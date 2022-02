Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc Buys iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET, General Electric Co, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF, Sells iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets

New Purchases: IGLB, GE, EMXC, UBS, AA, CHKP, BRKR, AIP, ATKR, VSCO, CHK, SITM, BBWI, FOUR, SPWR, GLPI, MDB, PLAN, CARS, THRY, HRMY, FBRT, FBRT, CIVI, CIVI, CDMO, TSE, LYLT, ONL, DOUG, CATH, NVEE, OPRX,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET, General Electric Co, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF, UBS Group AG, Alcoa Corp, sells iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc. As of 2021Q4, Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc owns 1640 stocks with a total value of $9.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 2,123,876 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.3% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,024,028 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.32% iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 1,578,140 shares, 2.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.27% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 58,292 shares, 1.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.71% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 39,719 shares, 1.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.54%

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc initiated holding in iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET. The purchase prices were between $67.74 and $71.16, with an estimated average price of $69.55. The stock is now traded at around $65.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 201,410 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc initiated holding in General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $100.68. The stock is now traded at around $98.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 144,938 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.75 and $61.4, with an estimated average price of $60.18. The stock is now traded at around $60.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc initiated holding in UBS Group AG. The purchase prices were between $15.96 and $18.59, with an estimated average price of $17.63. The stock is now traded at around $20.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 657,160 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Alcoa Corp. The purchase prices were between $43.78 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $50.25. The stock is now traded at around $62.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 167,314 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. The purchase prices were between $109.26 and $123.86, with an estimated average price of $115.86. The stock is now traded at around $126.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 76,150 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc added to a holding in CMC Materials Inc by 62.85%. The purchase prices were between $119.55 and $195.5, with an estimated average price of $145.81. The stock is now traded at around $182.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 95,880 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc added to a holding in KBR Inc by 114.37%. The purchase prices were between $40.48 and $47.62, with an estimated average price of $44.3. The stock is now traded at around $44.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 266,086 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Voya Financial Inc by 638.37%. The purchase prices were between $61.57 and $70.15, with an estimated average price of $65.95. The stock is now traded at around $68.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 114,801 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc added to a holding in The Western Union Co by 574.14%. The purchase prices were between $15.82 and $21.29, with an estimated average price of $18.37. The stock is now traded at around $18.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 359,490 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Macy's Inc by 565.94%. The purchase prices were between $22.21 and $37.37, with an estimated average price of $27.38. The stock is now traded at around $25.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 276,952 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc added to a holding in EPAM Systems Inc by 341.18%. The purchase prices were between $564.07 and $717.49, with an estimated average price of $644.62. The stock is now traded at around $443.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 9,675 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $74.94 and $80.27, with an estimated average price of $78.

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $71.13 and $76.32, with an estimated average price of $74.06.

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68.

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $104.29 and $112.61, with an estimated average price of $108.92.

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The sale prices were between $47.67 and $51.35, with an estimated average price of $50.11.

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF. The sale prices were between $75.52 and $80.44, with an estimated average price of $78.61.