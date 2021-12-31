Beaton Management Co. Inc. Buys iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr, Sells American Express Co, SM Energy Co, Zillow Group Inc

New Purchases: IVW, SPY, BIGZ, PLD, LITE, MRNA, ADP, ESS, LSTR, UFPT, PHO, NUE, UGI,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr, Prologis Inc, Lumentum Holdings Inc, sells American Express Co, SM Energy Co, Zillow Group Inc, Kyndryl Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Beaton Management Co. Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Beaton Management Co. Inc. owns 143 stocks with a total value of $168 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Beaton Management Co. Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/beaton+management+co.+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 84,378 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.12% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 17,661 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.48% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 32,092 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.23% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 28,040 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.24% PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 27,366 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio.

Beaton Management Co. Inc. initiated holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.1 and $84.81, with an estimated average price of $80.59. The stock is now traded at around $75.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 3,658 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beaton Management Co. Inc. initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $446.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 590 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beaton Management Co. Inc. initiated holding in BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr. The purchase prices were between $0 and $14.72, with an estimated average price of $2.64. The stock is now traded at around $13.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 17,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beaton Management Co. Inc. initiated holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.7 and $106.99, with an estimated average price of $91.31. The stock is now traded at around $86.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,172 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beaton Management Co. Inc. initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69. The stock is now traded at around $163.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 950 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beaton Management Co. Inc. initiated holding in Prologis Inc. The purchase prices were between $126.43 and $168.36, with an estimated average price of $149.88. The stock is now traded at around $156.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,390 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beaton Management Co. Inc. added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 23.08%. The purchase prices were between $217.87 and $258.64, with an estimated average price of $240.55. The stock is now traded at around $247.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beaton Management Co. Inc. added to a holding in Extra Space Storage Inc by 40.00%. The purchase prices were between $167.89 and $226.73, with an estimated average price of $199.01. The stock is now traded at around $204.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,750 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beaton Management Co. Inc. added to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fd by 24.32%. The purchase prices were between $154.07 and $180.38, with an estimated average price of $170.95. The stock is now traded at around $151.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beaton Management Co. Inc. sold out a holding in American Express Co. The sale prices were between $150.06 and $187.08, with an estimated average price of $170.39.

Beaton Management Co. Inc. sold out a holding in SM Energy Co. The sale prices were between $27.06 and $37.66, with an estimated average price of $31.27.

Beaton Management Co. Inc. sold out a holding in Zillow Group Inc. The sale prices were between $53 and $103.63, with an estimated average price of $71.41.

Beaton Management Co. Inc. sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.