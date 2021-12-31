Neumann Capital Management, LLC Buys Apple Inc, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Sells Stericycle Inc, iShares Biotechnology ETF

- New Purchases: IWF, IWS, IWP, HD, MS, GOOG,
- Added Positions: AAPL, IEMG, IEFA, HYG, VT, DGS, IJH, DLS, ESGE, BNDX, IJK, NUSC, IJT, IJJ, CVX, IJS, INTC, JNJ, GRNB, ESGD, MRK, SUSC,
- Reduced Positions: EEMV, NVDA, IJR, EFA, GOOGL, ORCL, IBB, JKH, IWM, DSI, IUSG, DVY, SCHW, TGT, JPM, IWB, CSCO, WBA, MCK,
- Sold Out: SRCL,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 104,843 shares, 7.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.71%
- iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 171,456 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.83%
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 112,318 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.88%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 26,570 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.54%
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 43,592 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.16%
Neumann Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $270.63 and $309.52, with an estimated average price of $296.53. The stock is now traded at around $272.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,172 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS)
Neumann Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.55 and $122.39, with an estimated average price of $119.06. The stock is now traded at around $117.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,495 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP)
Neumann Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $109.78 and $123.16, with an estimated average price of $116.57. The stock is now traded at around $98.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,222 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Neumann Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2853.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 74 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
Neumann Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $364.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 525 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Morgan Stanley (MS)
Neumann Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $94.82 and $104.66, with an estimated average price of $99.64. The stock is now traded at around $102.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,192 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Neumann Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 22.71%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $172.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 104,843 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)
Neumann Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 65.03%. The purchase prices were between $71.13 and $76.32, with an estimated average price of $74.06. The stock is now traded at around $71.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 32,772 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Stericycle Inc (SRCL)
Neumann Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Stericycle Inc. The sale prices were between $56.45 and $69.95, with an estimated average price of $62.51.
