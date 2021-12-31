Hill Winds Capital LP Buys Kimco Realty Corp, Spirit Realty Capital Inc, Stag Industrial Inc, Sells Camden Property Trust, Regency Centers Corp, Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc

New Purchases: KIM, SRC, DRH, XHR, AKR, DEI, LTC, SBRA, SITC, NHI, HPP, APTS,

KIM, SRC, DRH, XHR, AKR, DEI, LTC, SBRA, SITC, NHI, HPP, APTS, Added Positions: STAG, NTST, MPW, AIRC, GTY, LEN, MTH, BRX, INN, MGP,

STAG, NTST, MPW, AIRC, GTY, LEN, MTH, BRX, INN, MGP, Reduced Positions: REG, LXP, VNO, BXP, AVB, VTR, PEB, ACC, RPT, CWK, REXR, ELS, O, LSI, AIV, KRC,

REG, LXP, VNO, BXP, AVB, VTR, PEB, ACC, RPT, CWK, REXR, ELS, O, LSI, AIV, KRC, Sold Out: CPT, ARE, IRT, HLT, PSA, CONE, SPG, SHO, VER, PEAK, WH, APLE, EGP, PLYA, MCS, NNN, PDM, UDR, HT, SLG,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Kimco Realty Corp, Spirit Realty Capital Inc, Stag Industrial Inc, Diamondrock Hospitality Co, Netstreit Corp, sells Camden Property Trust, Regency Centers Corp, Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc, Independence Realty Trust Inc, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hill Winds Capital LP. As of 2021Q4, Hill Winds Capital LP owns 39 stocks with a total value of $181 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Stag Industrial Inc (STAG) - 242,500 shares, 6.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 142.50% Brixmor Property Group Inc (BRX) - 415,000 shares, 5.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.06% AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB) - 39,000 shares, 5.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.09% Kimco Realty Corp (KIM) - 355,000 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. New Position Spirit Realty Capital Inc (SRC) - 172,500 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. New Position

Hill Winds Capital LP initiated holding in Kimco Realty Corp. The purchase prices were between $21.48 and $24.65, with an estimated average price of $23.17. The stock is now traded at around $24.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.83%. The holding were 355,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hill Winds Capital LP initiated holding in Spirit Realty Capital Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.68 and $49.96, with an estimated average price of $47.59. The stock is now traded at around $46.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.59%. The holding were 172,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hill Winds Capital LP initiated holding in Diamondrock Hospitality Co. The purchase prices were between $8.18 and $10.54, with an estimated average price of $9.41. The stock is now traded at around $9.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.25%. The holding were 425,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hill Winds Capital LP initiated holding in Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.39 and $20.12, with an estimated average price of $17.64. The stock is now traded at around $17.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 170,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hill Winds Capital LP initiated holding in Acadia Realty Trust. The purchase prices were between $19.9 and $23.1, with an estimated average price of $21.83. The stock is now traded at around $19.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 140,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hill Winds Capital LP initiated holding in Douglas Emmett Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.69 and $36.92, with an estimated average price of $33.86. The stock is now traded at around $31.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 70,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hill Winds Capital LP added to a holding in Stag Industrial Inc by 142.50%. The purchase prices were between $40.19 and $47.96, with an estimated average price of $43.67. The stock is now traded at around $42.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.77%. The holding were 242,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hill Winds Capital LP added to a holding in Netstreit Corp by 88.68%. The purchase prices were between $20.72 and $25.5, with an estimated average price of $23.12. The stock is now traded at around $21.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 350,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hill Winds Capital LP added to a holding in Medical Properties Trust Inc by 162.50%. The purchase prices were between $19.72 and $23.63, with an estimated average price of $21.47. The stock is now traded at around $22.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 210,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hill Winds Capital LP added to a holding in Apartment Income REIT Corp by 150.00%. The purchase prices were between $48.99 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $52.34. The stock is now traded at around $53.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 87,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hill Winds Capital LP added to a holding in Getty Realty Corp by 63.64%. The purchase prices were between $29.79 and $33.02, with an estimated average price of $31.66. The stock is now traded at around $28.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 180,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hill Winds Capital LP added to a holding in Lennar Corp by 27.08%. The purchase prices were between $91.85 and $116.91, with an estimated average price of $105.94. The stock is now traded at around $94.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 61,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hill Winds Capital LP sold out a holding in Camden Property Trust. The sale prices were between $150.81 and $178.68, with an estimated average price of $165.39.

Hill Winds Capital LP sold out a holding in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. The sale prices were between $191.86 and $223.57, with an estimated average price of $207.39.

Hill Winds Capital LP sold out a holding in Independence Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $20.65 and $25.83, with an estimated average price of $23.75.

Hill Winds Capital LP sold out a holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $129.96 and $155.99, with an estimated average price of $144.31.

Hill Winds Capital LP sold out a holding in Public Storage. The sale prices were between $295.26 and $374.56, with an estimated average price of $335.03.

Hill Winds Capital LP sold out a holding in CyrusOne Inc. The sale prices were between $75.25 and $90.23, with an estimated average price of $85.12.