Beaton Management Co. Inc. Buys iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr, Sells American Express Co, SM Energy Co, Zillow Group Inc

- New Purchases: IVW, SPY, BIGZ, PLD, LITE, MRNA, ADP, ESS, LSTR, UFPT, PHO, NUE, UGI,
- Added Positions: FDX, BA, EXR, QQQ, QTEC, AMZN, BMY, F, GE, SYY, V, FVD, DOW,
- Reduced Positions: T, AMGN, BABA, NSC, WFC, BRK.B, LLY, K, MRK, NVDA, ES, RDS.A, TSLA, CL, CTVA,
- Sold Out: AXP, SM, Z, KD,
For the details of Beaton Management Co. Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/beaton+management+co.+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Beaton Management Co. Inc.
- The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 84,378 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.12%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 17,661 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.48%
- Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 32,092 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.23%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 28,040 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.24%
- PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 27,366 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio.
Beaton Management Co. Inc. initiated holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.1 and $84.81, with an estimated average price of $80.59. The stock is now traded at around $75.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 3,658 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Beaton Management Co. Inc. initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $446.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 590 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr (BIGZ)
Beaton Management Co. Inc. initiated holding in BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr. The purchase prices were between $0 and $14.72, with an estimated average price of $2.64. The stock is now traded at around $13.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 17,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE)
Beaton Management Co. Inc. initiated holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.7 and $106.99, with an estimated average price of $91.31. The stock is now traded at around $86.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,172 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Moderna Inc (MRNA)
Beaton Management Co. Inc. initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69. The stock is now traded at around $163.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 950 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Prologis Inc (PLD)
Beaton Management Co. Inc. initiated holding in Prologis Inc. The purchase prices were between $126.43 and $168.36, with an estimated average price of $149.88. The stock is now traded at around $156.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,390 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: FedEx Corp (FDX)
Beaton Management Co. Inc. added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 23.08%. The purchase prices were between $217.87 and $258.64, with an estimated average price of $240.55. The stock is now traded at around $247.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR)
Beaton Management Co. Inc. added to a holding in Extra Space Storage Inc by 40.00%. The purchase prices were between $167.89 and $226.73, with an estimated average price of $199.01. The stock is now traded at around $204.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,750 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fd (QTEC)
Beaton Management Co. Inc. added to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fd by 24.32%. The purchase prices were between $154.07 and $180.38, with an estimated average price of $170.95. The stock is now traded at around $151.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: American Express Co (AXP)
Beaton Management Co. Inc. sold out a holding in American Express Co. The sale prices were between $150.06 and $187.08, with an estimated average price of $170.39.Sold Out: SM Energy Co (SM)
Beaton Management Co. Inc. sold out a holding in SM Energy Co. The sale prices were between $27.06 and $37.66, with an estimated average price of $31.27.Sold Out: Zillow Group Inc (Z)
Beaton Management Co. Inc. sold out a holding in Zillow Group Inc. The sale prices were between $53 and $103.63, with an estimated average price of $71.41.Sold Out: Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD)
Beaton Management Co. Inc. sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.
Here is the complete portfolio of Beaton Management Co. Inc.. Also check out:
1. Beaton Management Co. Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Beaton Management Co. Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Beaton Management Co. Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Beaton Management Co. Inc. keeps buying