Hill Winds Capital LP Buys Kimco Realty Corp, Spirit Realty Capital Inc, Stag Industrial Inc, Sells Camden Property Trust, Regency Centers Corp, Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc

- New Purchases: KIM, SRC, DRH, XHR, AKR, DEI, LTC, SBRA, SITC, NHI, HPP, APTS,
- Added Positions: STAG, NTST, MPW, AIRC, GTY, LEN, MTH, BRX, INN, MGP,
- Reduced Positions: REG, LXP, VNO, BXP, AVB, VTR, PEB, ACC, RPT, CWK, REXR, ELS, O, LSI, AIV, KRC,
- Sold Out: CPT, ARE, IRT, HLT, PSA, CONE, SPG, SHO, VER, PEAK, WH, APLE, EGP, PLYA, MCS, NNN, PDM, UDR, HT, SLG,
These are the top 5 holdings of Hill Winds Capital LP
- Stag Industrial Inc (STAG) - 242,500 shares, 6.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 142.50%
- Brixmor Property Group Inc (BRX) - 415,000 shares, 5.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.06%
- AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB) - 39,000 shares, 5.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.09%
- Kimco Realty Corp (KIM) - 355,000 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Spirit Realty Capital Inc (SRC) - 172,500 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. New Position
Hill Winds Capital LP initiated holding in Kimco Realty Corp. The purchase prices were between $21.48 and $24.65, with an estimated average price of $23.17. The stock is now traded at around $24.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.83%. The holding were 355,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Spirit Realty Capital Inc (SRC)
Hill Winds Capital LP initiated holding in Spirit Realty Capital Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.68 and $49.96, with an estimated average price of $47.59. The stock is now traded at around $46.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.59%. The holding were 172,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH)
Hill Winds Capital LP initiated holding in Diamondrock Hospitality Co. The purchase prices were between $8.18 and $10.54, with an estimated average price of $9.41. The stock is now traded at around $9.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.25%. The holding were 425,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (XHR)
Hill Winds Capital LP initiated holding in Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.39 and $20.12, with an estimated average price of $17.64. The stock is now traded at around $17.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 170,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Acadia Realty Trust (AKR)
Hill Winds Capital LP initiated holding in Acadia Realty Trust. The purchase prices were between $19.9 and $23.1, with an estimated average price of $21.83. The stock is now traded at around $19.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 140,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Douglas Emmett Inc (DEI)
Hill Winds Capital LP initiated holding in Douglas Emmett Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.69 and $36.92, with an estimated average price of $33.86. The stock is now traded at around $31.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 70,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Stag Industrial Inc (STAG)
Hill Winds Capital LP added to a holding in Stag Industrial Inc by 142.50%. The purchase prices were between $40.19 and $47.96, with an estimated average price of $43.67. The stock is now traded at around $42.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.77%. The holding were 242,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Netstreit Corp (NTST)
Hill Winds Capital LP added to a holding in Netstreit Corp by 88.68%. The purchase prices were between $20.72 and $25.5, with an estimated average price of $23.12. The stock is now traded at around $21.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 350,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Medical Properties Trust Inc (MPW)
Hill Winds Capital LP added to a holding in Medical Properties Trust Inc by 162.50%. The purchase prices were between $19.72 and $23.63, with an estimated average price of $21.47. The stock is now traded at around $22.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 210,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Apartment Income REIT Corp (AIRC)
Hill Winds Capital LP added to a holding in Apartment Income REIT Corp by 150.00%. The purchase prices were between $48.99 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $52.34. The stock is now traded at around $53.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 87,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Getty Realty Corp (GTY)
Hill Winds Capital LP added to a holding in Getty Realty Corp by 63.64%. The purchase prices were between $29.79 and $33.02, with an estimated average price of $31.66. The stock is now traded at around $28.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 180,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Lennar Corp (LEN)
Hill Winds Capital LP added to a holding in Lennar Corp by 27.08%. The purchase prices were between $91.85 and $116.91, with an estimated average price of $105.94. The stock is now traded at around $94.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 61,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Camden Property Trust (CPT)
Hill Winds Capital LP sold out a holding in Camden Property Trust. The sale prices were between $150.81 and $178.68, with an estimated average price of $165.39.Sold Out: Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE)
Hill Winds Capital LP sold out a holding in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. The sale prices were between $191.86 and $223.57, with an estimated average price of $207.39.Sold Out: Independence Realty Trust Inc (IRT)
Hill Winds Capital LP sold out a holding in Independence Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $20.65 and $25.83, with an estimated average price of $23.75.Sold Out: Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT)
Hill Winds Capital LP sold out a holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $129.96 and $155.99, with an estimated average price of $144.31.Sold Out: Public Storage (PSA)
Hill Winds Capital LP sold out a holding in Public Storage. The sale prices were between $295.26 and $374.56, with an estimated average price of $335.03.Sold Out: CyrusOne Inc (CONE)
Hill Winds Capital LP sold out a holding in CyrusOne Inc. The sale prices were between $75.25 and $90.23, with an estimated average price of $85.12.
