Taylor, Cottrill, Erickson & Associates, Inc. Buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, S&P MidCap 400 ETF, Sells Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, S&P MidCap 400 ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Large Cap ETF, sells Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Accenture PLC, BlackRock Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Taylor, Cottrill, Erickson & Associates, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Taylor, Cottrill, Erickson & Associates, Inc. owns 63 stocks with a total value of $339 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 121,462 shares, 8.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.31% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 73,320 shares, 6.46% of the total portfolio. New Position Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 66,011 shares, 6.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.01% iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 65,354 shares, 5.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.35% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 112,085 shares, 5.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.98%

Taylor, Cottrill, Erickson & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $315.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.46%. The holding were 73,320 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Taylor, Cottrill, Erickson & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $412540 and $454550, with an estimated average price of $432297. The stock is now traded at around $472536.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.52%. The holding were 1,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Taylor, Cottrill, Erickson & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The purchase prices were between $484.25 and $529.45, with an estimated average price of $507.81. The stock is now traded at around $477.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 7,636 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Taylor, Cottrill, Erickson & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $268.86 and $305.38, with an estimated average price of $286.47. The stock is now traded at around $240.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 4,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Taylor, Cottrill, Erickson & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $410.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 1,915 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Taylor, Cottrill, Erickson & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $130.52 and $146.3, with an estimated average price of $141.15. The stock is now traded at around $133.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,250 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Taylor, Cottrill, Erickson & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 31.77%. The purchase prices were between $80.95 and $81.89, with an estimated average price of $81.35. The stock is now traded at around $80.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 110,324 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Taylor, Cottrill, Erickson & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Large Cap ETF by 27.49%. The purchase prices were between $199.57 and $221.75, with an estimated average price of $213.95. The stock is now traded at around $205.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 31,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Taylor, Cottrill, Erickson & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 47.69%. The purchase prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48. The stock is now traded at around $197.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 10,483 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Taylor, Cottrill, Erickson & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in SunHydrogen Inc by 107.29%. The purchase prices were between $0.04 and $0.09, with an estimated average price of $0.05. The stock is now traded at around $0.040200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 146,833 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Taylor, Cottrill, Erickson & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Drive Shack Inc by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $1.43 and $2.86, with an estimated average price of $2.18. The stock is now traded at around $1.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Taylor, Cottrill, Erickson & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The sale prices were between $569 and $667.24, with an estimated average price of $625.69.

Taylor, Cottrill, Erickson & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Accenture PLC. The sale prices were between $319.49 and $415.42, with an estimated average price of $365.63.

Taylor, Cottrill, Erickson & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in BlackRock Inc. The sale prices were between $825.56 and $971.49, with an estimated average price of $913.93.

Taylor, Cottrill, Erickson & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161.

Taylor, Cottrill, Erickson & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The sale prices were between $50.45 and $50.59, with an estimated average price of $50.51.

Taylor, Cottrill, Erickson & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33.