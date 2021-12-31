Regency Capital Management Inc.\DE Buys Vanguard Value ETF, Dominion Energy Inc, Honeywell International Inc, Sells iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Visa Inc, Meta Platforms Inc

New Purchases: VTV, D, HON, XEL, WEC, RIO, MMM, CHRW, SPWH, VALE, XLV, LRCX, VUG, VIAC, VEA, BHP, VB, VWO, VO, BSV, BNDX, IXUS, QQQ, BLV, CSCO, VMBS, LYB, BND, VXUS, BIV, TBNK, VNQ, CWB, CAT, OSK, HTZ, WSM, OLN, TSM, LCID, AMD, HA, PPLT, FAST,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Value ETF, Dominion Energy Inc, Honeywell International Inc, Twilio Inc, Deere, sells iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Visa Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, McCormick Inc, Clorox Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Regency Capital Management Inc.\DE. As of 2021Q4, Regency Capital Management Inc.\DE owns 125 stocks with a total value of $157 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 98,541 shares, 7.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 45.6% Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 18,253 shares, 6.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.76% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 31,724 shares, 6.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.49% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,028 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 36.29% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 19,721 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.89%

Regency Capital Management Inc.\DE initiated holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $135.59 and $147.24, with an estimated average price of $142.08. The stock is now traded at around $146.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.02%. The holding were 42,971 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Regency Capital Management Inc.\DE initiated holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.85 and $78.57, with an estimated average price of $75.32. The stock is now traded at around $81.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 37,804 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Regency Capital Management Inc.\DE initiated holding in Honeywell International Inc. The purchase prices were between $199.42 and $227.75, with an estimated average price of $214.01. The stock is now traded at around $191.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 11,072 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Regency Capital Management Inc.\DE initiated holding in Xcel Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.44 and $68.95, with an estimated average price of $65.26. The stock is now traded at around $69.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 30,531 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Regency Capital Management Inc.\DE initiated holding in WEC Energy Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.93 and $98.36, with an estimated average price of $91.51. The stock is now traded at around $95.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 20,737 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Regency Capital Management Inc.\DE initiated holding in Rio Tinto PLC. The purchase prices were between $59.9 and $71.09, with an estimated average price of $64.71. The stock is now traded at around $73.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 25,294 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Regency Capital Management Inc.\DE added to a holding in Twilio Inc by 1663.18%. The purchase prices were between $248.17 and $369.23, with an estimated average price of $297.96. The stock is now traded at around $180.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 9,098 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Regency Capital Management Inc.\DE added to a holding in Deere & Co by 640.81%. The purchase prices were between $329 and $367.86, with an estimated average price of $348.32. The stock is now traded at around $370.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 7,497 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Regency Capital Management Inc.\DE added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 36.29%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $2776.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 2,028 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Regency Capital Management Inc.\DE added to a holding in Nutrien Ltd by 337.32%. The purchase prices were between $65.93 and $76.54, with an estimated average price of $70.11. The stock is now traded at around $72.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 20,493 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Regency Capital Management Inc.\DE added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 31.35%. The purchase prices were between $569 and $667.24, with an estimated average price of $625.69. The stock is now traded at around $594.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 7,123 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Regency Capital Management Inc.\DE added to a holding in Brookfield Infrastructure Corp by 266.18%. The purchase prices were between $57.85 and $68.63, with an estimated average price of $62.19. The stock is now traded at around $66.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 21,982 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Regency Capital Management Inc.\DE sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28.

Regency Capital Management Inc.\DE sold out a holding in McCormick & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $78.1 and $96.61, with an estimated average price of $85.36.

Regency Capital Management Inc.\DE sold out a holding in Clorox Co. The sale prices were between $158.99 and $178.17, with an estimated average price of $166.8.

Regency Capital Management Inc.\DE sold out a holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp. The sale prices were between $52.85 and $60.09, with an estimated average price of $57.61.

Regency Capital Management Inc.\DE sold out a holding in Ansys Inc. The sale prices were between $334.99 and $411.22, with an estimated average price of $385.21.

Regency Capital Management Inc.\DE sold out a holding in American Tower Corp. The sale prices were between $257.53 and $292.5, with an estimated average price of $273.26.