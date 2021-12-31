Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning, Inc. Buys JPMorgan Chase, Alaska Air Group Inc, Starbucks Corp, Sells VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF, iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF, VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF

- New Purchases: ALK, SBUX, IPAY, VCTR, FORG, MRNA, EMHY, SUB, BROS, EBND, KWEB, NKE, VBR, MNKD,
- Added Positions: MGC, SCHV, BIV, SCHF, GLTR, SCHE, MBB, JPM, SCHA, RPAR, SCHG, BWZ, IWD, IWF, FB, SRPT, EEM, VGIT, MA, AGG, VST, ABBV, IWR, SHY, SHYD,
- Reduced Positions: EMLC, AOM, PZA, HYEM, SPY, PWZ, MDT, HYGV, AAPL, LDOS, EMB, IWM, EFA, CODX, SHYG, SKOR, HYMB, AMZN, CSX, TMUS, EA, BMY, CRM, CMF, REGN, KMI, MSFT, V, GOOG, SCHD, ANGL, IGHG, PG, PFSI, MED, BPMC, LQD, IR, GH, DNA, LKOR, AMD, MMMB, CBON, PANW, NTR, DRE,
- Sold Out: SPAK, MELI, BABA, FUTU, VTRS, VWO, PRIM, IJH, STLA, ZEN,
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 222,667 shares, 12.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.95%
- Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Index ETF (MGC) - 203,697 shares, 11.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.19%
- Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV) - 270,208 shares, 8.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.50%
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) - 258,883 shares, 6.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.51%
- Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 370,896 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.89%
Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning, Inc. initiated holding in Alaska Air Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.29 and $62.09, with an estimated average price of $53.98. The stock is now traded at around $53.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 14,898 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)
Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning, Inc. initiated holding in Starbucks Corp. The purchase prices were between $106.07 and $116.97, with an estimated average price of $112.76. The stock is now traded at around $95.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 6,156 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (IPAY)
Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning, Inc. initiated holding in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.88 and $70.38, with an estimated average price of $62.64. The stock is now traded at around $51.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 12,080 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Victory Capital Holdings Inc (VCTR)
Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning, Inc. initiated holding in Victory Capital Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $33 and $42.37, with an estimated average price of $36.37. The stock is now traded at around $32.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 17,376 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ForgeRock Inc (FORG)
Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning, Inc. initiated holding in ForgeRock Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.46 and $33.99, with an estimated average price of $28.72. The stock is now traded at around $14.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 22,441 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Moderna Inc (MRNA)
Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning, Inc. initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69. The stock is now traded at around $163.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,844 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning, Inc. added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 194.41%. The purchase prices were between $153.94 and $171.78, with an estimated average price of $164.11. The stock is now traded at around $148.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 7,534 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)
Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning, Inc. added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 32.82%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $237.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,076 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT)
Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning, Inc. added to a holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc by 115.89%. The purchase prices were between $77.28 and $99.42, with an estimated average price of $85.35. The stock is now traded at around $69.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,028 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vistra Corp (VST)
Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning, Inc. added to a holding in Vistra Corp by 20.17%. The purchase prices were between $17.02 and $22.77, with an estimated average price of $20.14. The stock is now traded at around $21.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 12,510 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Defiance Next Gen SPAC Derived ETF (SPAK)
Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning, Inc. sold out a holding in Defiance Next Gen SPAC Derived ETF. The sale prices were between $20.97 and $25.14, with an estimated average price of $22.84.Sold Out: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)
Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning, Inc. sold out a holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The sale prices were between $1052.95 and $1709.98, with an estimated average price of $1396.48.Sold Out: Futu Holdings Ltd (FUTU)
Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning, Inc. sold out a holding in Futu Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $37.34 and $87.64, with an estimated average price of $56.36.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning, Inc. sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VTRS)
Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning, Inc. sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $12.09 and $14.68, with an estimated average price of $13.35.Sold Out: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)
Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01.
