Neumann Capital Management, LLC Buys Apple Inc, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Sells Stericycle Inc, iShares Biotechnology ETF

Foster City, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Apple Inc, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, sells Stericycle Inc, iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Neumann Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Neumann Capital Management, LLC owns 91 stocks with a total value of $245 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Neumann Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/neumann+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 104,843 shares, 7.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.71% iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 171,456 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.83% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 112,318 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.88% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 26,570 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.54% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 43,592 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.16%

Neumann Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $270.63 and $309.52, with an estimated average price of $296.53. The stock is now traded at around $272.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,172 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Neumann Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.55 and $122.39, with an estimated average price of $119.06. The stock is now traded at around $117.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,495 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Neumann Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $109.78 and $123.16, with an estimated average price of $116.57. The stock is now traded at around $98.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,222 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Neumann Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2853.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 74 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Neumann Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $364.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 525 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Neumann Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $94.82 and $104.66, with an estimated average price of $99.64. The stock is now traded at around $102.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,192 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Neumann Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 22.71%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $172.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 104,843 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Neumann Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 65.03%. The purchase prices were between $71.13 and $76.32, with an estimated average price of $74.06. The stock is now traded at around $71.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 32,772 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Neumann Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Stericycle Inc. The sale prices were between $56.45 and $69.95, with an estimated average price of $62.51.