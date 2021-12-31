Novare Capital Management Llc Buys iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund, Alphabet Inc, iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF, Sells Global Payments Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc

New Purchases: SOXX, IVW, BACPL.PFD, T, F, NVDA, WFCPL.PFD, SO, WFC, XLRE, XLC, NXPI, PDM, UNP, FCX, ADSK, TSM, CRWD, GS, D,

Charlotte, NC, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund, Alphabet Inc, iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, sells Global Payments Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc, International Business Machines Corp, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Novare Capital Management Llc. As of 2021Q4, Novare Capital Management Llc owns 160 stocks with a total value of $986 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 104,135 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.39% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 134,059 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.94% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 188,646 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 45,163 shares, 2.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.14% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 123,265 shares, 2.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.15%

Novare Capital Management Llc initiated holding in iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $433.84 and $555.47, with an estimated average price of $503.22. The stock is now traded at around $474.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 9,690 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Novare Capital Management Llc initiated holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.1 and $84.81, with an estimated average price of $80.59. The stock is now traded at around $75.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 15,912 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Novare Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $1415.35 and $1474.47, with an estimated average price of $1440.55. The stock is now traded at around $1401.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 671 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Novare Capital Management Llc initiated holding in AT&T Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71. The stock is now traded at around $24.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 31,088 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Novare Capital Management Llc initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $239.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Novare Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $14.12 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $19.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 28,250 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Novare Capital Management Llc added to a holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 46.38%. The purchase prices were between $29.31 and $30.2, with an estimated average price of $29.76. The stock is now traded at around $28.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 407,391 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Novare Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 24.76%. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2861.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 6,792 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Novare Capital Management Llc added to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 68.49%. The purchase prices were between $37.98 and $39.43, with an estimated average price of $38.64. The stock is now traded at around $37.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 183,218 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Novare Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 26.63%. The purchase prices were between $80.95 and $81.89, with an estimated average price of $81.35. The stock is now traded at around $80.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 142,705 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Novare Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.21%. The purchase prices were between $21.29 and $21.75, with an estimated average price of $21.5. The stock is now traded at around $21.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 471,414 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Novare Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Whirlpool Corp by 58.80%. The purchase prices were between $198.25 and $238.28, with an estimated average price of $220.14. The stock is now traded at around $205.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 22,160 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Novare Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Suburban Propane Partners LP. The sale prices were between $14.02 and $16.14, with an estimated average price of $15.11.

Novare Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Cardinal Health Inc. The sale prices were between $45.87 and $52.17, with an estimated average price of $49.05.

Novare Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $100.34 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $135.45.

Novare Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Block Inc. The sale prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58.

Novare Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $44.55 and $45.36, with an estimated average price of $45.

Novare Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $198.88 and $227.6, with an estimated average price of $211.1.