American Assets Investment Management, LLC Buys Shell PLC, Walmart Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, Sells Viatris Inc, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, PG&E Corp

- New Purchases: WMT, COP, WEC, XEL, NKE, EXC, FB, NRG, HGV, IWM, MSGS, CHK, CPT, MTTR, SUI, ELS, CVR, WE, AVB, KD,
- Added Positions: RDS.A, XOM, CVX, INTC, AMGN, NEE, CZR, DISCA, CVS, LEN, PSX, CTRA, DBRG, MGM, LSI, PLD, EXR, AMH, DS, INVH,
- Reduced Positions: VTRS, VIAC, IIPR, ARE, AMT, CSGP, SBAC, SNOW, FTAI,
- Sold Out: VRTX, PCG, T, BUD, LVS, SPG, CCL,
For the details of American Assets Investment Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/american+assets+investment+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of American Assets Investment Management, LLC
- American Assets Trust Inc (AAT) - 1,465,336 shares, 5.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.69%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 210,000 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio.
- Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 737,000 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 89,650 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio.
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 177,600 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio.
American Assets Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Walmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.47 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $143.31. The stock is now traded at around $140.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 54,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ConocoPhillips (COP)
American Assets Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $68.6 and $77.03, with an estimated average price of $72.91. The stock is now traded at around $90.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 70,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC)
American Assets Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in WEC Energy Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.93 and $98.36, with an estimated average price of $91.51. The stock is now traded at around $95.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Xcel Energy Inc (XEL)
American Assets Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Xcel Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.44 and $68.95, with an estimated average price of $65.26. The stock is now traded at around $69.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 70,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Nike Inc (NKE)
American Assets Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $147.14 and $177.51, with an estimated average price of $165.33. The stock is now traded at around $145.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Exelon Corp (EXC)
American Assets Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Exelon Corp. The purchase prices were between $33.92 and $41.19, with an estimated average price of $37.74. The stock is now traded at around $43.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Shell PLC (RDS.A)
American Assets Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Shell PLC by 149.30%. The purchase prices were between $41.59 and $49.97, with an estimated average price of $45.11. The stock is now traded at around $51.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 536,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
American Assets Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 36.67%. The purchase prices were between $59.16 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $62.52. The stock is now traded at around $79.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 410,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)
American Assets Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 44.00%. The purchase prices were between $104.72 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $113.83. The stock is now traded at around $134.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 180,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Intel Corp (INTC)
American Assets Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Intel Corp by 90.91%. The purchase prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07. The stock is now traded at around $48.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 210,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Amgen Inc (AMGN)
American Assets Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 74.29%. The purchase prices were between $198.88 and $227.6, with an estimated average price of $211.1. The stock is now traded at around $224.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 35,190 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)
American Assets Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 233.33%. The purchase prices were between $77.83 and $93.36, with an estimated average price of $86.61. The stock is now traded at around $75.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)
American Assets Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $177.01 and $223.45, with an estimated average price of $194.99.Sold Out: PG&E Corp (PCG)
American Assets Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in PG&E Corp. The sale prices were between $9.82 and $12.63, with an estimated average price of $11.76.Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)
American Assets Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71.Sold Out: Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD)
American Assets Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV. The sale prices were between $54.21 and $62.53, with an estimated average price of $58.25.Sold Out: Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS)
American Assets Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The sale prices were between $33.98 and $42.64, with an estimated average price of $38.47.Sold Out: Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)
American Assets Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The sale prices were between $131.39 and $170.5, with an estimated average price of $153.23.
Here is the complete portfolio of American Assets Investment Management, LLC. Also check out:
1. American Assets Investment Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. American Assets Investment Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. American Assets Investment Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that American Assets Investment Management, LLC keeps buying