Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Matrix Trust Co Buys Materials Select Sector SPDR, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Sells Invesco DB Base Metals Fund

Author's Avatar
insider
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image
Investment company Matrix Trust Co (Current Portfolio) buys Materials Select Sector SPDR, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, sells Invesco DB Base Metals Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Matrix Trust Co. As of 2021Q4, Matrix Trust Co owns 20 stocks with a total value of $412 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Matrix Trust Co's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/matrix+trust+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Matrix Trust Co
  1. Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 1,966,666 shares, 18.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.38%
  2. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) - 1,106,504 shares, 14.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.6%
  3. BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (JKF) - 825,955 shares, 13.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.35%
  4. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 682,096 shares, 8.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.81%
  5. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 286,981 shares, 7.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.44%
Added: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)

Matrix Trust Co added to a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR by 1042.65%. The purchase prices were between $79.62 and $90.61, with an estimated average price of $86.09. The stock is now traded at around $84.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 33,651 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

Matrix Trust Co added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 56.11%. The purchase prices were between $53.01 and $58.38, with an estimated average price of $55.93. The stock is now traded at around $67.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 88,662 shares as of 2021-12-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Matrix Trust Co. Also check out:

1. Matrix Trust Co's Undervalued Stocks
2. Matrix Trust Co's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Matrix Trust Co's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Matrix Trust Co keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus