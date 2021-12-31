Matrix Trust Co Buys Materials Select Sector SPDR, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Sells Invesco DB Base Metals Fund

Added Positions: XLB, XLE, SCHF, WOOD, VPU,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Materials Select Sector SPDR, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, sells Invesco DB Base Metals Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Matrix Trust Co. As of 2021Q4, Matrix Trust Co owns 20 stocks with a total value of $412 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 1,966,666 shares, 18.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.38% Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) - 1,106,504 shares, 14.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.6% BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (JKF) - 825,955 shares, 13.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.35% Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 682,096 shares, 8.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.81% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 286,981 shares, 7.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.44%

Matrix Trust Co added to a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR by 1042.65%. The purchase prices were between $79.62 and $90.61, with an estimated average price of $86.09. The stock is now traded at around $84.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 33,651 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Matrix Trust Co added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 56.11%. The purchase prices were between $53.01 and $58.38, with an estimated average price of $55.93. The stock is now traded at around $67.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 88,662 shares as of 2021-12-31.