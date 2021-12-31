American Assets Investment Management, LLC Buys Shell PLC, Walmart Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, Sells Viatris Inc, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, PG&E Corp

New Purchases: WMT, COP, WEC, XEL, NKE, EXC, FB, NRG, HGV, IWM, MSGS, CHK, CPT, MTTR, SUI, ELS, CVR, WE, AVB, KD,

San Diego, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Shell PLC, Walmart Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, Chevron Corp, Intel Corp, sells Viatris Inc, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, PG&E Corp, AT&T Inc, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, American Assets Investment Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, American Assets Investment Management, LLC owns 176 stocks with a total value of $928 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

American Assets Trust Inc (AAT) - 1,465,336 shares, 5.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.69% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 210,000 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 737,000 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 89,650 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 177,600 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio.

American Assets Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Walmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.47 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $143.31. The stock is now traded at around $140.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 54,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

American Assets Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $68.6 and $77.03, with an estimated average price of $72.91. The stock is now traded at around $90.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 70,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

American Assets Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in WEC Energy Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.93 and $98.36, with an estimated average price of $91.51. The stock is now traded at around $95.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

American Assets Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Xcel Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.44 and $68.95, with an estimated average price of $65.26. The stock is now traded at around $69.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 70,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

American Assets Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $147.14 and $177.51, with an estimated average price of $165.33. The stock is now traded at around $145.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

American Assets Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Exelon Corp. The purchase prices were between $33.92 and $41.19, with an estimated average price of $37.74. The stock is now traded at around $43.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

American Assets Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Shell PLC by 149.30%. The purchase prices were between $41.59 and $49.97, with an estimated average price of $45.11. The stock is now traded at around $51.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 536,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

American Assets Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 36.67%. The purchase prices were between $59.16 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $62.52. The stock is now traded at around $79.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 410,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

American Assets Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 44.00%. The purchase prices were between $104.72 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $113.83. The stock is now traded at around $134.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 180,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

American Assets Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Intel Corp by 90.91%. The purchase prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07. The stock is now traded at around $48.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 210,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

American Assets Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 74.29%. The purchase prices were between $198.88 and $227.6, with an estimated average price of $211.1. The stock is now traded at around $224.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 35,190 shares as of 2021-12-31.

American Assets Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 233.33%. The purchase prices were between $77.83 and $93.36, with an estimated average price of $86.61. The stock is now traded at around $75.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

American Assets Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $177.01 and $223.45, with an estimated average price of $194.99.

American Assets Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in PG&E Corp. The sale prices were between $9.82 and $12.63, with an estimated average price of $11.76.

American Assets Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71.

American Assets Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV. The sale prices were between $54.21 and $62.53, with an estimated average price of $58.25.

American Assets Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The sale prices were between $33.98 and $42.64, with an estimated average price of $38.47.

American Assets Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The sale prices were between $131.39 and $170.5, with an estimated average price of $153.23.