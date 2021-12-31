Matrix Trust Co Buys Materials Select Sector SPDR, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Sells Invesco DB Base Metals Fund

For the details of Matrix Trust Co's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/matrix+trust+co/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Matrix Trust Co
- Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 1,966,666 shares, 18.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.38%
- Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) - 1,106,504 shares, 14.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.6%
- BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (JKF) - 825,955 shares, 13.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.35%
- Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 682,096 shares, 8.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.81%
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 286,981 shares, 7.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.44%
Matrix Trust Co added to a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR by 1042.65%. The purchase prices were between $79.62 and $90.61, with an estimated average price of $86.09. The stock is now traded at around $84.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 33,651 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)
Matrix Trust Co added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 56.11%. The purchase prices were between $53.01 and $58.38, with an estimated average price of $55.93. The stock is now traded at around $67.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 88,662 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of Matrix Trust Co.
