, TSVT, KD, GFS, ONL, RIVN, GRAB, ARKQ, ARKX, BBCA, BBRE, BOIL, IGIB, DFEN, DFIP, DGRW, EEMV, EMLP, FAB, FBND, FDD, FDIV, FFSG, FFTG, FJP, FMAG, FREL, FSTA, FTGC, FXH, FYX, GOVT, GSLC, HLAL, ICF, IJK, INDA, IUSB, IWL, IYW, JPHY, LIT, MVV, PFIG, QTUM, RDVY, ROBT, SOXL, SPLG, SPRE, SPTI, TIPX, USRT, WDIV,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF -October, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, sells Applied Materials Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, R1 RCM Inc, Akamai Technologies Inc, Altria Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Larson Financial Group LLC. As of 2021Q4, Larson Financial Group LLC owns 1144 stocks with a total value of $630 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 328,793 shares, 13.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.67% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 85,683 shares, 5.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.73% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 78,133 shares, 5.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.90% Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (AVDV) - 420,963 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.28% First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) - 416,582 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.57%

Larson Financial Group LLC initiated holding in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF -October. The purchase prices were between $34.39 and $35.72, with an estimated average price of $35.06. The stock is now traded at around $34.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 143,612 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Larson Financial Group LLC initiated holding in SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactic. The purchase prices were between $48.86 and $49.24, with an estimated average price of $49.02. The stock is now traded at around $48.470300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 25,669 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Larson Financial Group LLC initiated holding in WBI BullBear Global Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.24 and $24.92, with an estimated average price of $24.63. The stock is now traded at around $23.843500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 29,809 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Larson Financial Group LLC initiated holding in Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.49 and $19.51, with an estimated average price of $18.99. The stock is now traded at around $20.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 37,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Larson Financial Group LLC initiated holding in BlackRock Capital Investment Corp. The purchase prices were between $3.8 and $4.35, with an estimated average price of $4.19. The stock is now traded at around $4.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 172,035 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Larson Financial Group LLC initiated holding in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.04 and $25.78, with an estimated average price of $25.4. The stock is now traded at around $24.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 28,093 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Larson Financial Group LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 560.48%. The purchase prices were between $63.28 and $73.48, with an estimated average price of $69.79. The stock is now traded at around $65.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 84,614 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Larson Financial Group LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 548.67%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $446.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 12,422 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Larson Financial Group LLC added to a holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 25.57%. The purchase prices were between $52.81 and $53.52, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $51.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 416,582 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Larson Financial Group LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12106.19%. The purchase prices were between $73.1 and $84.81, with an estimated average price of $80.59. The stock is now traded at around $75.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 47,360 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Larson Financial Group LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1074.74%. The purchase prices were between $270.63 and $309.52, with an estimated average price of $296.53. The stock is now traded at around $272.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 13,627 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Larson Financial Group LLC added to a holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF by 11786.00%. The purchase prices were between $16.83 and $17.91, with an estimated average price of $17.24. The stock is now traded at around $17.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 211,333 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Larson Financial Group LLC sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $412540 and $454550, with an estimated average price of $432297.

Larson Financial Group LLC sold out a holding in R1 RCM Inc. The sale prices were between $21.2 and $26.24, with an estimated average price of $24.01.

Larson Financial Group LLC sold out a holding in Akamai Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $101.57 and $118.45, with an estimated average price of $110.19.

Larson Financial Group LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF. The sale prices were between $41.94 and $46.8, with an estimated average price of $44.65.

Larson Financial Group LLC sold out a holding in Omnicom Group Inc. The sale prices were between $66.57 and $76.57, with an estimated average price of $71.06.

Larson Financial Group LLC sold out a holding in NRG Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $34.89 and $43.08, with an estimated average price of $39.26.